Content Creator Fined $270,000 for Harassing and Filming Homeless People with Drones

A content creator has been fined $270,000 for using drones to harass and film homeless people for social media.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued the hefty fine against Henry “Hank” Borunda over videos he posted on the viral “BumsNDrones” social media account — which showed drones harassing the homeless population of Colorado, U.S.

Borunda, a content creator and real estate developer based in Pueblo, Colorado, would use drones to provoke and film local unhoused people.

Many of the videos amassed hundreds of thousands of views on thousands of views on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok before eventually being removed by the platforms.

During an investigation that spanned from August 2022 to December 2023, the FAA says Borunda violated 11 drone regulations a total of 232 times, including flying without proper certification, operating drones over people, and conducting nighttime flights without safety lighting.

Recreational drone pilots aren’t required to have the certificate but must pass TRUST, or The Recreational UAS Safety Test, to be certified to fly a drone. One of the safety standards prohibits recreational drone pilots from flying over people.

According to a report by DroneDJ, drone regulations, especially those governing flights near people and at night, aim to prevent accidents and injuries from drone propellers.

In one reported instance, Borunda allegedly flew his drone so close to a person’s head that they had to duck. Another incident involved the drone reportedly “chasing” someone walking along the sidewalk, with additional claims that objects were dropped on people from the drone.

In other videos, the homeless individuals being filmed by the drone expressed frustration, throwing rocks and sticks and even reportedly firing guns at the drone on at least four occasions.

FAA attorney Marissa Harrison, who penned the 15-page penalty letter against Borunda, stated the agency’s willingness to settle for $270,000. Borunda was given until October 30 to either pay the fine or provide additional information, although it remains unclear whether he has contested the findings.

The FAA says it has cracked down on unsafe drone pilots with over $340,000 worth of fines in the last two years.