Nikon’s New Limited Edition ‘Heralbony’ Zfc Cameras Are Adorned with Japanese Art

The Nikon Zfc, announced in 2021, received a colorful facelift in the form of the Nikon | Heralbony Zfc.

Update 9/13: Nikon has responded to PetaPixel‘s query concerning Nikon | Heralbony Zfc availability in the United States: “As of this time, the new Heralbony edition Zfc is not available in the US market.”

The limited edition Heralbony Zfc comes in four different styles, each featuring premium exterior designs created by artists from Heralbony Co., Ltd. “Heralbonyis a company dedicated to creating a new culture through welfare initiatives. Nikon was inspired by Heralbony’s mission to ‘Radiate Your Color’ and its extensive licensed art collection created by neurodiverse artists, and this shared vision led to our collaboration,” Nikon explains in a global press release. Nikon hopes the limited edition Heralbony Zfc cameras will help photographers better express themselves.

Through their collaboration, Nikon and Heralbony selected four works of art from the Japanese art company’s collection of more than 2,000 pieces. Each of the four designs can be purchased on a black or silver Zfc body, so there are technically eight new camera designs for photographers to choose from.

Each camera is sold in a kit with the Nikon 28mm f/2.8 SE lens, which has the same internals as the standard Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 lens but a retro-inspired exterior design. The kits are named for their artists, Momoko Eguchi (Tokyo), Masaharu Honda (Saga prefecture), Teppei Kasahara (Saga prefecture), and Masahiro Fukui (Tottori prefecture).

Each artist employs a drastically different style, with Fukui using bold, colorful strokes, Kasahara using precise black pens, Honda employing geometric designs, and Eguchi creating vibrant sponge paintings. The Heralbony designs cover the front of each Zfc camera, replacing where the solid-color leatherette typically goes, extending to the rear grip, with an isolated splash of artwork on the top of the viewfinder.

Beyond these exterior changes, the Nikon | Heralbony Zfc is identical to the standard Zfc. The camera has a 20.9-megapixel DX-format CMOS image sensor and an EXPEED 6 processor. The camera has a 209-point hybrid autofocus system with eye-detect autofocus, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and records 4K UHD video at up to 30p frame rates.

So far, the Nikon | Heralbony Zfc limited edition cameras have only been announced in global markets including Japan and the United Kingdom. As of now, the limited edition camera is not available in the United States. In the U.K., the limited edition camera kit is £1,229, ($1,615 at current exchange rates).

Image credits: Nikon