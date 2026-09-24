Kodak Apparel Opens Yet Another Store in South Korea

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Matt Growcoot

A split-view image shows the interior and exterior of a Kodak-branded retail store, featuring yellow accents, clothing displays, and film-themed signage.

Another Kodak Apparel store has opened in Seoul, bringing the total to eight stores in the South Korean capital.

PetaPixel has previously reported that the Kodak Apparel brand, which licenses its name from the film manufacturing company from Rochester, is very popular in Korea.

It’s part of a broader trend called “newtro,” which literally combines the words “new” and “retro.” There are also National Geographic Apparel stores in Seoul, as well as fashion lines for brands like Pan Am, Lockheed Martin, and CNN.

A clothing rack displays shirts, hoodies, and pants in a gradient of colors from pink to black, with two pairs of sneakers on the yellow floor below.
There’s plenty of clothing on offer at the Kodak Apparel stores in South Korea.

A retail store interior features racks of Kodak-branded clothing, bags, and accessories, with yellow display carts and shelves against a grey brick wall.

Small, rectangular pouches designed to look like vintage Kodak film boxes hang from metal hooks on a pegboard display.
The store also offers bags to keep film in, as well as more practical ones for vacations.

Along with selling rolls of 35mm film and providing developing and printing services, Kodak Apparel stores sell T-shirts, bags, caps, flags, hoodies, shoes, pillows, sweatpants, and lab coats.

The latest store is in Dosan Studio, nestled in the vibrant Gangnam District, an area made famous by K-pop singer Psy.

“Inspired by ‘Kodak Express,’ the iconic symbol of film development, this newly reimagined space lets you experience Dosan Studio’s unique atmosphere alongside a variety of Kodak items,” Kodak Apparel writes in an Instagram post announcing the new store.

“Come see for yourself at Kodak Dosan Studio, a space reminiscent of a photo studio, filled with elements that capture Kodak’s heritage.”

A storefront window displays two mannequins wearing Kodak-branded clothing, with a neon sign above reading "We Sell Kodak Film.

A row of three red plastic chairs decorated with stickers sits against a gray brick wall in a retail store, with vintage-style posters and two circular convex mirrors mounted above.
The store does offer some traditional film services.
A neon sign hanging in a window reads "WE SELL Kodak Film" in orange, with "DEVELOPING" and "PRINTING" printed below in gold.
Who doesn’t love a classic Kodak sign?

A retail display features shelves with bags, hats, and a camera, alongside a clothing rack with shirts and jackets, and a wooden shelving unit holding various backpacks.

There are seven other stores located in Seoul, including Seongsu, Myeongdong, Hongdae, Gwangjang Market, and Bukchon.

Back in 2024, The New York Times reported that Kodak’s various deals licensing its brand brought in $20 million in revenue. That’s relatively small considering Kodak’s overall revenue is around $1 billion, but it’s a growing market and does no harm to the brand when it’s being worn by trendy Gen Z Koreans.

It’s not just Korea either: in January this year, a Kodak Apparel pop-up store appeared in Hong Kong. Visitors were treated to classic photo booths, alongside Kodak-branded fashion.

Image creditsPhotographs by Kodak Apparel

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