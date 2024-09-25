The Lume Cube XL is a 60W RGB COB LED That Fits in the Palm of Your Hand

Over the last few years, Lume Cube has evolved beyond the tiny LED cube that is its namesake and grown to encompass a wide variety of LED lighting solutions. The latest is the Lume Cube XL which, despite its name, is a compact, palm-sized 60W RGB COB LED.

Designed to be controlled via Lume Cube’s app or via the panel on the back of the light, the Lume Cube XL promises to deliver powerful RGB lighting in a compact monolight form factor for use in both video and photo applications.

“Inspired by the DNA of the original Lume Cube design ethos, we’ve re-engineered the perfect compact photo/video light to close the gap between casual content creators and seasoned professionals,” Lume Cube says. “Whether capturing photos, filming videos, or streaming content, this 60W RGB COB light delivers endless possibilities to create stunning, illuminated scenes. Its compact size and powerful output make it an ideal solution for those seeking high-quality lighting in any setting, on the go or in the studio.”

The company says the light boasts a CRI rating of 97+ and provides full-spectrum RGB control. It has a wide white balance range of 2,700K to 7,500K so that it can be used as a key light in addition to an atmospheric or colored rim light.

The COB light features an internal cooling fan, seven special effects with 10 speed settings for each, and, as mentioned, is either app-controllable via Lume Control or it can be toggled directly on the back of the light.

With a reflector attached, the Lume Cube XL promises a power output at half a meter away of 23,000 lux when set to 7,500K, 22,500 lux at 5600K, and 21,000 lux at 2,700K.

The Lume Cube XL doesn’t have built-in power but is small enough to work in tandem with Lume Cube’s Power Grip XL if wall power isn’t available. That grip is made from aluminum alloy and offers a 74.52Wh battery capacity and delivers both DC output power and a USB-C output. In this case, the Lume Cube XL will require the DC output. When used with the battery grip, the Lume Cube XL has a runtime of an hour and six minutes at 7,500K at 100% power.

The Lume Cube XL is available from Lume Cube for $249 starting today. The optional battery grip XL is available for $100.