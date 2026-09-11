Atomos’ New Shinobi 7 II Is its Brightest Shinobi Monitor Yet

At IBC 2026 today in Amsterdam, Atomos announced the Shinobi 7 II, its brightest Shinobi monitor yet.

The Shinobi 7 II is a 7-inch, ultra-slim HDR monitor with a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. The monitor features a 1920 x 1080 touchscreen and can accept HDMI input up to 4Kp30. It also offers USB-C camera control, which is also used for power delivery and display calibration.

Designed for professional filmmakers, photographers, and content creators, the Shinobi 7 II lets users adjust key camera settings via the large display, including aperture, shutter speed (or angle), ISO, and white balance. The monitor also supports touch-to-focus. Camera control and touch-to-focus are supported on a wide range of cameras, including popular models from Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, and Sony.

It also provides professional real-time monitoring tools like waveform, histogram, RGB parade, focus peaking, zebras, false color, and more. The monitor also includes anamorphic de-squeeze functionality and custom frame guides.

Atomos notes that the HDR display supports log, HLG, and PQ signals and lets users monitor up to 10 stops of dynamic range. The monitor also has built-in 3D LUT support to offer real-time preview of the final desired look, which is particularly helpful when shooting in log.

Audio monitoring is available through HDMI or via the device’s 3.5mm analog input and output.

“The Shinobi range has become one of the industry’s most trusted on-camera monitors because it delivers the tools creators need without unnecessary complexity,” says Atomos CEO Peter Barber.

“With Shinobi 7 II we’re giving customers the option of a larger 7-inch display that’s still incredibly lightweight, well-balanced and comfortable to use on-camera. The 2800nit HDR display gives creators the confidence to make critical focus and exposure decisions outdoors, even in direct sunlight,” Barber continues.

The Atomos Shinobi 7 II supports a wide range of log formats, including Arri Log, Canon CLog/CLog 2/CLog 3, Fujifilm F-Log, JVC JLog, Nikon N-Log, Sony SLog/SLog2/SLog3, Panasonic Vlog, and RED Log.

Pricing and Availability

The Atomos Shinobi 7 II will be available this month through authorized retailers for $499.

The Atomos Shinobi 7 II competes directly against the Shinobi II that Atomos released in 2024. That HDR monitor has a smaller, dimmer 5-inch, 1500-nit display but is otherwise functionally identical. The Shinobi II is $349.

Image creditsAtomos