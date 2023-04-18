LumaFusion Adds Automated Multicam Editing on iOS and iPad OS

LumaTouch has released LumaFusion Multicam Studio, an add-on to LumaFusion that enables videographers to sync, switch, and edit clips from multiple camera and audio sources within LumaFusion on iOS and iPad OS devices.

LumaFusion is a multitrack editing platform that promises professional-level results on Apple’s smartphones and tablets. LumaFusion is also in open beta on Android and ChromeOS, bringing the video editor to non-Apple devices for the first time. It’s worth noting that Multicam Studio is not yet available on Android or ChromeOS.

However, the new add-on for iOS devices greatly expands LumaFusion’s flexibility and power within a professional mobile video editing workflow.

“Aspiring content creators, YouTubers, filmmakers, journalists, event and wedding videographers, and everyday storytellers will see Multicam Studio as a new way to easily and automatically sync up to six camera sources and multiple audio tracks,” explains LumaTouch.

The process creates a “multicam clip” that promises perfectly synced audio and video directly on the LumaFusion timeline.

From there, the multicam clip can be opened in the switcher, where the user can swap between any camera at any time. The touchscreen interface of an iPhone or iPad lends itself well to the editing process, utilizing taps to create cuts, swipes to navigate clips, and much more.

LumaTouch says that the “synced and switched clip can then be used as a normal clip on the timeline, making it a great feature for mobile journalists and those who record with an external mic and need to sync the audio to the video.” Another possible use case is people who edit interview sequences in which multiple cameras record multiple participants and numerous external recording devices are capturing separate audio tracks.

Multicam Studio is fully integrated within the existing LumaFusion app for iOS and iPad OS, meaning that it works like a plug-in or add-on rather than a separate app experience. To that end, editors can seamlessly move between their LumaFusion timeline and standard editing view and the new multicam workflow.

“Because Multicam Studio for LumaFusion was specifically designed for the touch screen experience, it provides an entirely new, innovative, yet clean and simple workflow for multicam editing unlike anything in the industry; it is a true first,” LumaTouch claims.

Multicam Studio’s primary workflow features can be categorized into three sections: Sync, Switch, and Edit. LumaTouch describes the primary features of each category below.

LumaTouch adds, “Content creators producing music videos, wedding videos, or news-style interviews will immediately see the value in this new approach to multicam editing.”

Pricing and Availability

Multicam Studio works on any iPhone or iPad running iOS 15.4 or higher. LumaTouch recommends that users seeking the best performance and overall experience should use iPad M1 and M2 models. Multicam Studio is also compatible with Apple Pencil.

LumaFusion for iOS and iPad OS is available at a special discounted price of $19.99 from April 18 through April 25, 2023, down from the regular price of $29.99. Multicam Studio is available now as an in-app purchase for $19.99. LumaFusion and Multicam Studio are one-time purchases, meaning owners will receive free updates as LumaTouch adds features to LumaFusion.

Image credits: LumaTouch