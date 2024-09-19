Not All Megapixels Are Equal (and Nikon RED LUTs Review) | The PetaPixel Podcast

It’s been a busy week! Apple launched a new iPhone which started a lot of conversation about “fake” megapixels, Sigma finally showed its autofocus cine lens, Canon announced a new affordable zoom, and Nikon released RED LUTs for its Nikon Log profile — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

Today we're excited to highlight a lens that's truly a game-changer for wildlife and nature photographers: the OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko ED 150-600mm f/5.0-6.3 IS.



With its advanced optical design, this lens ensures sharpness across the entire zoom range. It also incorporates a high-performance image stabilization system that compensates for camera shake, allowing you to shoot handheld with confidence, even at longer focal lengths. The M.Zuiko ED 150-600mm f/5.0-6.3 IS is also built to withstand the elements, with a weather-sealed construction that ensures durability in challenging conditions. So if you’re in the field experiencing challenging weather conditions, this lens is up for the challenge.



This week, Chris Niccolls, Jordan Drake, and I go over the deluge of news that came out in the last week including Leica’s new M11-D, Nikon’s special edition Zfc models, Sigma’s new AF-equipped cinema lens, Canon’s 28-70mm f/2.8, and the new DJI Osmo Action (and how it compares to the GoPro).

Jordan also took some time to play with Nikon’s recently-announced RED LUTs for Nikon N-Log and has thoughts (it’s basically a full review). The team also tackles some questions on the iPhone including clarifying a conversation about megapixels that has been circulating online and addressing the widely misunderstood wired charging capability.

