Sirui’s New Adjustable Projector Lens Shapes Your COB Light

Sirui has announced a lightweight 18°-36° stepless zoom projection lens for COB lights (under 200 watts) that will give photographers and videographers the flexibility and creativity to create a wide variety of lighting effects.

According to the company, the new Bowens Mount Projector Lens was designed to accent the widespread growth of monolights, tube lights, and panel LEDs that content creators have started working with over the last few years. The light projection system works differently than its competitors by avoiding the need to change lenses to achieve larger or smaller effects.

“The 18°-36° stepless zoom lens provides you with fast and precise light control. By rotating the focus and adjusting the twist lock with just one hand, you can effortlessly change the angle and focus of the light, allowing you to alter the light’s shape within the same distance. This results in an efficient and convenient shooting experience,” Sirui explains.

In addition to the zoom capability of the projector, the company claims the new P1836A Projection Lens is the “world’s lightest,” coming in at only 3.75 pounds (1.7 kilograms) with a compact form factor to assist in working within confined spaces. The lens system measures approximately 12 inches by 6.1 inches along the largest sides (30.5 centimeters by 15.7 centimeters), and while slightly smaller than most of its competitors, it can also be mounted directly to a light stand to increase its stability should absolute precision be required.

Included with the system is a dedicated case to ensure the device’s protection during transport, as well as three color filters (red, blue, and yellow) and 15 GOBO pattern inserts to add additional creative control over the light. The system also has a fixed shutter blade with four grooves (inserts included) to add further control over the light shape and size.

The company says the aluminum alloy projector has a heat-protective and hollow design for greater heat dissipation. The lens is made with precise optical technology and a low-reflection lens coating to help correct chromatic aberration and allow for an increased resolution and sharpness with minimal distortion, allowing for a “95% projection of even light with sharp, clear shadows.”

While the system is made with a Bowens-compatible mount, the company recommends using COB lights that are under 200W, suggesting the SIRUI BLaze series or CS Series Monolights.

Pricing and Availability

The Sirui Projector Lens is available to back on Kickstarter now with “early bird” pricing of $399 — 20% off the MSRP of $499. Shipping is expected to begin in mid-November.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project.

Image credits: Sirui