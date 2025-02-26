Mobile Video Editor LumaFusion 5.2 Delivers New Features for Creators

LumaTouch announced that their mobile post-processing app, LumaFusion, will receive a big update with new Version 5.2.

LumaFusion is a multitrack editing platform for Mac, iOS, Android, and ChromeOS designed specifically for touchscreens. The app provides professional-level features and functions in a single panel window, avoiding the often difficult mobile menu and submenu user interfaces. This approachable design offers editing for many users, from enthusiasts to professionals on the go.

Creator Pass

PetaPixel reported LumaFusion’s last big update which brought its paid features under one subscription model titled the “Creator Pass.” In addition to the existing features, subscribers received significant new updates to Storyblocks, including Multicam Studio, Speed Ramping, and an Enhanced Keyframing Bézier curve path editor.

As a key part of the Creator Pass, Storyblocks contains over a million HD and 4K videos with access to unlimited royalty-free music downloads from the LumaFusion Library. All of the Storyblocks content is 100% royalty-free. Therefore, customers get automatic approval when uploading from LumaFusion to YouTube.

There is one caveat, however, for Android users. Multicam Studio is only available on iOS.

Multicam Studio features pro-level syncing, switching, and editing clips from numerous video and audio sources. It also adds the ability to export to FCPXML to bring your LumaFusion timeline projects to the computer via Final Cut Pro.

LumaFusion Version 5.2

With this newly announced Version 5.2 update, LumaFusion adds Adjustment Clips and support for up to twelve video and twelve audio tracks. These latest features have been added to the Speed Ramping and Enhanced Keyframing within LumaFusion. Utilizing Adjustment Clips, users can now tweak colors, add filters, crop, and change the position, size, and scale of layers below the main Adjustment Clip on the timeline. Multiple adjustment clips can also be layered with keyframing for creative custom edits.

Pricing and Availability

LumaFusion is available on all platforms for a one-time purchase price of $29. LumaFusion for Mac and iOS is available for download from the App Store. LumaFusion for ChromeOS and Android is available for download from the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store.

The Version 5.2 updates with twelve video and audio tracks and Adjustment Clips capabilities are available now. They can be purchased as an additional one-time in-app purchase for $19.99 or included in the LumaFusion Creator Pass subscription-based feature pack at $9.99 per month or $69.99 annually. LumaTouch shared, “Customers who already own or subscribe to these features will receive them for no additional cost. This pricing structure is part of the commitment from LumaTouch to offer customers a choice between one-time payments and subscription models.”

Image credits: Photographs and video courtesy by LumaTouch