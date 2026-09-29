7Artisans’ $169 AF 18mm f/2 Brings Pancake Style to APS-C Sony Cameras

7Artisans has announced a new pancake prime lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras. Available now in E-mount, the AF Lite 18mm f/2 costs $169 and is designed as a general purpose travel, landscape, street, and even portrait lens.

On an APS-C Sony E-mount camera, the 7Artisans AF Lite 18mm f/2 delivers a 27mm equivalent focal length, making it well-suited to a wide range of photographic situations. The most obvious application, given the lens’s small size, is travel and vlogging. While a 27mm equivalent focal length isn’t as wide as some video-focused lenses, it is still wide enough for many situations.

Specifically, the lens weighs just 109 grams (3.8 ounces) and is a mere 32 millimeters (1.26 inches) long. Its compact form factor makes it a suitable pairing for cameras like the Sony ZV-E10 and a6700. The lens also features an all-metal design and a stylish, retro-inspired square lens hood.

On some Sony cameras, including the a6500 and a6600, 7Artisans notes that some features are still being improved. The lens should deliver basic functionality on these cameras, but it is not “fully compatible” with them.

With its fast f/2 aperture, the 7Artisans AF 18mm f/2 is also useful for low-light and night photography. While a bit longer than a typical night sky lens, it is certainly up for nighttime cityscapes and street shots.

As for image quality, while real-world testing is required for a full evaluation, 7Artisans promises good resolution when shooting wide open and soft, blurred backgrounds. The lens has a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm positioned behind nine optical elements in seven groups. It accepts 52mm filters.

For focusing, the 18mm f/2 promises quick, quiet autofocus for both photo and video. The lens can focus as close as 0.2 meters (0.66 feet).

It also stands out as a distinct option in the Sony E-mount system. While 7Artisans has another 18mm APS-C lens in its lineup, the 18mm f/6.3 Mark II “lens cap” lens, there aren’t any other fast 18mm primes other than 7Artisans’ new one.

Pricing and Availability

There are some similar lenses, though, like the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN ($414 after a $125 instant savings), the Sirui 16mm f/1.2 AF ($319), the Sony 16mm f/2.8 ($279), the TTArtisan 17mm f/1.8 Air ($149), and the Sony E 20mm f/2.8 ($382). At $169, the 7Artisans AF Lite 18mm f/2 is a particularly affordable option that will likely compete with TTArtisan’s 17mm f/1.8 Air for most prospective buyers. The TTArtisan lens is slightly wider and faster, a little cheaper, but about 50% longer and around 50 grams heavier.

The 7Artisans AF Lite 18mm f/2 lens is available now through 7Artisans and authorized retailers.

Image credits7Artisans