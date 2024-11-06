The new LowePro ProTastic III camera bag series features a modular storage system for photographers on the go.

LowePro’s iconic ProTactic line of camera bags have been a staple of field shoots for years, and its latest release of four new bags and numerous accessories continue that reliable mix of form and function.

The ProTactic III line consists of two main bags: the BP 450 and BP 350. Each features four main access points — dual side doors for quick access to storage, a top opening that can facilitate access to a longer telephoto lens, and a full back access zipper to access the entire main compartment.

The main compartment uses a series of movable padded dividers to let photographers customize their storage space. Dubbed the LowePro SlipLock Connection System, this allows photographers to fully customize the bag to each shoot’s specifications. The bag comes with different types of padding and dividers for increased visibility, and the ability to provide different types of padding for different pieces of gear.

In addition, LowePro took feedback from photographers in the bag system’s redesign. Some improvements over the previous version include an adaptive new harness for smoother carry, an expanded webbing attach system on the front, and additional exterior pockets.

Adding to the ProTactic III system are two additional new bags: the ProTactic Lite 150 and 250. Designed for, as LowePro describes, “photographers during off hours;” these two bags are smaller, lighter, and perfect for more casual everyday gear carry. The Lite bags can still handle gear like a single camera or a laptop and hard drives, but also is made of lighter material with less padding for when multiple lenses aren’t needed.

LowePro also announced new accessories for the ProTactic III system. There is a Utility Belt harness to support heavier loads or attach gear from the hip, Utility Pouches for easier carrying of smaller items and tools, a water bottle pouch, a smartphone pouch, and a new quick strap system for the exterior webbing attachment loops.

The LowePro ProTactic III camera backpack system will be available later this month and are available for preorder now, including the BP 350 AW III for $279.95 and the BP 450 AW III for $319.95. The ProTactic Lite BP 150 AW III and BP 250 AW III are available for $179.95 and $199.95, respectively.

Image credits: LowePro