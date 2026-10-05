Imaging World Show Moves to Cologne in 2027 To Pick Up Where Photokina Left Off

Imaging World wrapped up on Sunday, October 4, in Nuremberg, Germany. The three-day photography trade show is coming back in 2027, and moving to Photokina’s old stomping grounds, Cologne.

Koelnmesse, the former organizer behind Photokina, will organize the new version of Imaging World. Photokina was the international photography trade show for 70 years before its last edition in 2020. Photokina’s demise had many contributing factors, including the global pandemic and a general downturn in the photography industry.

However, in the years since, the photo industry has not only stabilized but grew. As Japan’s CP+ show and B&H’s BILD Expo in New York City have shown, photography trade shows still generate a lot of excitement.

Koelnmesse hopes to recapture what made Photokina special when it moves Imaging World to Cologne next September. The show, now called “Imaging World inspired by Photokina,” will take place from September 24 through 26.

“The event brings together technology for hands-on testing, creative practice and personal exchange within the imaging industry,” Koelnmesse says.

“With Imaging World inspired by photokina, we are bringing a well-established event format with a clear profile and a highly engaged community to Cologne,” says Oliver Frese, Chief Operating Officer of Koelnmesse.

“Together with Ringfoto, we aim to preserve these strengths while developing them further in a targeted way. We will also draw on Koelnmesse’s extensive expertise in imaging and the international industry contacts it has built up over decades through photokina. Cologne offers excellent conditions for this, with its trade fair infrastructure, international accessibility and strong media and creative environment,” Frese continues.

Ringfoto has run Imaging World for the past two years and, as Frese says, will remain a partner moving forward.

“Over the past two years, Imaging World has shown just how great the interest is in a place where products are not only presented, but can be experienced and tried out directly,” says Thilo Röhrig, Managing Director of Ringfoto.

“After two successful editions in Nuremberg, Imaging World is ready for the next step. We want to continue this combination of technology, practical experience, inspiration and personal exchange in Cologne. In particular, we intend to further develop our concept, which combines a traditional trade fair exhibition with modern, interactive play areas and an extensive programme of workshops and seminars. Ringfoto will remain an active partner for industry, specialist retail and the community.”

Imaging World promises hands-on product experiences, creative workshops, community building, and industry networking. The event will feature manufacturer booths, workshops, live talks, and more. Organizers say Imaging World will include photography products, plus video, audio, lighting, software, printing, smartphone applications, and more, with a greater focus on content creation than at past Photokina shows.

More details, including participating companies, will be available later. Hopefully Photokina’s spirit will live on in a big way, providing camera companies another opportunity to showcase and launch their latest products. Autumn is always a busy time for releases, after all.

Image creditsKoelnmesse and Ringfoto