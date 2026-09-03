Massive Classic Camera Fair Kicks Off In Ginza, Tokyo This Weekend

A massive classic camera fair is taking place this weekend in Ginza, Tokyo, that will feature a huge array of used cameras from across the film and digital eras. Called the 55th World Used Camera Fair, the event runs from September 4 through September 9 on the 8th floor of the Matsuya department store.

Described as a grand festival of cameras and accessories ranging from antiques to those in like-new condition, this is one of the best shows to see an array of options from a variety of sellers in one concise location. Japan is already well-known for its bustling used camera stores, but it can take days to visit all of them even after setting aside dedicated time. Events like the 55th World Used Camera Fair compress what could easily take a week into just a couple of hours.

Exhibitors include Akasaka Camera, Kikuya Shoji, Sankyo Camera, JW, Shuko, Sukiya Camera, National Fort, Hayata Camera, Photobelleze, Fujikoshi Camera, Penguin Camera, and Yagura Camera. There are also several supporting shops that will be present, including Camera Yamagen, Kawauso Shoten, Gogo Shokai Camera, and Gokurakudo Camera. Most of these don’t make it onto many “must-visit” lists of camera stores in Tokyo, and several of these vendors are located far off the common paths through the city, so it’s an excellent opportunity to see them all at once.

“This time, from the vast array of cameras available, we have carefully selected models that offer a great balance of ease of use, price, and photo quality — perfect as your very first camera,” the event organizers explain. The World Used Camera Fair argues that for camera beginners, there is no better place to start than with a used camera.

“You are sure to find your destined partner to capture your everyday life. Why not start a life with a camera from right here?”

Some examples of what to expect have been published on the event’s web page and include a Fujifilm TX-1 for 798,000 yen from Yagura Camera, a Leica X2 in Olive color (which was limited to 50 total units during the opening celebration of the Leica Kyoto store) for 220,000 yen, and much more.

Another retailer, Camera Yamagen, is planning to exhibit a huge number of cameras, including what appears to be a near-mint condition Fujifilm GX617 set, including four lenses and the original steel case for 1,540,000 yen (about $9,800) — an incredible find and honestly a great asking price. Camera Yamagen published a blog post that details all of the cameras it plans to have available at the show, but note the website is blocked to those not in Japan. As a bit of an overview, however, the store also plans to have a Leica M4 Black Chrome, a like-new Nikon FM2 (silver), a Konica Hexar HX-14, and much more.

This event is expected to be popular, especially on opening day, so Matsuya will be conducting an advance lottery for admission for those who want to enter right as the show opens on September 4. Opening time is scheduled for 11 AM, and the lottery will take place on the first floor near the main entrance ahead of opening time. The show will close at 5 PM. A full breakdown of the event, location, and more can be found on the Matsuya Ginza website.

Image creditsMatsuya Ginza / 55th World Used Camera Fair