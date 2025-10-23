Leica M EV1 Gains an EVF and Loses the Rangefinder

Jeremy Gray

Two black Leica digital cameras are shown, one facing forward displaying the lens and the other turned to show the back with its screen and control buttons. Both cameras have a textured grip and classic, minimalist design.

Leica has announced the Leica M EV1, the company’s first-ever M-Camera with an integrated electronic viewfinder. Leica calls the M EV1, which includes many of the same features as the M11 series digital rangefinders, a “significant milestone in its history.”

The brand new member of the Leica M-System, the M EV1, promises to combine the benefits of an electronic viewfinder with the traditional values of the M-System, including Leica’s rich collection of M-series lenses.

Three black Leica cameras are displayed side by side on a stone shelf, with a black-and-white framed photo in the background. Each camera features a distinctive red Leica logo.
Three generations of Leica M-System cameras. From left to right: Leica M11-P, Leica M EV1, and Leica M6.

Instead of a rangefinder, the M EV1 has a 5.76-million-dot EVF that enables photographers to quickly zoom in to check focus and preview exposure settings. These two functions typically require the rear display on Leica digital rangefinders, unless the photographer is using an M10-D or M11-D, which lack a rear display altogether. The M EV1’s 0.5-inch EVF delivers 0.76x magnification.

Close-up of a digital camera’s rear corner showing a textured grip, a large viewfinder, a “PLAY” button, and part of an LCD screen. The camera body appears to be black with a modern, sleek design.

Rear view of a black Leica digital camera showing its screen, control buttons (Play, FN, Menu), and a textured grip surface on both sides. The viewfinder and various dials are visible on the top.

The EVF can also show, if desired, exposure data, including shutter speed, ISO, and exposure value, around the border of the image. The image itself always remains unobscured. The EVF has integrated diopter compensation, allowing users to adjust between -4 and +2 diopters using a setting wheel.

A person wearing a brown jacket holds a black Leica camera with both hands, preparing to take a photograph outdoors.

Like other recent Leica cameras, the M EV1 includes focus assist tools, including focus peaking highlights and focus zoom. However, they are enhanced in this case with the new EVF. Further, the M EV1 features a front lever that, instead of being used to preview bright-line frames like on rangefinder M-Cameras, allows the user to switch between focus assists, such as focus peaking or focus magnification, and 1.3x or 1.8x digital zoom modes. These digital zooms apply only to JPEG files, and the original RAW remains untouched.

Top view of a black Leica M11 camera, showing the attached lens with focus and aperture markings, shutter speed dial, shutter button, and the camera model labeled near the bottom center.

Leica suggests using focus peaking for landscapes, architecture, street photography, and wide-angle portraits. Focus magnification is better suited for portraits, macro photography, still life, and product photography.

Although the Leica M EV1 offers a fundamentally different experience from a digital rangefinder like the M11, there is significant overlap between them. The new camera still features the same 60-megapixel full-frame BSI-CMOS sensor with Triple Resolution Technology, allowing users to swap between 60, 36, or 18-megapixel images.

A Leica camera with a lens attached is displayed on a wooden surface, next to two additional Leica camera lenses. The background features wooden beams and a stone wall.

The M EV1 also features a single UHS-II SD card slot, 64GB of internal memory, and Leica’s latest Maestro III image processing chip. The new M EV1 is also handmade in Germany using Leica’s trademark high-quality materials, like the M11 series cameras.

A person wearing a brown jacket holds a black Leica camera with a large lens, standing in front of a colorful, blurred graffiti wall.

There is one stylistic difference, though. The M EV1 features the diamond-pattern leatherette covering that was most recently seen on the Leica Q3 and Q3 43. Leica says this intentionally sets the new M EV1 apart from its traditional rangefinder M-Camera models. The M EV1 is also nearly 50 grams lighter than the Leica M11-P, which may not sound like a lot, but per PetaPixel‘s hands-on time with the camera, is immediately noticeable.

Further, like the Leica M11-P — and unlike the Leica M11 — the M EV1 includes Content Credentials in-camera. This adds a digital signature to every image, which provides a verifiable chain from capture to delivery.

Close-up of a black Leica camera showing the shutter speed dial, red Leica logo, and part of the lens with aperture markings.

Pricing and Availability

The Leica M EV1 is available globally now for $8,995 or equivalent pricing in international markets. This is nearly $850 less than the Leica M11-P costs right now.

However, it is worth noting that the Leica M EV1 is not available in the United States at this time pending FCC authorization. This is a temporary delay. PetaPixel will report as soon as availability information arrives for the U.S. market.

Image credits: Leica

,
, , , , , , , ,
