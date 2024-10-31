The International Photography Hall of Fame Honors Five ‘Risk-Takers’

The International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum (IPHF) has announced Martin Parr and Eve Arnold among its 2024 class of inductees,

Since 1965, IPHF, a non-profit organization, has been honoring remarkable individuals who played a pivotal role in the history of photography.

On November 1, five photographers will be formally inducted into the IPHF: Sam Abell, Eve Arnold, Paul Caponigro, Richard Misrach, Martin Parr, and Anne Wilkes Tucker.

“The [2024] inductees, though widely differing in style and practice, are individually seen as significant innovators in their respective fields,” the IPHF says in a statement to DP Review. “They are all risk-takers who introduced the world to new means of artistic representation and expression.”

Sam Abell is one of America’s most influential documentary photographers. He is celebrated in particular for his in-depth color photo essays for National Geographic magazine.

Eve Arnold was a pioneering American photojournalist, celebrated for her candid and empathetic portraits of people from diverse walks of life.

Paul Caponigro, renowned as one of America’s most significant master photographers is known for his captivating and mystical landscape images. His exquisite silver gelatin prints depict images of nature, including flowers, cloud formations, and forest settings. His work forms a visual bridge between the material world of physical forms and the living spirit behind them.

Martin Parr is one of the best-known documentary photographers of his generation. With over 100 books of his own published, and another 30 edited by Parr, his photographic legacy is already established.

Anne Wilkes Tucker is the curator emerita of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, having, in 1976, become founding curator of the photography department for which she acquired 30,000 photographs made on all seven continents.

Meanwhile, James Balog will be the recipient of the IPHF’s 2024 Visionary Award for his three-decade contribution to environmental photography. He established the Extreme Ice Survey, one of the significant photographic studies of glaciers, which aims to spread awareness about climate change.

The Professional Photographers of America’s primary objective, when establishing the Photographic Art and Science Foundation, was to promote the history of art and industry. In 1965, the Foundation’s mission extended to include a permanent commitment to acknowledging historical photographers and inventors. This initiative eventually led to the creation of the IPHF and Museum in 1977.

The IPHF has granted honors annually to those “who demonstrate the artistry, passion, and evolution of the past and present art and science of photography.”



Image credits: Header photo of Martin Parr (left) via Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 2.0 and photo of Eve Arnold (right) via Wikimedia Commons.

