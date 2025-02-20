Someone Flew a Drone into Drake’s Penthouse – But is it Fake?

Footage has emerged online of Drake attacking a drone that flies into his penthouse apartment but people are suspicious that it’s a stunt for a gambling website.

A viral video, that has been circulating on social media, shows the maligned rapper reacting furiously to a drone filming him inside his top-floor hotel room in Sydney, Australia. Drake is currently in the country for his Anita Max Win Tour.

Someone flew a drone up to Drake’s penthouse in Australia and he tried to knock it down with a slide 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/ldc8Ueuf5o — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 18, 2025

The 30-second clip, seemingly shot by a drone, starts with a view of a balcony in a high-end hotel. A drink and an open laptop displaying a colorful website sit on a table.

Moments later, Drake walks onto the balcony and notices the drone. The rapper immediately grabs an orange shoe and throws it at the aerial device filming him.

Drake’s shoe just misses the drone. But, the aerial device flies away from the rapper’s penthouse apartment in response to his warning shot.

As the drone flies away from the balcony and up into the sky, the camera pans to a wider view of Sydney and reveals that Drake is staying in the top-floor penthouse suite at Sydney’s Crown Towers Barangaroo.

Is Drake’s Drone Footage Real or Staged?

While the drone footage of the rapper has racked up millions of views, some social media users are questioning whether the video was staged.

This is a staged video af to promote Stake…. You can clearly see drone pilot sitting behind the corner 😂 Drake deserves an Oscar for overacting 😑 pic.twitter.com/x4GWE2scsK — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) February 19, 2025

Online users on X have claimed that the drone operator can be seen in the reflection of the glass window — proving that this incident was not an invasion of privacy.

Meanwhile, other individuals pointed to the website open on Drake’s laptop as proof that the drone stunt was planned with his approval. The website on his laptop is Stake, an online gambling platform that reportedly pays Drake to be its celebrity ambassador.

Forbes also points out that the style of this drone footage seems to be inspired by the controversial content creator “BumsNDrones.” The viral videos, which have now been banned on many social media platforms, showed drones harassing the homeless population of Colorado, U.S often to the sound of a rap song.

In November, the content creator behind “BumsNDrones” was fined $270,000 for using drones to harass and film homeless people.