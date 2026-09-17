NASA’s New $4.3 Billion, 300MP Space Telescope Passed its First Tests One Million Miles Away

News
Jeremy Gray
A composite image showing a grid of 20 small, dark-field microscopy panels, with one panel magnified to reveal individual circular structures containing geometric patterns.
‘This test image captures the very first photons of starlight to reach the Wide Field Instrument on NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. It was taken as an initial performance assessment with the detector array still stowed as it was for launch, far from best focus. Roman’s primary science instrument has opened its eyes to the universe for the first time, revealing a sea of out-of-focus stars, each spread out over many thousands of pixels. The image, which zooms into one detector and zooms again to a single star in the insets, offers a baseline the Roman team will work from to align the telescope’s optics and tune the focus. The team will soon activate the instrument’s fine-guidance system, which will mean Roman can lock onto targets. They’ll also focus the observatory, which will shrink each star’s light to appear as a crisp point, rather than the broad, donut-like features seen here (which appear as expected given the instrument’s present configuration). Roman’s science images, which NASA expects to release by early 2027, will be much sharper and reveal the cosmos in exquisite detail.’ | NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Tyler Desjardins (STScI)

NASA’s new 300-megapixel telescope, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, launched on August 30, 2026. NASA says Roman’s Wide Field Instrument (WFI) has been woken up to begin testing procedures one million miles away from Earth at the second Lagrange point, better known as L2.

“NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope team has successfully activated the Wide Field Instrument, a 300-megapixel infrared camera that will allow scientists to explore wide swaths of the cosmos very quickly without sacrificing exquisite detail,” NASA writes, adding that the space telescope’s planet camera, the Coronagraph Instrument, has also “stretched its digital, electronic, and mechanical ‘limbs.'”

These initial steps are part of a months-long series of calibrations and tests that Roman’s cameras and other scientific instruments will undergo as the team prepares to begin scientific operations as early as later this year.

When the Roman Space Telescope starts its photography operations in earnest, it will use its 300-megapixel infrared camera, the Wide Field Instrument, to perform sweeping surveys of the cosmos and resolve the Universe in exceptional detail. Scientists plan to use its photos to map how matter is structured in the Universe, including dark energy and dark matter.

“After years of effort to build and test the instrument on the ground, we now have confirmation that it is operational in space. This is a huge milestone for the team at Goddard, our industry teams at BAE Systems, Inc. and Teledyne, and our science centers,” says Josh Schlieder, Wide Field Instrument scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “There is much to do, but we are on our way to groundbreaking science.”

Once Roman got to L2, the team had to let it rest for 10 days to dry out and decontaminate. This process required the image sensors to stay at -85° F (-65° C), which is actually much warmer than the Wide Field Instrument will be during actual operations. Once it cooled to its operational temperature, a chilly -225° F (-143° C), the team fired up Roman’s 18 infrared image sensors, which together have a sensor size about as big as a typical laptop display.

Later that same day, the team activated Roman’s calibration systems. The following morning, the WFI started collecting test data and sending it back to the engineers on Earth. The team then tested its various optics and filters. This marked the first time that the WFI, which underwent extensive testing on Earth, was actually used in the complete absence of gravity.

A precision mechanical component featuring a square plate with four circular, patterned optical elements, labeled "10492303-1 SN002.
‘This image displays the “shaped pupil” masks, each about the size of a U.S. quarter, used in the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope’s Coronagraph Instrument. These precisely engineered components modify the diffraction pattern of starlight to block glare and reveal faint regions surrounding stars.’ | NASA/Chris Gunn

All assessments so far show that the Roman Space Telescope is in tip-top shape. The same is true of the telescope’s Coronagraph, a system of optics, masks, and flexing mirrors designed to precisely block starlight when imaging planets, which are, of course, relatively dark. The Roman Coronagraph is among the most advanced technologies ever sent into space to directly image planets. It is an incredible feat of engineering.

Preliminary high-resolution images from Roman could arrive as soon as December, although early 2027 is also a realistic target.

Image creditsNASA

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