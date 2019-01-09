Search

Photoshop Fail: Australian PM Had Two Left Feet in Official Website Photo

Michael Zhang

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was the victim of a humorous Photoshop fail this week after people noticed that the family photo at the top of his official website showed him with two left feet.

The second left foot.

Morrison had been wearing sneakers in the original family portrait, and it seems whoever was responsible for his website decided that the slightly dirty shoes were a little too casual and unbefitting of Australia’s government head. The Photoshopper presumably found a photo of a sparkly white left sneaker and used the same photo to replace both of Morrison’s shoes.

The shoddy Photoshop job was immediately mocked across social media:






The website photo was soon replaced with the original unretouched shot showing the sneakers someone tried to hide:

Morrison says that the Photoshopping was done without his knowledge, and he responded to the social media jabs with a close-up photo of the original sneakers:


“I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet!” Morrison writes.

