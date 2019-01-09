Photoshop Fail: Australian PM Had Two Left Feet in Official Website Photo

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was the victim of a humorous Photoshop fail this week after people noticed that the family photo at the top of his official website showed him with two left feet.





Morrison had been wearing sneakers in the original family portrait, and it seems whoever was responsible for his website decided that the slightly dirty shoes were a little too casual and unbefitting of Australia’s government head. The Photoshopper presumably found a photo of a sparkly white left sneaker and used the same photo to replace both of Morrison’s shoes.

The shoddy Photoshop job was immediately mocked across social media:

There is no way even the most incompetent graphic designer would photoshop 2 left feet and do it that badly. Someone in PMO hates @ScottMorrisonMP — Dee Madigan (@deemadigan) January 9, 2019



#auspol story of 2019: our latest PM (ScoMo) had nice white shoes photoshopped onto his feet for his official https://t.co/eXNtcX7xTa site?! Yup. Regular bloke. Our tax dollars hard at work. #shoegate pic.twitter.com/kA0gG0yy9L — Luke (@lukerhn) January 8, 2019



And here is what my staff came up with today … Hey @scottmorrisonmp If you want to photoshop in some new shoes, at least make it worth the effort! pic.twitter.com/bPZT6BYbNe — Fiona Patten MP (@FionaPattenMLC) January 9, 2019



The shoes are real, they just photoshop in whoever is currently prime minister. — Cartoonist For The Australian Newspaper (@jonkudelka) January 8, 2019



The website photo was soon replaced with the original unretouched shot showing the sneakers someone tried to hide:

Morrison says that the Photoshopping was done without his knowledge, and he responded to the social media jabs with a close-up photo of the original sneakers:

Message to my Department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet! 😀

Here they are in all their glory – my footwear of choice whenever I can get out of a suit. pic.twitter.com/hKKUstnArq — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 8, 2019



“I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet!” Morrison writes.