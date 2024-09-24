Insta360 Launches Two New AI-Powered 4K Webcams

Jeremy Gray

A compact black webcam with an integrated microphone and green LED indicator is mounted on the top edge of a computer monitor. The background shows blurred shelves with books.

Insta360, known for its 360-degree cameras, unveiled the Link 2 and Link 2C, a pair of AI-powered 4K webcams designed for video conferencing and live streaming. This follows the company’s dual 4K webcam, the Insta360 Connect, announced this summer.

The Link 2 and 2C share many of the same features, including the same Type 1/2 image sensor, 4K/30p video recording, and AI-powered depth of field technology that Insta360 claims achieves a “near DSLR-like depth of field.” The cameras promise good video quality even in poorly lit environments and use high dynamic range (HDR) technology to balance shadow and highlight areas. They also use AI to enhance image quality and reduce visible noise.

AI also handles audio-based noise. Insta360 promises “best-in-class” audio via built-in mics, which work alongside machine learning algorithms to reduce unwanted noise. The webcams have three unique profiles for different environments: Voice Focus, Voice Suppression, and Music Balance.

A woman is sitting at a desk in a home office, focused on writing. She is looking at a computer screen displaying documents. The desk has books, a calculator, and other office supplies, while bookshelves and potted plants are visible in the background.
Insta360 Link 2

“Link 2 and Link 2C represent our ongoing commitment to making virtual connections more engaging and seamless. We’ve listened to user feedback and pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in a webcam, combining premium 4K imaging, crystal-clear audio, and intuitive AI-powered features. Link 2 and Link 2C empower you to present your best self online, no matter where you are,” says JK Liu, Founder of Insta360.

A laptop on a wooden table displays a video call with a woman on the screen. A webcam is mounted on a tripod next to the laptop. The background features a cozy, well-lit living room with bookshelves, a lamp, and several green accents.
Insta360 Link 2

AI also enters the fray when it comes to autofocus. The cameras include phase-detect autofocus systems and utilize AI Tracking and Auto Framing to keep the subject in the frame. A Group Tracking option keeps multiple people balanced inside the frame when giving group presentations. Users can also control the device using simple hand gestures.

The two Link 2-series cameras differ in terms of stability. While core imaging functionality is identical between the two models, the Link 2 features a built-in two-axis gimbal for smooth, stabilized footage and more dynamic racking. The Link 2C ditches the gimbal and is, therefore, more compact. The Link 2 weighs 101.5 grams (3.6 ounces) without the included magnetic mount, while the 2C weighs 46.5 grams (1.6 ounces).

A black webcam is positioned atop a computer monitor. In the background, there is a whiteboard with some handwritten notes and a bookcase with several books and binders. The overall setting appears to be an office or study room.
Insta360 Link 2C

Both cameras offer a wide variety of additional modes and features, including uncropped 4K vertical video recording, remote smartphone control, background replacement and switching, a DeskView mode for overhead presentations, AI-powered skin smoothing (which Insta360 says is a virtual makeup function), and a privacy mode.

A person is sitting at a desk playing a video game on one monitor and streaming or video chatting on another. They wear a hoodie and use a keyboard and mouse. A webcam on a tripod is positioned between the monitors. The room has a modern, tech-focused setup.
Insta360 Link 2C

Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 Link 2 and Link 2C webcams are available now for $199 and $149, respectively. They work with all significant conferencing and streaming apps.

Image credits: Insta360

