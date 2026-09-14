The First Fall Color of 2026 As Seen From Space

For most people, fall foliage has only arrived in localized bursts of colors. As I look out my window in Maine, I see slight glimpses of red and orange on just a handful of trees. But as a new NASA satellite photo of Nunavut in the far northern reaches of Canada shows, autumn color has arrived in full force in some places already.

As NASA explains, this summer was extremely hot across much of North America, which made crisp fall air and colorful foliage feel like an impossible dream only a few weeks ago. However, as the days get shorter and the nights colder, fall is coming. In the subarctic tundra of Nunavut, it’s already here.

NASA’s Operational Land Imager (OLI) aboard the Landsat 9 satellite orbiting 438 miles (705 kilometers) above Earth’s surface photographed the Coppermine River winding through Kugluktuk, a small community at the river’s mouth, on July 27, 2026, and more recently on September 6. The difference between those two images is stark. The shot from July rich in vibrant greens and the more recent one last week a veritable blanket of orange.

As NASA says, this region of Nunavut is known for its willow and birch shrubs and low-growing blueberries and bearberries. Analyzing seven years of satellite data, NASA and South Dakota State University determined that this area’s vegetation turns to shades of red, orange, and yellow each year in early September, peaking around the middle of the month. This is one of the very first places in North America to blaze with autumnal color.

“But blink and you might miss it,” NASA says. “The analysis also showed that far northerly regions tend to have shorter periods of peak color — sometimes a week or less — compared to many lower-latitude areas.”

Fall foliage is among the most incredible times of the year for nature, landscape, and even wildlife photographers. The red, orange, and yellow leaves make for outstanding subjects in and of themselves, but also great backgrounds for outdoor wildlife photos and portraits.

With Nunavut already showing off beautiful fall colors, the rest of North America isn’t far behind. Peak color typically arrives in places like Vermont, New York, and Maine in late September and early October, depending on the specific location and elevation. All else equal, the higher the elevation, the sooner foliage season arrives.

PetaPixel has a guide to the best fall foliage maps and forecasts, plus a great guide to capturing better autumn photos from photographer Albert Dros.

Image creditsNASA