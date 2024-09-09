Nikon Debuts Cheaper and Faster Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 Prime Lens

Nikon announced the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4, a lightweight and affordable fast prime lens for Nikon Z system mirrorless cameras.

The Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 follows the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 announced in late June, which set in motion what is now clearly a series of f/1.4 primes for Z-mount cameras. Like the recent 35mm f/1.4, the new 50mm f/1.4 combines a compact form factor, fast f/1.4 aperture, and an approachable price point.

The Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 doesn’t promise the image quality performance of the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S-Line lens, nor does it offer the light-gathering capabilities of the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S. However, the 50mm f/1.4 is cheaper than both while still promising high-end performance for photo and video users. Given its 50mm focal length, the Z 50mm f/1.4 is well-suited to portraits, landscapes, street photography, and travel.

“The Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 is a modern take on a classic lens design, giving creators the benefits of the latest imaging technology and optical innovations at a very appealing price,” explains Fumiko Kawabata, Senior Vice President, Nikon Inc. “With the recently released Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4, photographers and videographers now have access to a great pair of fast, affordable primes that will help them to take their creativity further.”

The Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4 lens weighs 420 grams (14.9 ounces) and is 86.5 millimeters (3.5 inches) long. The lens accepts 62mm screw-in filters.

Compare that to the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S and Z 50mm f/1.2 S lenses, which weigh 415 grams (14.6 ounces) and 1,090 grams (38.4 ounces), respectively. Despite being faster than the 50mm f/1.8 S, the 50mm f/1.4 is practically the same weight and overall size. The 50mm f/1.2, on the other hand, is 150 millimeters (5.9 inches) long and uses large 82mm filters.

Nikon’s trio of 50mm primes also differ in their optical construction. The new 50mm f/1.4 has 10 elements arranged across seven groups. The 50mm f/1.8 S has a dozen elements in nine groups. Meanwhile, the hefty and fast 50mm f/1.2 S has 17 elements arranged across 15 groups. All three lenses have nine-bladed aperture diaphragms.

As for focusing, the Z 50mm f/1.4 utilizes Nikon’s quick and quiet STM motor technology, and the lens can focus as closely as 0.37 meters (14.5 inches), resulting in a max magnification of 0.17x. This is slightly superior to Nikon’s two other Z 50mm primes.

It is also important to note that the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4, despite faster lenses traditionally being a company’s best engineering efforts, is not an S-Line lens. This means that the 50mm f/1.4 does not come with a promise of class-leading optical performance. Nonetheless, Nikon promises strong imaging performance. If the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 follows the trend set by the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4, the new prime should deliver strong performance across much of the frame but come up a little short in the corners compared to its S-Line counterparts. For many photographers, this may be a worthwhile tradeoff.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 will be available later this month for a suggested retail price of $499.95, more than $125 less than the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S, although that lens is currently on sale for $526.95 thanks to a $100 instant savings promotion. As for the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S, it’s in a league of its own in terms of price — it is $1,896.95 after a $200 discount.

Image credits: Nikon