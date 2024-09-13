Nikon’s New Limited Edition ‘Heralbony’ Zfc Cameras Are Adorned with Japanese Art

A Nikon Z fc camera is displayed with six interchangeable decorative covers in various patterns including colorful mosaic, yellow, and abstract designs. The lens is labeled "NIKKOR Z 28mm 1:2.8 SE." The background is light gray.

The Nikon Zfc, announced in 2021, received a colorful facelift in the form of the Nikon | Heralbony Zfc.

Update 9/13: Nikon has responded to PetaPixel‘s query concerning Nikon | Heralbony Zfc availability in the United States: “As of this time, the new Heralbony edition Zfc is not available in the US market.”

The limited edition Heralbony Zfc comes in four different styles, each featuring premium exterior designs created by artists from Heralbony Co., Ltd. “Heralbonyis a company dedicated to creating a new culture through welfare initiatives. Nikon was inspired by Heralbony’s mission to ‘Radiate Your Color’ and its extensive licensed art collection created by neurodiverse artists, and this shared vision led to our collaboration,” Nikon explains in a global press release. Nikon hopes the limited edition Heralbony Zfc cameras will help photographers better express themselves.

A white bookshelf displays four colorful cameras, each on separate shelves with decorative vases and a framed abstract art piece in the background. Natural light filters in, casting soft shadows. The cameras have different vibrant patterns, standing out against the minimal decor.

Through their collaboration, Nikon and Heralbony selected four works of art from the Japanese art company’s collection of more than 2,000 pieces. Each of the four designs can be purchased on a black or silver Zfc body, so there are technically eight new camera designs for photographers to choose from.

A front view of a Nikon Z fc camera with a multicolor, artistic design on the body. The camera features a NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 lens. The Nikon logo is prominently displayed on the viewfinder housing at the top of the camera.
Design by Momoko Eguchi

Each camera is sold in a kit with the Nikon 28mm f/2.8 SE lens, which has the same internals as the standard Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 lens but a retro-inspired exterior design. The kits are named for their artists, Momoko Eguchi (Tokyo), Masaharu Honda (Saga prefecture), Teppei Kasahara (Saga prefecture), and Masahiro Fukui (Tottori prefecture).

A Nikon Z fc camera with a 28mm lens is shown. The camera has a unique, colorful mosaic pattern on its front body, featuring various geometric shapes in vibrant colors. The Nikon logo is prominently displayed above the lens. The background is black.
Design by Masaharu Honda

An image of the back view of a digital camera. The camera has multiple buttons and dials, a large LCD screen, and a viewfinder at the top. There is a colorful, abstract-patterned grip on the right side for comfortable handling.

Top view of a digital camera with various dials and buttons. The lens is marked 'DX 16-50' with an aperture range of 3.5-6.3. The camera's body has a colorful, artistic design around the viewfinder area.

Each artist employs a drastically different style, with Fukui using bold, colorful strokes, Kasahara using precise black pens, Honda employing geometric designs, and Eguchi creating vibrant sponge paintings. The Heralbony designs cover the front of each Zfc camera, replacing where the solid-color leatherette typically goes, extending to the rear grip, with an isolated splash of artwork on the top of the viewfinder.

A Nikon Z fc camera with a vintage design is adorned with whimsical cartoon illustrations of people in various poses. The front features a Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 SE lens. The illustrations add a unique and playful element to the otherwise classic camera.
Design by Teppei Kasahara

Beyond these exterior changes, the Nikon | Heralbony Zfc is identical to the standard Zfc. The camera has a 20.9-megapixel DX-format CMOS image sensor and an EXPEED 6 processor. The camera has a 209-point hybrid autofocus system with eye-detect autofocus, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and records 4K UHD video at up to 30p frame rates.

A Nikon Z fc camera with a colorful, abstract pattern on the body and a NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 SE lens attached, shown against a black background. The camera features several controls and a vintage design reminiscent of classic film cameras.
Design by Masahiro Fukui

So far, the Nikon | Heralbony Zfc limited edition cameras have only been announced in global markets including Japan and the United Kingdom. As of now, the limited edition camera is not available in the United States. In the U.K., the limited edition camera kit is £1,229, ($1,615 at current exchange rates).

Image credits: Nikon

