Nikon’s New Compact Shotgun Mic for the ZR Camera Is Now Available

When Nikon announced the RED-fueled ZR cinema camera in September, it also unveiled a companion shotgun microphone, the ME-D10. This new mic is now finally available in stores.

As <em>Nikon Rumors reports, the ME-D10 has started appearing at retailers, including B&H, where customers can get their hands on the new Nikon mic for $336.95.

One of the Nikon ZR’s standout audio features is that its built-in mic is the first of its kind to support 32-bit float audio recording, like high-end external mics. While that’s great, and the built-in mic has its place, an external mic still promises superior overall performance. That’s where the ME-D10 comes in.

The mic mounts directly to the ZR’s digital accessory shoe (hot shoe) and is powered by the camera itself. It supports 32-bit float recording, has a built-in shock mount, and offers two intelligent modes that users can switch between to achieve better recording quality in different environments. The “Pure” mode delivers standard capture at 40 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response without any filtering, while the “Focus” mode has a 90 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response that aims to pick up voices more clearly. Users can switch the mic’s pickup pattern from front cardioid to rear cardioid using a switch, with a third option, omnidirectional, also available.

“The ME-D10 is a 32-bit float shotgun microphone compatible with the new digital accessory shoe developed for the ZR. It requires no battery or cable, and the adoption of a shock mount and its compact design make for easy handling,” Nikon explains.

Speaking of the Nikon ZR, it’s also in stock now and has been for a short while. The 6K full-frame video-first hybrid camera delivers excellent performance, especially for its aggressive $2,196.95 price tag.

Beyond its 32-bit float audio recording, the ZR’s other standout features include its 24-megapixel partially stacked CMOS image sensor, borrowed from the Z6 III, large 4-inch display, RED color science, 6Kp60 12-bit RAW internal recording, and much more.

Pricing and Availability

The Nikon ME-D10 compact shotgun mic for the Nikon ZR is available to order now for $336.95 and ships with a wind muff, case, and shoe cover.

Image credits: Nikon