The Best Camera Stores in Tokyo: The Ultimate Guide

For photographers, Tokyo is more than just the vibrant capital of Japan; it’s also an endless series of photo opportunities. But beyond the viewfinder, it’s also home to an impressive array of camera shops, each offering something unique and filled with special character.

Camera shops in Tokyo can be divided into two types. First, there are the larger more polished operations that buy and sell hundreds or thousands of new and used items each day, often multi-floor emporiums stacked with the newest gear on display in tidy, stylish interiors and include fully featured e-commerce sites. Then, there are the small independently owned and operated shops, cozy dens tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Tokyo streets, often packed with a wide variety of vintage cameras, bargain lenses, and other photography equipment. Most of the stores offer some degree of support in English and the staff tends to be passionate and knowledgeable about the products they sell.

Tokyo’s camera store scene saw a major boost in business when inbound tourism surged after the COVID-19 pandemic. With the resurgence of film photography and a renewed interest in vintage compact digital cameras, the Tokyo camera market has become a global hub. A day spent traversing narrow alleyways and staircases, deep in the heart of Tokyo, discovering unexpected gems in the seemingly endless glass showcases, is often a highlight of a photographer’s journey to Japan. Making the trek from shop to shop even more interesting is experiencing the each neighborhood’s unique character, from an old-school Showa-era feel in Nakano, to the bustling transit and business capital of Shinjuku, to the more quaint and classic backstreets of Ginza. Combine these environments with the unique personality of each store, shaped by its inventory, layout, and the character of its staff, and the result is an experience that blends shopping with cultural discovery.

Japanese people have been known for their love of photography for many decades. Camera sales peaked in Japan around 2010, when the population was also at its highest. Cameras sold over the last number of decades have steadily been making their way into the hands of younger generations, after having largely remained dormant as the digital era and mobile phones washed over the retail photographic landscape. Japanese consumers tend to take great care of their belongings, which enhances the value of used gear from Japan.

At the same time, many consumers also favor the latest models of cameras and lenses, regularly trading in gear to purchase new releases. This turnover provides a constant flow of well-kept camera equipment entering the secondhand market, some of which have captured a generation’s memories during the country’s economic rise, their lenses having witnessed millions of once-in-a-lifetime moments, which adds to each camera’s uniqueness. The process continued with digital cameras and the point-and-shoot CCD cameras of yesteryear which carry on their journeys through Tokyo’s extensive secondhand ecosystem.

Despite rapid advances in digital camera technology, many decade-old models still produce images that rival those from today’s top equipment, while film continues to offer its own timeless appeal. Combined with a growing emphasis on sustainability and product reuse, these factors have bolstered the global secondhand camera market, where Tokyo reigns as one of the most dynamic and influential centers.

PetaPixel spent five months mapping, visiting, and finally profiling the huge number of stores in Tokyo and condensing the list to just over 20. If the store is listed below, it is considered “PetaPixel Recommended.” They are worth your time and if you can, you should visit every one. That said, since this isn’t a comprehensive list of every camera store in this incredibly huge and dense city, and there may be some that aren’t included in this list but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t check them out if you stumble across them or if you’re recommended to them. PetaPixel will also maintain this list going forward and will update it over time.

All that said, whether you’re trading in, upgrading, or simply browsing, these stores turn gear shopping into fun and memorable adventures.

2nd Base by Sanpou Camera

Website | Map Link

Area: Akihabara

Address: 13-1 Kanda Neribeicho Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 101-0022

Special Building Details: None

Phone Number: 03-6303-2388

Located on the first floor of a curated retail complex named SEEKBASE under a sprawl of train tracks, “2nd BASE by Sanpou Camera” stands out with its warm lighting and quasi-industrial design, filled with a mix of eclectic art on the wall, wooden and black steel shelving, and a plethora of mainly used film cameras and lenses — many that fit smaller budgets.

The store is a piece of art itself and although not large, the relaxing atmosphere lures customers to spend time browsing its wares. Staff are helpful and quick to answer questions and offer knowledgeable advice. Some English is spoken. Store inventory also includes unique film stocks, many M42 lenses, classic point-and-shoots, and some semi-vintage compact digital cameras.

Camera Kitamura

Website | Map Link

Area: Shinjuku

Address: 3-26-14 Shinjuku Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 160-0022

Special Building Details: None

Phone Number: 03-5361-8300

This is the flagship store, although the company has other locations. Spread across six floors of sleek retail space, the flagship Kitamura Camera store has become a destination for photography enthusiasts, offering approximately 10,000 items, made up mostly of cameras and lenses.

Most of the gear is pre-owned, acquired through trade-ins from customers at Kitamura’s network of 600 stores throughout Japan. It’s easy to spend a number of hours in the store exploring its vast selection of new and used cameras, including vintage models and rare collectibles, catering to both amateur and professional photographers.

The store includes a dedicated Leica floor with an extensive selection of collector’s items, a repair facility, and an Apple product repair center on the fifth floor, creating a comprehensive and immersive experience for customers.

Also on offer are two studio spaces, one for various ID photos and the other which provides small one-room studios rented by the hour where customers can take their own photos using various equipment such as flashes and backgrounds. A dedicated gallery space is located on the basement floor.

According to the company, compact film and disposable cameras are extremely popular among the younger customers who make up a large percentage of the store’s client base.

Camera No Sakuraya 1

Website | Map Link

Area: Ogikubo

Address: 1-10-7 Kamiogi Suginami-ku Tokyo 167-0043

Special Building Details: None

Phone Number: 03-3391-5675

Just a short walk from Ogikubo Station, Sakuraya (Shop 1) is a small but highly-respected camera store known for its excellent service, loyal customer base, and competitive pricing. The shop offers a well-rounded inventory of various photographic equipment on its two floors.

It has an atmosphere of a well-run neighborhood camera shop. Its sister shop, just down the street and a little closer to the station, sells used gear on its second floor.

Camera No Sakuraya 2

Website | Map Link

Area: Ogikubo

Address: 1-16-3 Kamiogi Suginami-ku Tokyo 167-0043

Special Building Details: None

Phone Number: 03-3391-1230

Located just a short walk from its main store, Sakuraya (Shop 2) is a compact, no-frills camera store that quietly offers some good second-hand camera deals. Less polished than its sister location, it has a charm of its own, especially if you’re on the lookout for hidden gems among the used inventory.

Classic Camera Moritz

Website | Map Link

Area: Shinjuku

Address: 2-19-12 Yoyogi Shibuya-ku Tokyo 151-0053

Special Building Details: Karasawa Dai-2 Building 2F

Phone Number: 03-5358-7641

Classic Camera Moritz is a small, intimate used camera shop located on the second floor of the Karasawa Dai-2 building off a fairly quiet street. It is approximately 10 minutes on foot from Shinjuku Station, just a stone’s throw from the local police box.

The owner is known for enjoying conversations about photography and cameras and, luckily for western tourists, he speaks English and makes it a point to assist customers utilizing his extensive experience in the world of photography. Classic Camera Moritz is stocked with vintage film cameras and lenses and is well worth checking out, especially when visiting the many other interesting camera shops on the west side of Shinjuku Station.

FILMCAMERA TOKYO

Website | Map Link

Area: Shibuya

Address: 2-19-13 Jingumae Shibuya-ku Tokyo 150-0001

Special Building Details: J2 Building 2F

Phone Number: 03-6434-7639

FILMCAMERA TOKYO offers a curated selection of sought-after film cameras such as Contax G2s or Ricoh GR1s in excellent condition and at fair prices, considering market demand.

The shop also sells fashion merchandise and high-end watches. The interior is thoughtfully designed and filled with various art pieces. Located fairly close to Harajuku, this store is suited to informed, passionate film photographers who value condition, collectibility, and a curated vibe. If you’re serious about analog cameras and enjoy a quieter, boutique-like experience, it’s worth the trek.

Five Star

Website | Map Link

Area: Shinjuku

Address: 1-13-6 Nishishinjuku Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 160-0023

Special Building Details: Hamayu Building 2F

Phone Number: 0120-079797

Down the street from Map Camera and occupying the basement and 2nd floor, Five Star Camera is a well-loved shop among both beginners and seasoned photographers, offering an extensive mix of film and digital gear with a reputation for excellent customer service and a friendly, knowledgeable staff. On offer are lots of vintage Nikon lenses, vintage point-and-shoots, as well as a good selection of medium format gear. The basement is filled with their “junk” section.

Staff are outgoing, friendly, and passionate about photography, and many store clerks speak some English and other languages, making the shopping experience much smoother for international visitors.

Overall, Five Star Camera combines friendly vibes and a wide variety of gear in one of Tokyo’s more relaxed camera shopping environments.

Fujiya Camera

Website | Map Link

Area: Nakano

Address: 5-61-1 Nakano Nakano-ku Tokyo 164-0001

Special Building Details: Tatsumi Building 1F-2F

Phone Number: 03-5318-2222

As soon as you arrive in Nakano, the retro atmosphere hits your senses in a nice way. Just like many wonderful photos, the area is infused with grit and character. Then you enter Fujiya Camera and the experience reaches a new level.

There are actually a total of four floors of camera and video merchandise spread out over two buildings, located across from each other and only a 5-minute walk from the station. One building houses video equipment on its 1st floor and used video & camera flashes, bags, light stands, and other accessories on the 2nd floor.

Enthusiast or pro photographers can easily get pleasantly overwhelmed by the range of both new and used goods on this floor and find it difficult to leave without making a purchase. Once you escape, head across the street to the more “camera store” building where both new and used lenses and cameras fill its 2 floors.

Pretty much any format of camera can by found by a wide variety of manufacturers. Products are divided into new on the upper levels of showcases, with prices in red, and used items, each which includes a condition rating, on the lower level. The shop has over 1,000 Google reviews, which speaks to its popularity.

Gokurakudo

Website | Map Link

Area: Shinjuku

Address: 1-1-8 Toyama Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 162-0052

Special Building Details: None

Phone Number: 03-5273-1932

If you’re a fan of Contax cameras or Zeiss lenses, this little shop tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in Shinjuku-ku is known for having an excellent collection of Contax Zeiss gear, with some visitors calling it a “hidden paradise” for collectors and analog photography lovers.

Knowledgeable, hands-on staff willing to go the extra mile to check lens quality and compatibility, even across language barriers. The atmosphere is pleasant and relaxed. Gokurakudo also operates a small camera shop next door named fotoborse, which stocks a variety of used cameras and lenses from a wide range of manufacturers.

GT Camera

Website | Map Link

Area: Ebisu

Address: 3-7-5- Ebisuminami Shibuya-ku Tokyo 150-0022

Special Building Details: Tokoen Mansion 1F

Phone Number: 0120-980395

GT Camera may not be the biggest shop in town, but what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for with heart, service, and charm. Run by a husband-and-wife team that opened the store 8 years ago, GR Camera has gained a devoted following among photography enthusiasts — especially those hunting for vintage or second-hand film cameras. Reviewers consistently praise the genuine care and attention the staff give to each customer. Some English is spoken.

The shop offers a well-chosen inventory of film gear and lenses, and purchases camera equipment from its customers. Store merchandise includes film and digital point-and-shoot cameras, vintage 35mm and medium format cameras, a few DSLRs, used tripods, bags, adapters, light meters, among other various equipment. Major brands are represented, with many Leica products stocked.

If you’re looking for a low-pressure, relaxing experience and want to support a store that genuinely cares about helping you find the right gear, GT Camera is a must-visit in Tokyo’s film photography scene.

KUNGFU CAMERA

Website | Map Link

Area: Koenji

Address: 3-2-12 Koenjikita Suginami-ku Tokyo 166-0002

Special Building Details: None

Phone Number: 050-3595-1983

Located on a narrow road fairly close to Koenji Station (approximately 10 minutes by train from Shinjuku Station), KUNGFU CAMERA is a small but personality-packed shop that has built a loyal following among fans of point-and-shoot film cameras.

It’s run by friendly and passionate photojournalist owner Hironori Kodama, who’s not only passionate about photography, but is also eager to chat, answer questions, and make you feel welcome. A well-curated and reasonably-priced collection of vintage point & shoot cameras are thoughtfully presented in the shop.

The owner stresses that his store caters mainly to beginners, underscoring a desire to make the world of photography accessible to all. There’s also a film development service and sample photo books so you can see the results certain cameras produce. The store may occasionally close unexpectedly (it’s a one-person operation), but the owner is transparent and responsive — even leaving kind explanations online.

Lemon (Ginza)

Website | Map Link

Area: Ginza

Address: 4-2-1 Ginza Chuo-ku Tokyo 104-0061

Special Building Details: Ginza Kyokaido Building 8F

Phone Number: 03-3567-3131

Tucked away on the 8th floor of a uniquely green-tiled building housing Ginza Church in a building across the street from a retail complex named NishiGinza, Lemon-sha is a real treasure trove for lovers of vintage cameras. Though the entrance can be a little tricky to find, what awaits inside is a clean, quiet, and well-organized space filled with gear from Leica to Nikon, Olympus, and beyond.

The store has a reputation for its competitive prices and while the overall selection may not be massive, its breadth is impressive.

Staff members have a reputation for being courteous, helpful, and knowledgeable, though English communication can sometimes be limited.

Second-hand tripods, camera bags, accessories, and vintage watches are also stocked. In addition, the company offers in-studio services like passport and ID photos in the back of the shop.

Lucky Camera Shop

Website | Map Link

Area: Shinjuku

Address: 3-3-9 Shinjuku Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 160-0022

Special Building Details: Gomeikan Building 1F

Phone Number: 03-3354-7898

Sometimes, the mere sight of a small brightly lit camera shop amongst the city noise and chaos can produce a needed sense of grounding. Lucky Camera is one such shop.

Tucked away from a main artery that runs through busy Shinjuku, the store is a pleasant retreat and is fun to shop, as its inventory is well thought out and organized. There is an emphasis on vintage Leica, Nikon and Canon film cameras and lenses, though used cameras from other brands are also stocked. And there’s also a fun “Junk” box to rummage through in hopes of finding a bargain.

The owner of the shop took it over from his father decades ago and has been involved in the photography world for decades. Classic cameras, lenses, and accessories are bought and also sold on consignment.

Map Camera

Website | Map Link

Area: Shinjuku

Address: 1-12-5 Nishishinjuku Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 160-0023

Special Building Details: Blanche Building 5F

Phone Number: 0120-153383

Known by photographers both local and around the world as a premier shopping destination for new and used photography equipment, Map Camera offers an extensive lineup of over 20,000 well-curated products, which includes 10,000 to 15,000 used items at any given time.

Situated only about 5 minutes from the West Exit of Shinjuku Station, the store is spread out over six floors covering all major camera brands. The company sources its products directly from individuals at their trading service counter located on the 5th floor and also via their website.

People visiting from outside of Japan can also trade or sell their equipment at the store, as long as they present their passport. Every product goes through a rigorous quality control checking process that includes carrying out any necessary cleaning and maintenance at the company’s centralized quality control centre before it is offered for sale. In general, the company only sells equipment that can still be repaired, if needed. Vintage items tend to be higher-end and sometimes collectable, though lower-priced bargains can sometimes be found.

Prices are reasonable and reflect market conditions that Map Camera monitors regularly. The company operates a dedicated Leica Boutique shop on the 1st floor and the Leica sign helps prominently identify the location. Store clerks are very knowledgable and often speak some English.

National Photo

Website | Map Link

Area: Setagaya

Address: 2-33-12 Nozawa Setagaya-ku Tokyo 154-0003

Special Building Details: None

Phone Number: 03-6450-7450

Situated about a 15-minute walk from Komazawa-Daigaku Station in Setagaya-ku, National Photo is widely known as one of Tokyo’s top photo labs, particularly for film development and high-resolution scanning.

They’re one of the rare places in Tokyo offering push/pull processing (black & white in-house and color outsourced). A small selection of cameras and lenses are also offered for sale.

Although not located in the city center, for people seeking high-quality film developing and scanning, this shop is worth the journey.

Nisshin Camera

Website | Map Link

Area: Kanda

Address: 1-13 Kanda Iwamotocho Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 101-0033

Special Building Details: None

Phone Number: 03-3251-7504

Located on the quieter south side of Akihabara, Nisshin Camera has earned a solid reputation as a friendly, reliable shop for both vintage film and used digital gear. Whether you’re searching for a classic camera, a more recent DSLR, or just a roll of film, this place gets a lot of love for its wide selection and reasonable prices.

The shop stocks both pristine gear and “junk” items (sold as-is at bargain prices), making it a fun stop for photo enthusiasts who like to hunt for hidden treasures. The store also stocks a variety of film and offers film developing.

Osawa Camera

Website | Map Link

Area: Ebisu

Address: 1-1-12 Ebisuminami Shibuya-ku Tokyo 150-0022

Special Building Details: None

Phone Number: 03-3719-0741

Originally opened in 1940 by the current owner’s grandfather, Osawa Camera has earned a loyal following for its film development and scanning services, particularly among travelers and analog photography fans. Known for their friendly, English-speaking staff, this shop is a go-to for quick, clean processing and competitive prices. The owner adheres to high standards and sincerely cares about delivering top-notch results.

Beyond development, Osawa also offers a modest selection of used cameras, lenses, batteries, and accessories. The vibe is low-key, personal, friendly, and efficient – ideal for both tourists and Tokyo locals looking for a reliable place to drop off film rolls. Conveniently located close to Ebisu Station on the JR Yamanote Line.

Shimizu Camera

No Website | Map Link

Area: Ginza

Address: 4-3-2 Ginza Chuo-ku Tokyo 104-0061

Special Building Details: None

Phone Number: 03-3564-1008

Shimizu Camera in Ginza is a small, old-school shop known for stocking film cameras, especially rangefinders, vintage gear, and a reasonable selection of 35mm and 120 film cameras, along with some film stock available for purchase. It’s a place well-regarded by analog enthusiasts, particularly those hunting for Leica thread mount lenses.

Shinjuku Used Camera Market

No Website | Map Link

Area: Shinjuku

Address: 1-13-2 Nishishinjuku Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 160-0023

Special Building Details: Matsubara Building

Phone Number: 03-3348-0118

Located on the 2nd floor of a building housing a shoe shop on its 1st floor, Shinjuku Used Camera Market is a small goldmine of vintage cameras, lenses, accessories, magazines, and more. Only cash is accepted, so come prepared.

To best communicate your questions, use of a translation app is suggested.

Sukiya Camera

Website | Map Link

Area: Ginza

Address: 4-3-7 Ginza Chuo-ku Tokyo 104-0061

Special Building Details: Saruya Building 1F

Phone Number: 03-3571-5555

A small but well-regarded shop that caters especially to fans of Leica gear. The store has an impressive selection of rangefinder lenses, viewfinders, and accessories.

Used Camera Box

Website | Map Link

Area: Shinjuku

Address: 1-13-7 Nishishinjuku Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 160-0023

Special Building Details: Yamatoya Building

Phone Number: 03-5339-2701

Packed from floor to ceiling with used film cameras, lenses, and accessories, this small shop packs a lot of punch for analog photography enthusiasts. Many visitors describe the selection as overwhelming in the best possible way, making it smart to arrive with a wishlist or ask the staff for help navigating.

The seasoned and knowledgable owner is known for his kindness, patience, and willingness to provide assistance to customers’ needs and inquiries. Trying out and comparing items before purchasing is encouraged. Anyone seeking point-and-shoots to classic medium format cameras and a whole lot in between, a visit to Used Camera BOX is highly recommended.

Yodobashi Camera Shinjuku

Website | Map Link

Area: Shinjuku

Address: 1-11-1 Nishishinjuku Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 160-0023

Special Building Details: None

Phone Number: 03-3346-1010

Yodobashi Camera Shinjuku’s Camera store is part of the expansive Yodobashi Camera complex in West Shinjuku, steps away from Shinjuku Station. Nine floors are filled with almost every imaginable photography product on the market.

Geared towards amateurs, enthusiasts, and pros alike, with the exception of a limited number of price-reduced demo products, this photographic complex only sells new products. Make sure to enrol in their loyalty point program to take advantage of receiving points (typically 10% of purchase price) that can be used on future purchases.

Staff are friendly and knowledgable, and some clerks speak English.

Image credits: Unless otherwise noted, all photos by Steve Morin