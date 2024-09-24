Insta360 Launches Two New AI-Powered 4K Webcams

Insta360, known for its 360-degree cameras, unveiled the Link 2 and Link 2C, a pair of AI-powered 4K webcams designed for video conferencing and live streaming. This follows the company’s dual 4K webcam, the Insta360 Connect, announced this summer.

The Link 2 and 2C share many of the same features, including the same Type 1/2 image sensor, 4K/30p video recording, and AI-powered depth of field technology that Insta360 claims achieves a “near DSLR-like depth of field.” The cameras promise good video quality even in poorly lit environments and use high dynamic range (HDR) technology to balance shadow and highlight areas. They also use AI to enhance image quality and reduce visible noise.

AI also handles audio-based noise. Insta360 promises “best-in-class” audio via built-in mics, which work alongside machine learning algorithms to reduce unwanted noise. The webcams have three unique profiles for different environments: Voice Focus, Voice Suppression, and Music Balance.

“Link 2 and Link 2C represent our ongoing commitment to making virtual connections more engaging and seamless. We’ve listened to user feedback and pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in a webcam, combining premium 4K imaging, crystal-clear audio, and intuitive AI-powered features. Link 2 and Link 2C empower you to present your best self online, no matter where you are,” says JK Liu, Founder of Insta360.

AI also enters the fray when it comes to autofocus. The cameras include phase-detect autofocus systems and utilize AI Tracking and Auto Framing to keep the subject in the frame. A Group Tracking option keeps multiple people balanced inside the frame when giving group presentations. Users can also control the device using simple hand gestures.

The two Link 2-series cameras differ in terms of stability. While core imaging functionality is identical between the two models, the Link 2 features a built-in two-axis gimbal for smooth, stabilized footage and more dynamic racking. The Link 2C ditches the gimbal and is, therefore, more compact. The Link 2 weighs 101.5 grams (3.6 ounces) without the included magnetic mount, while the 2C weighs 46.5 grams (1.6 ounces).

Both cameras offer a wide variety of additional modes and features, including uncropped 4K vertical video recording, remote smartphone control, background replacement and switching, a DeskView mode for overhead presentations, AI-powered skin smoothing (which Insta360 says is a virtual makeup function), and a privacy mode.

Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 Link 2 and Link 2C webcams are available now for $199 and $149, respectively. They work with all significant conferencing and streaming apps.

Image credits: Insta360