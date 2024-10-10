NiSi’s JetMag Pro Filters Promise Convenience for Photo and Video

Lens and filter maker NiSi launched JetMag Pro, a new magnetic filter system designed for demanding photographers and videographers.

The NiSi JetMag Pro system comprises a wide range of filters covering nearly every photo and video need, and each filter sports an ultra-slim design that NiSi says reduces vignetting. Further, each filter has an all-aluminum frame and features high-quality optical glass that promises strong resolving performance and minimal color shifts. NiSi’s Nano-Coating Technology aims to improve image quality and reduce reflections and glare.

Like some competing magnetic filter products, the NiSi JetMag Pro family includes color-coded filters, so that the user can quickly identify which filter they are using. For example, neutral density filters have blue markings, while a black mist filter has yellow markings.

So far, neutral density (available in one, two, three, four, six, and 10-stop strengths), UV/IR cut, UV, circular polarizing, white and black mist, and star point effect filters are available. All the filters are 82mm, but the system also includes magnetic adapter rings to use the filters on lenses with smaller diameters. For example, if someone buys the 82mm filters, they can adapt them to smaller lenses. Adapters are available from 62mm to 77mm.

To use the JetMag Pro filters, the photographer or videographer must first attach the magnetic coupling ring to the lens. This thin magnetic frame stays on the lens, allowing users to add or swap the magnetic filters in seconds. Unlike some magnetic filter systems with filters that pull off the adapter, NiSi has opted instead for a twist-lock design. Unlike a traditional screw-on filter, though, this new system requires only a tiny rotation. NiSi claims that its JetMag Pro filters offer “unparalleled” magnetic strength.

In addition to the new JetMag Pro filters, the system also includes magnetic front caps that can securely attach to the front of any of the JetMag Pro filters. This front cap is constructed from aluminum, too, and promises to keep the user’s filters and lens safe in harsh environments and during transport.

Pricing and Availability

The NiSi JetMag filters start at $79.99 each and range to $119.99. They’re also available in special kits built for specific applications. For example, the NiSi JetMag Pro Filmmaker Kit ($469) includes the special caddy pouch carrying case, two front caps, and numerous neutral density and mist filters.

The $479 Landscape Kit has three different ND filters, a circular polarizing filter, caps, and a carrying case. Some filters are currently on backorder and are expected to ship in November. Complete purchasing information is available on NiSi’s website.

Image credits: NiSi