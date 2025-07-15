The Mr. Ding Noxlux DG 50mm f/1.2 Portrait Prime Costs Just $439

After months of rumors, Chinese lensmaker Mr. Ding has finally released its newest lens for Nikon Z mount: the Mr. Ding Noxlux DG 50mm f/1.2.

While Mr. Ding has not produced a large number of lenses, it is best known for its M-mount lenses, as noted by Photo Rumors, including the Mr. Ding 35mm f/1.8 and Noxlux DG 50mm f/1.1 for Leica M-mount cameras. Like those lenses, the new Noxlux DG 50mm f/1.2 for Nikon Z mount is a manual focus lens.

This latest lens is Mr. Ding’s third-generation 50mm f/1.2 portrait prime, and the company promises numerous improvements over previous iterations. Notably, the size of the rear lens element is larger to provide expanded coverage and reduce vignetting. The new version also includes electronic contacts, ensuring that users can take full advantage of Nikon Z cameras’ manual focus assistance tools.

Speaking of focus, the minimum focus distance has been decreased from 0.7 meters (2.3 feet) on the rangefinder versions to 0.45 meters (1.5 feet) for the Nikon Z iteration. Mr. Ding has also given the new lens an improved optical coating, which the company says improves image quality when shooting backlit subjects.

The Mr. Ding Noxlux DG 50mm f/1.2 features old-school style and a similarly retro optical design, promising vintage character to photos. The lens has eight elements arranged across six groups, including four lanthanide glass elements.

The lens weighs 470 grams (16.6 ounces), and although Mr. Ding does not specify its length, the lens is clearly not large. Its chrome-plated black finish pairs nicely with Nikon’s popular retro-inspired Zf camera, too. The lens accepts 52mm front filters.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Mr. Ding Noxlux DG 50mm f/1.2 lens for Nikon Z-mount cameras is available to purchase now for $439, making it one of the most affordable and compact ways to shoot a 50mm f/1.2 lens on Nikon Z mirrorless cameras.

While it lacks the autofocus capabilities and Nikkor S-Line quality of Nikon’s Z 50mm f/1.2 S lens, a fantastic prime, Mr. Ding’s manual lens costs about one-fifth as much.

There is also the manual-focus Atrtra Lab Nocty-Nonikkor 50mm f/1.2 lens, which is $550, and Meike’s manual 50mm f/1.2 lens for $250 on sale. And for photographers with APS-C cameras, the TTArtisan 50mm f/1.2 for Nikon DX is just $112.

Image credits: Mr. Ding