Instagram Adds Photo Editing Tools to Direct Messages

Instagram is adding new photo editing features and capabilities to direct messages (DMs).

According to a report by The Verge, Instagram is making photo editing tools more accessible by allowing users to use these features without having to leave the DM interface.

Users can now edit photos by drawing on them or adding stickers before sending them in DMs, similar to the existing Instagram Stories editing features. Additionally, users will have the option to create custom stickers from their own photos and use them in DMs.

Overall, these new photo editing tools in chats bring the experience closer to what’s available in Instagram Stories. Previously, these photo editing features were only available in the Instagram Stories compose.

Therefore, if a user previously wanted to send an image with stickers or scribbles, they had to save that photo and then send it through a DM. Now, Instagram users will be able to apply these photo edits directly within the chat interface.

According to The Verge, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has highlighted that direct messaging has become a significant growth area for Instagram — which explains the focus on developing new tools and features for it.

In July, Mosseri announced that Instagram would be making “views” the primary metric for Reels, Stories, photos, and carousels — rather than “likes.” He also said that DMs would play a crucial role in how Instagram ranks content.

While views might be the new primary metric, Mosseri advised that creators pay attention to “sends per reach” as well. Sends per reach is the rate at which a user sees a piece of content and shares it via DMs.

In the last month, Instagram has rolled out a number of new features. Instagram recently introduced new tools that let users add text to photos and layer images together.

Furthermore, Instagram now allows users to leave public comments on other’s Stories which will be visible to everyone for 24 hours.

Instagram also revealed that it would now let users share up to 20 photos and videos in a single grid post.



Image credits: All photos by Instagram.