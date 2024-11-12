RigWheels and eMotimo introduce the Monorail + Conductor, a system that looks to simplify complex camera motion for timelapse photographers and filmmakers.

As a single-rail, beltless rig, it’s designed to capture precise, repeatable shots with ease. This tool is designed for timelapse, sweeping tracking shots or even detailed overhead perspectives. Its versatility looks to adapt to productions of all sizes, from commercial studios to outdoor shoots and permanent installations. High end motion control, at the level promised can cost up to $50,000, with this rig priced at a still-pricey $3,300, it could be a relative bargain.

Timelapse photographers will take advantage of its advanced motion control to set up intricate, repeatable movements that add depth. The single rail extends infinitely, allowing expansive movements without complex rigging or multiple takes. Users can program multiple keyframes, creating custom paths that bring depth and dynamism to time-lapse shots.

For video productions, the Monorail + Conductor is designed for smooth, controlled movement along a single rail. Its extendable range can adapt to any scene length, from close tracking shots to high, wide angles. Lightweight and modular, it’s portable and said to be easy to set up. This would be ideal for smaller crews or challenging locations. The low-profile rigging should allow for more unobtrusive placement getting into the position needed to get the shot.

The system supports DJI’s RS2, RS3, and RS4 Pro gimbals. These gimbals offer lots of flexibility as they are compatible with various camera and lens setups. Paired with the Conductor SA2.6, it achieves up to eight-axis control, allowing repeatable, complex shots with precise keyframe customization.

Designed for users of any experience level, the Monorail + Conductor offers a self-calibrating and self-correcting system. This is for confident use, even for those with minimal motion control experience. With built-in network connectivity, the Monorail can be integrated into larger setups and it has wireless control—ideal for studios or permanent installations where managing multiple devices is essential.

Because $3,300 isn’t a small amount of money, the Monorail + Conductor isn’t going to be within reach for everyone. However, for those who invest, it promises to elevate every shot. Currently, it’s available only for pre-sale, with a limited number of first-run units. After these sell out, RigWheels will open pre-orders for the second run. RigWheels expects the first run pre-orders to start shipping December 9th, 2024.

Image credits: RigWheels