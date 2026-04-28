Adobe’s Latest Photoshop and Lightroom Updates Focus on Speed

Adobe has released the April 2026 updates to Photoshop and Lightroom, bringing version 27.6 to desktop users with a mix of AI-driven tools, workflow refinements, and performance improvements. The update continues the company’s broader push to streamline complex editing tasks while expanding generative capabilities directly inside the app.

At a high level, Photoshop 27.6 focuses on reducing friction in everyday workflows. New tools aim to simplify compositing, clean up layered documents, and accelerate repetitive tasks, while deeper integration with generative AI models reflects Adobe’s ongoing investment in assisted editing.

A Shift Toward 3D-Like Editing on a 2D Canvas

One of the most notable additions is the new Rotate Object feature, now widely available after its earlier beta debut. The tool allows users to rotate 2D elements directly on the canvas with real-time previews, effectively giving flat cutouts a 3D-like orientation before rendering the final result at full resolution.

Rather than relying on multiple transform steps, users can adjust perspective and angle more intuitively. The feature is particularly aimed at compositing workflows, where matching perspective between subject and background has traditionally required more manual adjustments.

Expanding Generative AI Capabilities

Generative AI remains a central focus of this release. Photoshop 27.6 expands support for multiple models, including Adobe’s Firefly Image Model 5 and partner integrations such as Gemini 3.1, including variants designed to give users finer control over how content is generated.

The update also emphasizes more intuitive, natural language-based editing. Users can describe changes using text prompts in Generative Fill, producing more precise and realistic results without complex manual masking.

Support for multiple reference images has also been expanded, allowing users to guide outputs with greater consistency across style and composition. In addition, text-to-image generation can now be performed without leaving the Photoshop workspace, further consolidating ideation and execution into a single environment.

To improve transparency, Adobe has added a Generative Credits Usage panel, giving users a clearer breakdown of how credits are consumed across different tools and models.

Faster Cleanup and Smarter Organization

Beyond generative features, Adobe is targeting common pain points in file management. A new AI-powered Layer Cleanup tool can automatically remove empty layers and apply descriptive names, helping users manage complex documents more efficiently.

Other workflow updates include a redesigned Actions panel with natural language search, categorized browsing, and hover-based previews that allow users to see the effect of an action before applying it. A more responsive Contextual Task Bar also surfaces relevant tools based on the current selection.

Together, these changes reflect a broader effort to reduce manual organization and make large projects easier to navigate.

Improved Editing Tools

Photoshop’s core editing toolkit also sees incremental updates. The Remove tool gains an enhanced “Find Distractions” mode that detects and removes a wider range of unwanted elements, including people, wires, and general background clutter, and allows the user to review and refine results before committing changes.

A new Reflection Removal feature targets images shot through glass, generating cleaner results while preserving the original image non-destructively and, in some cases, separating reflections onto distinct layers for more flexible adjustments.

Meanwhile, Dynamic Text has been expanded to better adapt to shapes and curved paths, and gradient controls have been refined, allowing users not only to fine-tune color, direction, and transitions but also to revisit and adjust gradients after they’ve been applied.

Additional updates include new color controls in the Filter Gallery and improved handling of brush opacity during resizing.

Performance and Compatibility Updates

On the performance side, Adobe has introduced optimizations for newer AMD processors, particularly Zen4-based systems, with improvements aimed at compute-heavy workflows. File support has also been expanded to better accommodate modern formats, including those used in web and HDR pipelines.

Lightroom Updates Arrive Alongside Photoshop

Alongside the Photoshop update, Adobe has rolled out several improvements to Lightroom. These include expanded natural language search on desktop, allowing users to locate images with conversational queries, and Assisted Culling, an AI-powered tool designed to help photographers quickly sort large batches of images by focus and exposure.

Adobe also reports significantly faster slider performance and broader compatibility with newer camera formats, including recent the new compressed RAW format introduced in the Sony a7 V.

Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

As with most major updates, Photoshop 27.6 includes a long list of bug fixes and stability improvements. These address issues across gradients, selection tools, UI behavior, generative credit tracking, and system stability, including several crash scenarios tied to specific workflows.

Notably, Adobe has also corrected inconsistencies in generative credit usage and improved the reliability of AI model availability in certain conditions.

Pricing and Availability

Photoshop 27.6 is available now as part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud subscription. The software continues to be offered on a subscription basis, with Photography plans and single-app options available on monthly or annual pricing tiers.

Image credits: Adobe