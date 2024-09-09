Nikon Debuts Cheaper and Faster Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 Prime Lens

Jeremy Gray

A black NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4 camera lens is shown against a plain white background. The lens features detailed ridges for grip and clear labeling of its specifications.

Nikon announced the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4, a lightweight and affordable fast prime lens for Nikon Z system mirrorless cameras.

The Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 follows the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 announced in late June, which set in motion what is now clearly a series of f/1.4 primes for Z-mount cameras. Like the recent 35mm f/1.4, the new 50mm f/1.4 combines a compact form factor, fast f/1.4 aperture, and an approachable price point.

A Nikon Z series mirrorless camera with a large lens attached. The camera features numerous buttons and dials for settings adjustment, a textured grip, and the Nikon logo prominently displayed above the lens. The lens is marked "NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 S".
Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4 lens on the Nikon Z6 III camera

The Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 doesn’t promise the image quality performance of the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S-Line lens, nor does it offer the light-gathering capabilities of the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S. However, the 50mm f/1.4 is cheaper than both while still promising high-end performance for photo and video users. Given its 50mm focal length, the Z 50mm f/1.4 is well-suited to portraits, landscapes, street photography, and travel.

A person with a short beard, wearing a light brown shirt and a green t-shirt underneath, holds a Nikon camera with both hands. They have a brown backpack on and stand near a body of water. The camera's lens is large and prominent.

“The Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 is a modern take on a classic lens design, giving creators the benefits of the latest imaging technology and optical innovations at a very appealing price,” explains Fumiko Kawabata, Senior Vice President, Nikon Inc. “With the recently released Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4, photographers and videographers now have access to a great pair of fast, affordable primes that will help them to take their creativity further.”

A man with short dark hair and a beard is using a camera to photograph bright red flowers in a garden. He is holding the camera close to his face and wearing a khaki jacket, with greenery and blurred background visible.

The Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4 lens weighs 420 grams (14.9 ounces) and is 86.5 millimeters (3.5 inches) long. The lens accepts 62mm screw-in filters.

Compare that to the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S and Z 50mm f/1.2 S lenses, which weigh 415 grams (14.6 ounces) and 1,090 grams (38.4 ounces), respectively. Despite being faster than the 50mm f/1.8 S, the 50mm f/1.4 is practically the same weight and overall size. The 50mm f/1.2, on the other hand, is 150 millimeters (5.9 inches) long and uses large 82mm filters.

A person holding a professional DSLR camera mounted on a gimbal stabilizer. The person is wearing light-colored sneakers and dark jeans, and is walking on a textured asphalt surface. The camera and gimbal are positioned low to the ground.

Nikon’s trio of 50mm primes also differ in their optical construction. The new 50mm f/1.4 has 10 elements arranged across seven groups. The 50mm f/1.8 S has a dozen elements in nine groups. Meanwhile, the hefty and fast 50mm f/1.2 S has 17 elements arranged across 15 groups. All three lenses have nine-bladed aperture diaphragms.

As for focusing, the Z 50mm f/1.4 utilizes Nikon’s quick and quiet STM motor technology, and the lens can focus as closely as 0.37 meters (14.5 inches), resulting in a max magnification of 0.17x. This is slightly superior to Nikon’s two other Z 50mm primes.

A high-tech rendered image of a Nikon camera lens with a semi-transparent overlay showcasing its internal components. The illustration highlights the inner elements, rings, and glass optics, accentuated with yellow lines and a black background.
The Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 has robust weather sealing

It is also important to note that the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4, despite faster lenses traditionally being a company’s best engineering efforts, is not an S-Line lens. This means that the 50mm f/1.4 does not come with a promise of class-leading optical performance. Nonetheless, Nikon promises strong imaging performance. If the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 follows the trend set by the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4, the new prime should deliver strong performance across much of the frame but come up a little short in the corners compared to its S-Line counterparts. For many photographers, this may be a worthwhile tradeoff.

Sample Images

A woman with long, dark hair reclines on a white sofa, reading a book held above her. She wears a light lavender blouse and a white skirt. In the background, there is a clear vase with greenery and a candlestick on a side table.

A crystal vase filled with light purple roses and small white flowers is placed on a lace-covered table. Beside the vase, two ornate, vintage-style photo frames are visible, adding to the elegant and nostalgic atmosphere of the setting.

A woman with curly hair smiles and looks to the side. She is standing outdoors near flowering plants with vibrant pink blossoms. She wears a colorful patterned shawl and gently rests her hand on her chest, exuding a sense of calm and happiness.

A charming narrow cobblestone street lined with whitewashed houses in a sunlit village. One house features vibrant red flowers cascading down the front. The buildings have distinctive yellow accents and the scene depicts a peaceful, quaint atmosphere.

A cozy kitchen features a table set with a floral centerpiece, a ceramic jug, and a bowl of green apples. The background includes a tiled wall, a wooden utensil holder, and arch windows, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

A stone arch bridge crosses a calm river, perfectly reflecting in the water below. Tall green reeds frame the image in the foreground. Lush green hills and trees are seen in the background under a clear sky.

A vibrant scene shows a white building with a yellow base. Above the white wooden door with decorative lattice windows, a lush canopy of magenta bougainvillea flowers cascades down, nearly covering the entrance. The cobblestone ground is scattered with fallen petals.

Pricing and Availability

The Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 will be available later this month for a suggested retail price of $499.95, more than $125 less than the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S, although that lens is currently on sale for $526.95 thanks to a $100 instant savings promotion. As for the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S, it’s in a league of its own in terms of price — it is $1,896.95 after a $200 discount.

Image credits: Nikon

