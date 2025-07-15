The Mr. Ding Noxlux DG 50mm f/1.2 Portrait Prime Costs Just $439

A close-up photo of a camera lens with detailed focus and aperture markings, placed on a white background. The lens is angled to show both the glass and the metallic mount.

After months of rumors, Chinese lensmaker Mr. Ding has finally released its newest lens for Nikon Z mount: the Mr. Ding Noxlux DG 50mm f/1.2.

While Mr. Ding has not produced a large number of lenses, it is best known for its M-mount lenses, as noted by Photo Rumors, including the Mr. Ding 35mm f/1.8 and Noxlux DG 50mm f/1.1 for Leica M-mount cameras. Like those lenses, the new Noxlux DG 50mm f/1.2 for Nikon Z mount is a manual focus lens.

A black Nikon Zf camera with a textured grip and a large lens is shown angled to the left against a white background. The camera has retro styling and prominent manual controls.

This latest lens is Mr. Ding’s third-generation 50mm f/1.2 portrait prime, and the company promises numerous improvements over previous iterations. Notably, the size of the rear lens element is larger to provide expanded coverage and reduce vignetting. The new version also includes electronic contacts, ensuring that users can take full advantage of Nikon Z cameras’ manual focus assistance tools.

Speaking of focus, the minimum focus distance has been decreased from 0.7 meters (2.3 feet) on the rangefinder versions to 0.45 meters (1.5 feet) for the Nikon Z iteration. Mr. Ding has also given the new lens an improved optical coating, which the company says improves image quality when shooting backlit subjects.

The Mr. Ding Noxlux DG 50mm f/1.2 features old-school style and a similarly retro optical design, promising vintage character to photos. The lens has eight elements arranged across six groups, including four lanthanide glass elements.

Top view of a black digital camera with a MR.DING OPTICS NOXLUX DG 50mm f/1.2 lens attached, showing various control dials, buttons, and the camera’s hot shoe against a white background.

The lens weighs 470 grams (16.6 ounces), and although Mr. Ding does not specify its length, the lens is clearly not large. Its chrome-plated black finish pairs nicely with Nikon’s popular retro-inspired Zf camera, too. The lens accepts 52mm front filters.

Sample Images

A man wearing glasses and a gray shirt smiles while taking a photo with a camera outdoors, with sunlight filtering through green trees in the background.

Two people pose for a photo by a waterfront railing, with a city skyline and skyscrapers in the background across the water on a sunny day.

A glowing star-shaped light stands among green leaves, with colorful blurred city lights creating a bokeh effect in the dark background.

Sunlight filters through lush green leaves on tree branches, creating dappled light and shadow in a forest setting. The background is filled with more green foliage and a glimpse of blue sky.

A display rack filled with colorful postcards featuring various cityscapes and landmarks stands at a market stall, with a blurred person and more cards visible in the background.

Several people sit scattered on green plastic seats in an outdoor amphitheater. Three young women sit together, two talking and one using her phone, while others are seated further back. Lush greenery is visible in the background.

A softly lit outdoor playground with a wooden playhouse in the background and a sign reading "Pet Cart Parking" in English and Chinese in the foreground, partially framed by leafy green plants.

A Mister Softee ice cream truck is parked near a ferris wheel with red gondolas in an urban area with tall buildings in the background on a sunny day.

Pricing and Availability

The Mr. Ding Noxlux DG 50mm f/1.2 lens for Nikon Z-mount cameras is available to purchase now for $439, making it one of the most affordable and compact ways to shoot a 50mm f/1.2 lens on Nikon Z mirrorless cameras.

A close-up photo of a black Nikon Z f camera with a Merging Optics Nokar 35mm f/1.2 lens, showing detailed focus and aperture markings on the lens against a white background.

While it lacks the autofocus capabilities and Nikkor S-Line quality of Nikon’s Z 50mm f/1.2 S lens, a fantastic prime, Mr. Ding’s manual lens costs about one-fifth as much.

There is also the manual-focus Atrtra Lab Nocty-Nonikkor 50mm f/1.2 lens, which is $550, and Meike’s manual 50mm f/1.2 lens for $250 on sale. And for photographers with APS-C cameras, the TTArtisan 50mm f/1.2 for Nikon DX is just $112.

Image credits: Mr. Ding

