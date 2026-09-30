Florida Man Charged With Threatening Sheriff in AI Image

News
Matt Growcoot
A hand holds a smartphone displaying a photo of a law enforcement officer running away from a scene with a tactical team in the background.
Via Wink News.

Just yesterday, PetaPixel reported that a man in Singapore faces up to 10 years in jail for posting an AI-generated image of a crocodile. Now a Florida man is also behind bars for sharing a synthetic image.

The case against Christopher Ashley Nimmons is arguably more sinister as he allegedly shared an AI image that depicted Lee County Sheriff Camine Marceno in full uniform with a head injury, fleeing two gunmen.

The image was shared beneath a post on the UC Breaking News Instagram page for Southwest Florida. The post was about the death of a Lee County police dog.

Police arrested Nimmons yesterday (Tuesday) after linking the account that posted the image to him.

A mugshot of a man with wavy brown hair wearing a red shirt, with the Lee County Sheriff's Office logo in the corner.
Christopher Ashley Nimmons

Gulf Coast News reports that Nimmons was apprehended during a traffic stop. Inside his vehicle, there was a firearm and a phone. The phone number reportedly matches the number on the Instagram account that posted the AI image.

30-year-old Nimmons is facing charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury as a result of the image.

“Threats of violence are something we will ALWAYS take extremely seriously. If you threaten law enforcement, we will find you and hold you accountable. Hiding behind a screen or using AI will not protect you from the consequences of your actions,” Sheriff Marceno tells WINK News.

“Our Intelligence Unit does an amazing job investigating threats of violence and immediately taking action against those responsible. We work every day to protect the residents of Lee County, and I will never be intimidated from doing my job or speaking out against those who threaten the safety of our community.”

AI Images and Real-World Consequences

As mentioned at the top, Ye Lin in Singapore was arrested for posting an AI-generated image of a saltwater crocodile swimming in a public water area.

Singapore’s national water agency suspended work at the reservoir for two days to investigate the possible sighting. An exhaustive search ultimately found nothing, and authorities determined the image was fake. Singaporean rowing and canoeing groups had to suspend their scheduled activities during this time.

Meanwhile, in Santa Ana, California, detectives this week investigated an AI image of a highly venomous Gaboon viper that was sent to police by someone who also claimed he saw the snake.

A Gaboon viper rests on a wooden structure partially obscured by green leaves, with a red "AI Generated" stamp overlaid on the image.
The AI image sent to police. | Santa Ana PD

“Today, detectives followed up with the reporting party, who initially said he saw the snake and provided the original photo,” Santa Ana Police told KTLA. “During the follow-up investigation, he admitted the photo was AI-generated and that the report was false.”

It’s not clear whether the man who created the image and reported it will face charges.

Affiliate Disclosure PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; we may earn a commission if you buy through one.

,
Love PetaPixel? Unlock Premium Perks.
Related Articles
Man smoking in McDonald's AI-generated This Viral Photo Taken in 1989 of a Man Smoking in McDonald’s is Not All it Seems
Meta Meta’s Oversight Board to Investigate Two Cases of Explicit AI Images
AI-generated images of Trump with Black people AI Images of Trump With Black People are Being Circulated by His Supporters
Three side-by-side images depicting anti-Kamala Harris messages. The first image shows a figure holding a weapon, with text "No one is safe with Kamala's open borders." The second shows a woman in a red hat with a Soviet emblem, and the third is an aerial view of a large crowd in front of a building labeled "Emergency" with text claiming Kamala Harris pledges free healthcare to "illegals" and "they're coming to collect." All images include a "Vote Trump 2024" message. The Trump Campaign Went on an AI Image Spree Over the Labor Day Weekend
Discussion