LumaFusion’s Renamed ‘Creator Pass’ Subscription Adds Four Major Features

LumaTouch announced a significant update to Storyblocks for LumaFusion, adding new features, including Multicam Studio and Speed Ramping, at no additional cost to subscribers. With this feature expansion, the company is also renaming the Storyblocks for LumaFusion subscription to the LumaFusion “Creator Pass.”

Four key new features are being added to Creator Pass, formerly known as Storyblocks. Multicam Studio, an iOS-exclusive feature, enables pro-level syncing, switching, and editing clips from numerous video and audio sources within the app.

Another iOS-only feature is FCPXML Export, which allows customers to export a LumaFusion timeline to Final Cut Pro to continue editing on the desktop.

Not locked to a specific platform, new Speed Ramping and Enhanced Keyframing tools enable visual storytellers to easily adjust a video’s speed and use Bézier curve path editing to add controllable, dynamic motion to their videos.

“The team at LumaTouch is truly dedicated to providing a storytelling app that encourages our customers to dive deep into their stories with features that make it fun and easy to craft their own ideas. And we’re also constantly looking for ways to add more value to their experience with us. That’s why we’re launching the Creator Pass,” says Terri Morgan, co-founder of LumaTouch.

LumaFusion for Android and ChromeOS has received an update, too. While lacking the Multicam Studio and FCPXML Export features, LumaFusion 2.0 for Android includes the Speed Ramping and Enhanced Keyframing additions, plus new track height adjustment tools and a new “What’s Happening” panel within the app that provides direct access to the latest tutorials and updates.

It is worth noting that these features are not new in and of themselves, but have previously been locked behind in-app purchases. The big shift here is the introduction of things like Speed Ramping and Multicam Studio to the renamed Creator Pass.

While LumaTouch makes special note of its subscription offerings, the company is quick to note that users can still purchase LumaFusion’s enhanced features as in-app purchases without a subscription. Speaking of which, LumaFusion for iOS and Android is now available for $9.99, a 66% discount compared to the typical price, for a limited time. The enhanced features are $19.99 each, though. The Creator Pass is $9.99 a month, or $69.99 a year, and includes updates like the ones introduced today at no additional cost.

