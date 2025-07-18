The Best Camera Stores in Tokyo: The Ultimate Guide

Steve Morin

Crowds walk past brightly lit stores with large neon signs and advertisements in Japanese on a busy city street at night in an urban area, likely in Japan.

For photographers, Tokyo is more than just the vibrant capital of Japan; it’s also an endless series of photo opportunities. But beyond the viewfinder, it’s also home to an impressive array of camera shops, each offering something unique and filled with special character.

Camera shops in Tokyo can be divided into two types. First, there are the larger more polished operations that buy and sell hundreds or thousands of new and used items each day, often multi-floor emporiums stacked with the newest gear on display in tidy, stylish interiors and include fully featured e-commerce sites. Then, there are the small independently owned and operated shops, cozy dens tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Tokyo streets, often packed with a wide variety of vintage cameras, bargain lenses, and other photography equipment. Most of the stores offer some degree of support in English and the staff tends to be passionate and knowledgeable about the products they sell.

A city street intersection with pedestrians walking, luxury brand stores like Bottega Veneta, Giorgio Armani, and Vacheron Constantin, and tall glass buildings in an upscale shopping district.
Ginza, Tokyo

Tokyo’s camera store scene saw a major boost in business when inbound tourism surged after the COVID-19 pandemic. With the resurgence of film photography and a renewed interest in vintage compact digital cameras, the Tokyo camera market has become a global hub. A day spent traversing narrow alleyways and staircases, deep in the heart of Tokyo, discovering unexpected gems in the seemingly endless glass showcases, is often a highlight of a photographer’s journey to Japan. Making the trek from shop to shop even more interesting is experiencing the each neighborhood’s unique character, from an old-school Showa-era feel in Nakano, to the bustling transit and business capital of Shinjuku, to the more quaint and classic backstreets of Ginza. Combine these environments with the unique personality of each store, shaped by its inventory, layout, and the character of its staff, and the result is an experience that blends shopping with cultural discovery.

A busy city street in Japan with people walking, tall buildings covered in colorful signs, and bright advertisements in Japanese. The image captures an urban atmosphere at dusk with blurred motion of pedestrians.
Shinjuku, Tokyo

Japanese people have been known for their love of photography for many decades. Camera sales peaked in Japan around 2010, when the population was also at its highest. Cameras sold over the last number of decades have steadily been making their way into the hands of younger generations, after having largely remained dormant as the digital era and mobile phones washed over the retail photographic landscape. Japanese consumers tend to take great care of their belongings, which enhances the value of used gear from Japan.

A busy city street at night with many people walking among bright neon signs and illuminated buildings in an urban area, likely in Japan.
Shinjuku, Tokyo
A busy street in a city at night with crowds of people crossing, bright store signs, and a large digital billboard displaying a woman's portrait on the side of a building.
Shinjuku, Tokyo

At the same time, many consumers also favor the latest models of cameras and lenses, regularly trading in gear to purchase new releases. This turnover provides a constant flow of well-kept camera equipment entering the secondhand market, some of which have captured a generation’s memories during the country’s economic rise, their lenses having witnessed millions of once-in-a-lifetime moments, which adds to each camera’s uniqueness. The process continued with digital cameras and the point-and-shoot CCD cameras of yesteryear which carry on their journeys through Tokyo’s extensive secondhand ecosystem.

Despite rapid advances in digital camera technology, many decade-old models still produce images that rival those from today’s top equipment, while film continues to offer its own timeless appeal. Combined with a growing emphasis on sustainability and product reuse, these factors have bolstered the global secondhand camera market, where Tokyo reigns as one of the most dynamic and influential centers.

PetaPixel spent five months mapping, visiting, and finally profiling the huge number of stores in Tokyo and condensing the list to just over 20. If the store is listed below, it is considered “PetaPixel Recommended.” They are worth your time and if you can, you should visit every one. That said, since this isn’t a comprehensive list of every camera store in this incredibly huge and dense city, and there may be some that aren’t included in this list but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t check them out if you stumble across them or if you’re recommended to them. PetaPixel will also maintain this list going forward and will update it over time.

All that said, whether you’re trading in, upgrading, or simply browsing, these stores turn gear shopping into fun and memorable adventures.

The Best Camera Stores in Tokyo

2nd Base by Sanpou Camera

A person stands at the entrance of a modern store called "2nd BASE," which has shelves of cameras and accessories, industrial lighting, and metal fixtures throughout the interior.

Website | Map Link
Area: Akihabara
Address: 13-1 Kanda Neribeicho Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 101-0022
Special Building Details: None
Phone Number: 03-6303-2388

Located on the first floor of a curated retail complex named SEEKBASE under a sprawl of train tracks, “2nd BASE by Sanpou Camera” stands out with its warm lighting and quasi-industrial design, filled with a mix of eclectic art on the wall, wooden and black steel shelving, and a plethora of mainly used film cameras and lenses — many that fit smaller budgets.

A man stands near the entrance of SEEKBASE, a modern building with a glass door and a large red sign displaying the SEEKBASE logo and tenant information. The building exterior is metallic and industrial in style.

A signboard for SEEKBASE AKI-OKA MANUFACTURE featuring “The Tools” and “2nd BASE by sanpo camera,” with a photo of a shelf displaying various vintage cameras.

A black signboard reading "2nd BASE" with a notice is displayed at the entrance of a modern store, with shelves, products, and hanging lights visible inside. A person stands near the counter in the background.

The store is a piece of art itself and although not large, the relaxing atmosphere lures customers to spend time browsing its wares. Staff are helpful and quick to answer questions and offer knowledgeable advice. Some English is spoken. Store inventory also includes unique film stocks, many M42 lenses, classic point-and-shoots, and some semi-vintage compact digital cameras.

A man with curly hair and a beard smiles with arms crossed, standing in a well-lit store or workshop with shelves, hanging lights, and various items in the background.
2nd Base Store Manager Yuta Mimura

A modern camera store interior with shelves displaying cameras and lenses, a table with a chair, and two people browsing. The store has bright lighting, industrial decor, and various photography equipment on display.

A well-lit shop interior with wooden shelves and a display case showcasing leather belts, watches, and accessories. Plants and decor items are arranged neatly on and around the shelving.

A display table in a camera shop with various camera lenses, film rolls, and accessories neatly arranged; shelves in the background are stocked with film, photographic gear, and art supplies.

A glass display case containing two rows of vintage film cameras, each labeled with a small price tag. The cameras are mostly black and silver, and the case is set atop a wooden surface.

A row of vintage twin-lens reflex cameras, including Rolleicord models, displayed on a wooden shelf with price tags in front of each camera, behind a wire fence background.

Camera Kitamura

Street view of Kitamura Camera store in a modern building, with large windows, signs in Japanese, and people walking by on the sidewalk. There is a tree and street signs visible in front of the store.

Website | Map Link
Area: Shinjuku
Address: 3-26-14 Shinjuku Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 160-0022
Special Building Details: None
Phone Number: 03-5361-8300

This is the flagship store, although the company has other locations. Spread across six floors of sleek retail space, the flagship Kitamura Camera store has become a destination for photography enthusiasts, offering approximately 10,000 items, made up mostly of cameras and lenses.

A man walks past the entrance of Kitamura Camera, a modern camera store with large windows on a busy city street in Japan. The shop's name is displayed in Japanese and English on the building.

Most of the gear is pre-owned, acquired through trade-ins from customers at Kitamura’s network of 600 stores throughout Japan. It’s easy to spend a number of hours in the store exploring its vast selection of new and used cameras, including vintage models and rare collectibles, catering to both amateur and professional photographers.

Modern camera store interior with wooden floors, glass display cases filled with camera lenses, and exposed industrial ceiling. Warm lighting highlights products and open space, with large windows at the back letting in natural light.

A well-lit shop aisle with glass display shelves on both sides, filled with assorted cameras and camera lenses. The wooden floor and ceiling pipes give the store a modern, industrial look.

A well-lit room with wooden cabinets and glass display cases filled with numerous camera lenses and photography equipment, arranged neatly on shelves in a modern, organized setting.

A camera store interior with wooden shelves and cabinets displaying many camera lenses and accessories, lit by ceiling spotlights. Glass display cases hold more equipment in the foreground.

The store includes a dedicated Leica floor with an extensive selection of collector’s items, a repair facility, and an Apple product repair center on the fifth floor, creating a comprehensive and immersive experience for customers.

A modern showroom with glass display cases containing cameras and accessories, wooden shelves lined with products, track lighting, exposed ceiling pipes, and a seating area on the left.

A display case with various vintage cameras and camera lenses arranged neatly on shelves, each with a small information card in front, inside a well-lit store or museum setting.

A modern, well-lit interior of a stylish store with wooden display cases, glass shelves holding various items, exposed ceiling ducts, and large windows letting in natural light.

Also on offer are two studio spaces, one for various ID photos and the other which provides small one-room studios rented by the hour where customers can take their own photos using various equipment such as flashes and backgrounds. A dedicated gallery space is located on the basement floor.

A photography studio with wooden floors, white walls, a ring light, camera, mirror, a clothing rack with hangers, shelves with props and flowers, and a fan, all under exposed ceiling pipes and spotlights.

A modern art gallery with gray walls and ceiling, featuring framed photographs displayed on the walls under focused spotlights. The gallery has a minimalist, industrial design with exposed pipes.
Copyright: Jun UDAGAWA

According to the company, compact film and disposable cameras are extremely popular among the younger customers who make up a large percentage of the store’s client base.

A well-lit store display features neatly arranged rows of colorful film boxes, including yellow, red, blue, and white packages, on a modern white counter with additional camera accessories on shelves behind.

Camera No Sakuraya 1

A modern two-story storefront in Japan with vertical wooden slats and a large red sign in Japanese above the entrance. Bicycles are parked outside, and the opened doors reveal shelves of goods inside.

Website | Map Link
Area: Ogikubo
Address: 1-10-7 Kamiogi Suginami-ku Tokyo 167-0043
Special Building Details: None
Phone Number: 03-3391-5675

Just a short walk from Ogikubo Station, Sakuraya (Shop 1) is a small but highly-respected camera store known for its excellent service, loyal customer base, and competitive pricing. The shop offers a well-rounded inventory of various photographic equipment on its two floors.

A narrow aisle in a camera store with shelves full of cameras and accessories. Two people stand at the counter near the center, and blue plastic crates are stacked in the middle of the wood-floored walkway.

A well-lit camera store interior with shelves displaying cameras, lenses, photography equipment, and accessories. Bins of items are on a central table, and the floor is wooden.

It has an atmosphere of a well-run neighborhood camera shop. Its sister shop, just down the street and a little closer to the station, sells used gear on its second floor.

A cluttered camera shop interior with glass display cases filled with cameras, lenses, and accessories. Shelves line the walls, holding various camera equipment, boxes, and photography gear. Yellow price tags are visible throughout.

A glass display case filled with various vintage Nikon cameras and lenses, each labeled with yellow price tags written in Japanese, arranged neatly on two shelves.

A cluttered camera and photography equipment shop with shelves and glass cases filled with cameras, lenses, and accessories, many labeled with bright yellow price tags. A person stands near the back of the store.

Camera No Sakuraya 2

A street in Japan lined with shops and restaurants, including a Sony sign and a vending machine outside a restaurant. People are walking along the brick-paved sidewalk under a mostly cloudy sky.

Website | Map Link
Area: Ogikubo
Address: 1-16-3 Kamiogi Suginami-ku Tokyo 167-0043
Special Building Details: None
Phone Number: 03-3391-1230

Located just a short walk from its main store, Sakuraya (Shop 2) is a compact, no-frills camera store that quietly offers some good second-hand camera deals. Less polished than its sister location, it has a charm of its own, especially if you’re on the lookout for hidden gems among the used inventory.

A well-lit camera store interior with shelves filled with cameras, lenses, and accessories. The center displays bins and boxes, while tripods and various equipment line the walls.

A display of camera film, batteries, and photography accessories in a well-lit shop with magazines, a “FREE TOTE BAG” sign, and a person behind the counter wearing a mask.

A well-lit camera store with shelves displaying various photography equipment, accessories, and cameras. The store has wooden flooring and multiple display cases organized neatly along the walls and aisles.

A store display with various camera accessories hanging on the wall and several tripods of different sizes standing on shelves below. The area is well-lit and organized.

A glass display case filled with various camera lenses and equipment stands against a wall in a well-lit camera store, with backpacks and other gear visible on the left. A sign with Japanese text is mounted on the wall.

A well-lit store interior with shelves displaying various bags, backpacks, and outdoor gear. Glass display cases line the right wall, and the wooden floor adds warmth to the organized retail space.

Classic Camera Moritz

A street corner in an urban area with mid-rise buildings, a van parked on the side, overhead wires, and a few pedestrians walking near storefronts with Japanese signage.

Website | Map Link
Area: Shinjuku
Address: 2-19-12 Yoyogi Shibuya-ku Tokyo 151-0053
Special Building Details: Karasawa Dai-2 Building 2F
Phone Number: 03-5358-7641

Classic Camera Moritz is a small, intimate used camera shop located on the second floor of the Karasawa Dai-2 building off a fairly quiet street. It is approximately 10 minutes on foot from Shinjuku Station, just a stone’s throw from the local police box.

A small, crowded shop filled with vintage cameras, lenses, and camera equipment, neatly displayed on shelves and in glass cases. Many items have yellow price tags, and boxes and bags are stacked on the floor.

A small, crowded camera shop with glass display cases and shelves filled with cameras, lenses, and accessories. Yellow price tags are visible on many items, and two people are browsing the merchandise.

Glass display cabinets filled with vintage cameras, lenses, and accessories, each labeled with yellow tags. Shelves above and items below show more boxes, storage bins, and equipment in a cluttered room. Bright fluorescent lights above.

A glass display case filled with vintage Nikon film cameras and lenses, each labeled with yellow price tags written in Japanese. The shelves are densely packed with camera bodies and accessories.

A glass display case filled with various camera lenses and a vintage camera, each item labeled with handwritten yellow price tags. The lenses are arranged on multiple shelves.

The owner is known for enjoying conversations about photography and cameras and, luckily for western tourists, he speaks English and makes it a point to assist customers utilizing his extensive experience in the world of photography. Classic Camera Moritz is stocked with vintage film cameras and lenses and is well worth checking out, especially when visiting the many other interesting camera shops on the west side of Shinjuku Station.

A glass display case filled with vintage cameras, each labeled with a yellow price tag handwritten in Japanese and marked with prices in yen. The shelves are densely packed with various camera models.

A cluttered camera shop filled with glass display cases showcasing cameras, lenses, and accessories, with shelves packed from floor to ceiling and yellow price tags visible on many items.

FILMCAMERA TOKYO

A modern, multi-story building with large glass windows. A wooden sign above the entrance reads "14 FOURTEEN" in English and Japanese. Reflections and power lines are visible on the windows.

Website | Map Link
Area: Shibuya
Address: 2-19-13 Jingumae Shibuya-ku Tokyo 150-0001
Special Building Details: J2 Building 2F
Phone Number: 03-6434-7639

A street view of modern and narrow buildings in Tokyo, Japan, with signs, stairs, and café entrances lining the sidewalk beside a metal fence on a quiet, overcast day.

A man in a white t-shirt stands in a modern store holding a small black product, surrounded by shelves displaying various items. The store has glass cases and a logo on a curtain in the background.
When I suggested I include his photo in this article, the affable store clerk Shin Bin quickly grabbed his favorite camera and a moment later the photo was taken. We shot a number of other photos, but it’s the image shown here that best captured Shin’s personality.

FILMCAMERA TOKYO offers a curated selection of sought-after film cameras such as Contax G2s or Ricoh GR1s in excellent condition and at fair prices, considering market demand.

A glass display case showing several black film cameras, each labeled with price tags. A tan cardboard box labeled "Contax T3" is visible in the upper right corner of the image.

Three vintage medium format cameras are displayed on a glass shelf, each with a price tag. Additional camera equipment is seen on the shelf above, including camera lenses.

A black shelf contains neatly arranged photography and art books, with visible titles such as "Shoot for the Moon," "Peter Lindbergh," and "Exiles." A Fujifilm GF670 camera box sits on the top shelf.

Several vintage Leica cameras are displayed on a glass shelf, viewed from above, with price tags beside them. Out-of-focus camera lenses and equipment are visible on the wooden surface below.

A Konica Hexanon 85mm f/1.2 camera lens is displayed on a glass surface with its cap, a small viewfinder, and a black pouch nearby. A product label with pricing is visible in front of the lens.

The shop also sells fashion merchandise and high-end watches. The interior is thoughtfully designed and filled with various art pieces. Located fairly close to Harajuku, this store is suited to informed, passionate film photographers who value condition, collectibility, and a curated vibe. If you’re serious about analog cameras and enjoy a quieter, boutique-like experience, it’s worth the trek.

Glass display cases and shelves filled with various cameras, camera lenses, and accessories are arranged neatly in a modern store with a concrete wall background.

Modern camera shop interior with glass display cases and shelves filled with cameras and lenses, polished concrete floor, track lighting, and a large logo on the back wall near seating area.

Five Star

A city street in Japan lined with buildings featuring bright red and black signs in Japanese, including “Five Star Camera,” with a few pedestrians walking in the distance. The scene appears lively and urban.

Website | Map Link
Area: Shinjuku
Address: 1-13-6 Nishishinjuku Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 160-0023
Special Building Details: Hamayu Building 2F
Phone Number: 0120-079797

A man stands with arms crossed in a camera shop, surrounded by camera equipment and accessories. Two other people are browsing items in the background, and the shop has glass display cases and wooden floors.
Five Star Store Manager Hirokazu Murayama

Down the street from Map Camera and occupying the basement and 2nd floor, Five Star Camera is a well-loved shop among both beginners and seasoned photographers, offering an extensive mix of film and digital gear with a reputation for excellent customer service and a friendly, knowledgeable staff. On offer are lots of vintage Nikon lenses, vintage point-and-shoots, as well as a good selection of medium format gear. The basement is filled with their “junk” section.

A glass door with "open" sign, "Tax Free" label, a "Welcome!!" sign showing open hours 10:30-19:30, and informational notices in Japanese and English, leading into a well-lit store.

A man browses cameras and photography equipment in a well-lit shop filled with glass display cases and shelves packed with various cameras, lenses, and accessories.

A display case in a store showcases various cameras and camera lenses, each with price tags attached. Signs reading “New Arrival” in English and Japanese are visible at the top of the case.

A glass display case with vintage film cameras and various camera lenses, each labeled with price tags. A green sign at the bottom reads "Other L39 LTM." The reflection shows a busy store interior.

Staff are outgoing, friendly, and passionate about photography, and many store clerks speak some English and other languages, making the shopping experience much smoother for international visitors.

A stairwell in a building leads down to a door. Above the stairwell, a sign reads "Junk Camera Floor" and "FiveStarCamera" in English and Japanese. The walls and floor are tiled and clean.

A room filled with shelves lined with various camera lenses and equipment, a wooden table in the center, and boxes on the floor; the space appears organized and well-lit with fluorescent lights.

Overall, Five Star Camera combines friendly vibes and a wide variety of gear in one of Tokyo’s more relaxed camera shopping environments.

Fujiya Camera

Street view of Fujiyacamera store in Japan, with yellow and blue signage, glass doors, and window displays; people walk along a tiled sidewalk in front of the building.

Website | Map Link
Area: Nakano
Address: 5-61-1 Nakano Nakano-ku Tokyo 164-0001
Special Building Details: Tatsumi Building 1F-2F
Phone Number: 03-5318-2222

As soon as you arrive in Nakano, the retro atmosphere hits your senses in a nice way. Just like many wonderful photos, the area is infused with grit and character. Then you enter Fujiya Camera and the experience reaches a new level.

A man wearing a black jacket and a staff name badge stands with arms crossed in front of a store entrance, looking directly at the camera. The background shows store signs and part of a tiled walkway.
Fujiya Camera Manager Kensuke Ogawa

Customers and staff interact inside a brightly lit electronics store filled with display counters showcasing gadgets and camera gear. Signs in Japanese hang from the ceiling, and shelves are stocked with various products.

Several people stand at the counter inside a well-lit electronics or camera store, browsing products and interacting with staff. Shelves and display cases filled with equipment line the walls.

There are actually a total of four floors of camera and video merchandise spread out over two buildings, located across from each other and only a 5-minute walk from the station. One building houses video equipment on its 1st floor and used video & camera flashes, bags, light stands, and other accessories on the 2nd floor.

Glass display cases filled with neatly arranged camera lenses and equipment, labeled with price tags, in a store with Fujifilm branding on the top panels. The floor is light wood.

Wide-angle view of a well-lit camera store with shelves stocked with camera accessories, tripods, and equipment on both sides of a wooden-floored aisle. Boxes and gear are organized throughout the space.

Enthusiast or pro photographers can easily get pleasantly overwhelmed by the range of both new and used goods on this floor and find it difficult to leave without making a purchase. Once you escape, head across the street to the more “camera store” building where both new and used lenses and cameras fill its 2 floors.

A well-lit pharmacy aisle with neatly organized shelves displaying various medicines and health products; several customers are browsing and checking out at the counter.

A well-lit camera store interior with glass display cases of cameras and lenses on the left, shelves with boxes on the right, and a round table with camera accessories in the center aisle.

Pretty much any format of camera can by found by a wide variety of manufacturers. Products are divided into new on the upper levels of showcases, with prices in red, and used items, each which includes a condition rating, on the lower level. The shop has over 1,000 Google reviews, which speaks to its popularity.

Gokurakudo

A small camera shop with glass doors and display windows sits on a quiet urban street lined with buildings and power lines. Signs and camera posters are visible in the windows. Trees cast shadows on the sidewalk.

Website | Map Link
Area: Shinjuku
Address: 1-1-8 Toyama Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 162-0052
Special Building Details: None
Phone Number: 03-5273-1932

A brightly lit store interior with glass display cases filled with electronic components and accessories, shelves lined with small boxes, and plastic bins containing various items on the floor.

Narrow aisle in a well-lit electronics store, with shelves on both sides displaying small, labeled electronic components. Boxes and trays are stacked neatly, and a bright entrance is visible at the end of the aisle.

If you’re a fan of Contax cameras or Zeiss lenses, this little shop tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in Shinjuku-ku is known for having an excellent collection of Contax Zeiss gear, with some visitors calling it a “hidden paradise” for collectors and analog photography lovers.

Several black Contax film cameras are displayed on glass shelves, each with a price tag in Japanese Yen visible in front of them. The cameras are neatly arranged in a store setting.

Knowledgeable, hands-on staff willing to go the extra mile to check lens quality and compatibility, even across language barriers. The atmosphere is pleasant and relaxed. Gokurakudo also operates a small camera shop next door named fotoborse, which stocks a variety of used cameras and lenses from a wide range of manufacturers.

GT Camera

A person on a bicycle rides past a camera store with several tripods and cameras displayed on the sidewalk outside the shop. The store has large windows and signs, and the street appears quiet.

Website | Map Link
Area: Ebisu
Address: 3-7-5- Ebisuminami Shibuya-ku Tokyo 150-0022
Special Building Details: Tokoen Mansion 1F
Phone Number: 0120-980395

A smiling man in a white shirt and navy vest stands behind a counter with a camera in front of him, surrounded by shelves filled with various cameras and photography equipment.
Masaki Maeda (President, GT Camera) | Following our fun photography chat, Mr. Maeda warmly accepted my offer to take his photo in the shop and patiently allowed me to experiment with various poses and locations.

A camera store interior with glass display cases filled with cameras and lenses, tripods on the floor, framed photos on the walls, and a person standing behind the counter at the back.

Glass display cases in a camera shop show various camera lenses and accessories, each labeled with yellow price tags. A tripod stands nearby, and black-and-white photos hang above the shelves.

GT Camera may not be the biggest shop in town, but what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for with heart, service, and charm. Run by a husband-and-wife team that opened the store 8 years ago, GR Camera has gained a devoted following among photography enthusiasts — especially those hunting for vintage or second-hand film cameras. Reviewers consistently praise the genuine care and attention the staff give to each customer. Some English is spoken.

A display case with vintage Leica cameras, lenses, and accessories. The items have bright yellow price tags, and Leica branding is visible on some boxes and camera bodies in the background.

Various boxes of film rolls from brands like Kodak and Fujifilm are neatly displayed on shelves and racks in a store, alongside a price tag and part of a blue magazine or book on the counter.

The shop offers a well-chosen inventory of film gear and lenses, and purchases camera equipment from its customers. Store merchandise includes film and digital point-and-shoot cameras, vintage 35mm and medium format cameras, a few DSLRs, used tripods, bags, adapters, light meters, among other various equipment. Major brands are represented, with many Leica products stocked.

If you’re looking for a low-pressure, relaxing experience and want to support a store that genuinely cares about helping you find the right gear, GT Camera is a must-visit in Tokyo’s film photography scene.

KUNGFU CAMERA

Two people walk down a narrow street lined with shops in Japan. Signs with Japanese text hang above storefronts, and a bright pink poster is attached to a pole on the right side of the street.

Website | Map Link
Area: Koenji
Address: 3-2-12 Koenjikita Suginami-ku Tokyo 166-0002
Special Building Details: None
Phone Number: 050-3595-1983

A sidewalk sign reading "KUNGFU" stands outside a shop with a glass door, through which several people are visible inside. The shop is on a narrow urban street with other small businesses.

Located on a narrow road fairly close to Koenji Station (approximately 10 minutes by train from Shinjuku Station), KUNGFU CAMERA is a small but personality-packed shop that has built a loyal following among fans of point-and-shoot film cameras.

A man wearing a hat and jacket stands in a small, stylish room with vintage cameras, photos, and shelves in the background. The image is in black and white, giving it a classic, artistic feel.
Hironori Kodama, owner of KUNGFU CAMERA. Hironori had just reopened his shop the day I visited, so a good number of his customers and friends dropped in to shop and say hello. I seized the opportunity to photograph him during a brief period when we were the only two people in the intimate shop and Hironori and I quickly gelled and produced a number of soulful images in our short time together.

It’s run by friendly and passionate photojournalist owner Hironori Kodama, who’s not only passionate about photography, but is also eager to chat, answer questions, and make you feel welcome. A well-curated and reasonably-priced collection of vintage point & shoot cameras are thoughtfully presented in the shop.

A wooden display case with shelves holding various vintage film cameras. Boxes of Kodak film are stacked on top, and each camera has a small tag attached. The case sits on a metal table against a white wall.

A small, minimalist camera shop with white walls, vintage cameras displayed on shelves and pedestals, and a person standing behind a counter at the back of the store.

A row of vintage cameras is displayed on white pedestals in a minimalist gallery with white walls, a round mirror, and a mannequin near a glass door; a person walks past outside on the street.

The owner stresses that his store caters mainly to beginners, underscoring a desire to make the world of photography accessible to all. There’s also a film development service and sample photo books so you can see the results certain cameras produce. The store may occasionally close unexpectedly (it’s a one-person operation), but the owner is transparent and responsive — even leaving kind explanations online.

Lemon (Ginza)

A bright indoor hallway with a yellow carpet reading "レモン社." To the left, posters show a woman and product ads. Ahead is a camera shop entrance with Japanese signs and displays for buying and selling cameras.

Website | Map Link
Area: Ginza
Address: 4-2-1 Ginza Chuo-ku Tokyo 104-0061
Special Building Details: Ginza Kyokaido Building 8F
Phone Number: 03-3567-3131

A city sidewalk in Japan with tiled green building, a large white and yellow signboard, a bus stop shelter, and trees lining the street on a cloudy day.

A sign listing occupants of the Ginza Church building, with floors and company names in Japanese and English, mounted on a shiny green tiled wall next to a maroon door.

Tucked away on the 8th floor of a uniquely green-tiled building housing Ginza Church in a building across the street from a retail complex named NishiGinza, Lemon-sha is a real treasure trove for lovers of vintage cameras. Though the entrance can be a little tricky to find, what awaits inside is a clean, quiet, and well-organized space filled with gear from Leica to Nikon, Olympus, and beyond.
The store has a reputation for its competitive prices and while the overall selection may not be massive, its breadth is impressive.

A well-lit camera store interior with glass display cases and shelves filled with cameras, lenses, and photography equipment, arranged neatly throughout the shop.

A well-lit store interior with glass display cases filled with cameras and photography equipment, arranged neatly on shelves, with an aisle for customers to walk through.

Staff members have a reputation for being courteous, helpful, and knowledgeable, though English communication can sometimes be limited.

A glass display case showing several vintage Leica cameras arranged in a row, each with price tags in Japanese attached below them.

Boxes of Kodak and other brands of photographic film are displayed on glass shelves in a store, with yellow, purple, and white packaging visible. A label on one shelf reads "FILM FOR SALE IN BOX, EXP. VARIOUS.

Second-hand tripods, camera bags, accessories, and vintage watches are also stocked. In addition, the company offers in-studio services like passport and ID photos in the back of the shop.

Lucky Camera Shop

A street view of a "Lucky Camera" store with cameras displayed in the window. Two blurred pedestrians walk past, and a streetlamp and traffic cone are visible on the left side of the image.

Website | Map Link
Area: Shinjuku
Address: 3-3-9 Shinjuku Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 160-0022
Special Building Details: Gomeikan Building 1F
Phone Number: 03-3354-7898

A yellow sign for "Lucky Camera" with contact details stands outside a camera store on a city street in Japan; a blurred person walks past and buildings line the background.

Sometimes, the mere sight of a small brightly lit camera shop amongst the city noise and chaos can produce a needed sense of grounding. Lucky Camera is one such shop.

A camera store interior with glass display cases filled with cameras and lenses, a shopkeeper behind the counter, shelves of camera equipment, and a blue bin of used cameras on the floor in the foreground.

Tucked away from a main artery that runs through busy Shinjuku, the store is a pleasant retreat and is fun to shop, as its inventory is well thought out and organized. There is an emphasis on vintage Leica, Nikon and Canon film cameras and lenses, though used cameras from other brands are also stocked. And there’s also a fun “Junk” box to rummage through in hopes of finding a bargain.

A well-lit camera store with glass display cases and shelves filled with cameras, lenses, and accessories. The store has light-colored walls, a clock, and various items neatly organized throughout.

A well-lit store interior with glass display cases filled with vintage and modern cameras, each labeled with small tags. The walls and cabinetry are light-colored wood, and the floor is polished marble.

Two plastic boxes near a shop entrance; one labeled “LUCKY BOX” contains camera accessories, the other, labeled “Caution!! Inside this Broken camera,” holds broken camera parts. Signs with Japanese and English text are visible.

The owner of the shop took it over from his father decades ago and has been involved in the photography world for decades. Classic cameras, lenses, and accessories are bought and also sold on consignment.

Map Camera

A busy street scene in Japan with blurred pedestrians walking past storefronts, including a café and arcades with blue "GIGO" signs, and various colorful shop signs on the buildings.

Website | Map Link
Area: Shinjuku
Address: 1-12-5 Nishishinjuku Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 160-0023
Special Building Details: Blanche Building 5F
Phone Number: 0120-153383

Two people in business suits smile as they stand side by side inside a well-lit store with glass display cases and shelves filled with products in the background.

Known by photographers both local and around the world as a premier shopping destination for new and used photography equipment, Map Camera offers an extensive lineup of over 20,000 well-curated products, which includes 10,000 to 15,000 used items at any given time.

A well-lit camera store interior featuring glass display cases filled with cameras and accessories, with a wooden counter and computer visible in the foreground.

A modern camera store with glass display cases on both sides showing lenses and cameras. Wooden floors and bright lighting create a clean, organized atmosphere. A person stands behind a counter in the background.

Situated only about 5 minutes from the West Exit of Shinjuku Station, the store is spread out over six floors covering all major camera brands. The company sources its products directly from individuals at their trading service counter located on the 5th floor and also via their website.

A brightly lit electronics store displays rows of glass cases filled with cameras, lenses, and accessories. White walls and modern fixtures create a clean, organized shopping environment.

A brightly lit camera store interior with glass display cases containing various camera lenses and equipment. Signs and product information are visible, and red footprints mark a walking path on the white tiled floor.

People visiting from outside of Japan can also trade or sell their equipment at the store, as long as they present their passport. Every product goes through a rigorous quality control checking process that includes carrying out any necessary cleaning and maintenance at the company’s centralized quality control centre before it is offered for sale. In general, the company only sells equipment that can still be repaired, if needed. Vintage items tend to be higher-end and sometimes collectable, though lower-priced bargains can sometimes be found.

A modern camera store with digital cameras and lenses displayed on a central counter and shelves. Large screens and glass cases with camera equipment line the walls. The store is brightly lit and organized.

A modern camera store interior with black shelves displaying cameras and lenses against a red background, sleek white chairs at a counter, and a staircase leading upstairs. The space is brightly lit and well-organized.

Several boxes of 35mm film rolls, including brands like Kodak and Ilford, are displayed on a wooden shelf behind glass in a camera store. The boxes are various colors and stacked in rows.

Prices are reasonable and reflect market conditions that Map Camera monitors regularly. The company operates a dedicated Leica Boutique shop on the 1st floor and the Leica sign helps prominently identify the location. Store clerks are very knowledgable and often speak some English.

National Photo

A small photo shop with a blue awning reading "NATIONAL PHOTO" in English and Japanese, situated on a quiet street corner between neighboring buildings in Japan. A bicycle is parked nearby.

Website | Map Link
Area: Setagaya
Address: 2-33-12 Nozawa Setagaya-ku Tokyo 154-0003
Special Building Details: None
Phone Number: 03-6450-7450

A man with glasses and a beard stands on a street in front of a blue-and-white storefront that reads “National Photo” in English and Japanese. He wears a white t-shirt, black pants, and sneakers.

Situated about a 15-minute walk from Komazawa-Daigaku Station in Setagaya-ku, National Photo is widely known as one of Tokyo’s top photo labs, particularly for film development and high-resolution scanning.

A person stands behind the counter of a camera shop, surrounded by shelves and glass cases filled with cameras, film, and photography equipment. The store has white walls, bright lighting, and an organized layout.

They’re one of the rare places in Tokyo offering push/pull processing (black & white in-house and color outsourced). A small selection of cameras and lenses are also offered for sale.

A metal shelving unit holds various boxes of analog camera film, bottles of photographic chemicals, and film accessories, organized neatly on different shelves in a store or workspace.

Shelves of a refrigerator filled with boxes of Kodak Portra and other film rolls, primarily in purple and yellow packaging, viewed from above through the glass door.

Although not located in the city center, for people seeking high-quality film developing and scanning, this shop is worth the journey.

Nisshin Camera

A busy street corner in a city with people walking and biking past a building that has Japanese signs, including a steakhouse sign above the entrance. The scene is lively with motion blur from pedestrians.

Website | Map Link
Area: Kanda
Address: 1-13 Kanda Iwamotocho Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 101-0033
Special Building Details: None
Phone Number: 03-3251-7504

A brass sign reading "Nisshin Camera" is mounted on a textured gray wall next to a glass door with shop posters and payment stickers, reflecting buildings and trees outside.

Located on the quieter south side of Akihabara, Nisshin Camera has earned a solid reputation as a friendly, reliable shop for both vintage film and used digital gear. Whether you’re searching for a classic camera, a more recent DSLR, or just a roll of film, this place gets a lot of love for its wide selection and reasonable prices.

A display of colorful film rolls stacked vertically in a glass case, surrounded by vintage cameras, camera straps, postcards, and photography accessories on a pegboard wall in a camera shop.

A glass display case shows several vintage Nikon film cameras arranged in rows, each labeled with price tags. The reflection of a blurred person is visible in the background.

Interior of a camera shop with glass display cases filled with cameras and equipment, shelves lined with camera boxes, two people standing near the entrance, and a street visible outside through the glass door.

A wooden shelf displays various electronics, gadgets, and boxes in a brightly lit store with modern decor. A potted plant is on the left, and yellow crates and merchandise are visible near the window on the right.

Three blue crates labeled "JUNK" filled with used camera equipment sit on yellow crates in a store. Shelves above display boxed items and cameras. Signs indicate no guarantee and cash only for items in the crates.

The shop stocks both pristine gear and “junk” items (sold as-is at bargain prices), making it a fun stop for photo enthusiasts who like to hunt for hidden treasures. The store also stocks a variety of film and offers film developing.

Osawa Camera

A city street in Japan with pedestrians walking past storefronts, including a camera shop with a yellow sign and a restaurant displaying a menu outside. Tall buildings and shops line the sidewalk on a sunny day.

Website | Map Link
Area: Ebisu
Address: 1-1-12 Ebisuminami Shibuya-ku Tokyo 150-0022
Special Building Details: None
Phone Number: 03-3719-0741

A man wearing glasses, a black cap, and a dark apron stands inside a camera shop, surrounded by display cases filled with cameras and photography equipment. He looks confidently at the camera with one hand on his hip.
Minoru Osawa (Owner) | Very much a family-run shop, Mr. Osawa is the consummate proprietor. He moves with a certain rhythm, honed from many years behind the counter, able to multitask efficiently while keeping his customers happy. The sign above the main counter displaying the various print sizes on offer feature a photograph of his daughter from many years ago and the walls are adorned with other meaningful relics. Touches like this throughout the shop add to the wholesome and humble nature of the store. When I suggested taking Minoru’s photo for this article, he was quick to consent and was a wonderful subject, as we experimented taking a variety of photos in a couple of locations in his warm and welcoming shop.

Originally opened in 1940 by the current owner’s grandfather, Osawa Camera has earned a loyal following for its film development and scanning services, particularly among travelers and analog photography fans. Known for their friendly, English-speaking staff, this shop is a go-to for quick, clean processing and competitive prices. The owner adheres to high standards and sincerely cares about delivering top-notch results.

A black shelf filled with various boxes of camera film and film canisters, including Kodak and Fujifilm brands. Decorative owl figures and vintage camera equipment sit on top, surrounded by photo prints and posters on the wall.

A camera shop interior with glass display cases filled with vintage cameras and equipment, boxes of items on the wooden floor, and shelves lined with photography accessories and memorabilia.

A camera shop interior with glass display cases filled with cameras and accessories, shelves of camera gear, magazines, and boxes. Bright natural light comes through the front windows facing a busy street outside.

Beyond development, Osawa also offers a modest selection of used cameras, lenses, batteries, and accessories. The vibe is low-key, personal, friendly, and efficient – ideal for both tourists and Tokyo locals looking for a reliable place to drop off film rolls. Conveniently located close to Ebisu Station on the JR Yamanote Line.

Shimizu Camera

A street view of a modern storefront with glass display windows, showing watches inside. Two people walk past on the sidewalk, and nearby buildings with signs and awnings are visible.

No Website | Map Link
Area: Ginza
Address: 4-3-2 Ginza Chuo-ku Tokyo 104-0061
Special Building Details: None
Phone Number: 03-3564-1008

A city street corner with a camera shop called Shimizu Camera. The shop window displays various cameras. Pedestrians walk across the street; modern buildings and a crosswalk are visible.

Glass display case with multiple camera lenses arranged in rows, price tags on top of each lens, and Nikon camera bodies on the shelf above. The scene is in a camera store with a street reflection visible in the glass.

Shimizu Camera in Ginza is a small, old-school shop known for stocking film cameras, especially rangefinders, vintage gear, and a reasonable selection of 35mm and 120 film cameras, along with some film stock available for purchase. It’s a place well-regarded by analog enthusiasts, particularly those hunting for Leica thread mount lenses.

Shinjuku Used Camera Market

A bustling street in Japan with various storefronts, including ABC-MART and a used camera market, colorful signs in Japanese, and people walking along the sidewalk.

No Website | Map Link
Area: Shinjuku
Address: 1-13-2 Nishishinjuku Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 160-0023
Special Building Details: Matsubara Building
Phone Number: 03-3348-0118

A person walks past a bright yellow sign for a used camera market in a narrow urban street lined with shops and signs in Japanese, with a stairway leading to the store’s entrance.

Located on the 2nd floor of a building housing a shoe shop on its 1st floor, Shinjuku Used Camera Market is a small goldmine of vintage cameras, lenses, accessories, magazines, and more. Only cash is accepted, so come prepared.

A shop with glass display cases filled with cameras and camera lenses; several people browse the merchandise under bright ceiling lights. The space is organized and well-lit.

A store aisle displays vintage camera magazines, camera accessories, and various photography equipment on shelves. Signage and product labels, including Nikon and Canon, are visible among the organized items.

To best communicate your questions, use of a translation app is suggested.

Sukiya Camera

A city street in Japan with modern buildings, Japanese signs, a vending machine, and a large paper lantern outside a restaurant. The street is paved with bricks and has a few pedestrians in the distance.

Website | Map Link
Area: Ginza
Address: 4-3-7 Ginza Chuo-ku Tokyo 104-0061
Special Building Details: Saruya Building 1F
Phone Number: 03-3571-5555

A city street in Japan with modern glass buildings and a row of business signs, including one for "SUKIYA CAMERA." A large white paper lantern hangs near the brick wall on the right. The street is quiet and mostly empty.

A small but well-regarded shop that caters especially to fans of Leica gear. The store has an impressive selection of rangefinder lenses, viewfinders, and accessories.

Used Camera Box

A yellow sign with Japanese text stands on a city sidewalk near a building entrance. Posters cover the wall behind it. People walk along the street, and tall buildings are visible in the background.

Website | Map Link
Area: Shinjuku
Address: 1-13-7 Nishishinjuku Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 160-0023
Special Building Details: Yamatoya Building
Phone Number: 03-5339-2701

A narrow entrance to a building in Japan, with various restaurant signs, menus, and posters in Japanese on both sides. The hallway leads inside, and there are bright signs and displays on the walls.

Entrance to a small Japanese camera shop with a red elevator on the left and walls covered in posters, photos, and camera ads. A person in a red jacket stands inside the brightly lit store.

An older man wearing an apron stands in a camera shop, holding a vintage camera and looking at the camera. Shelves filled with various cameras and equipment surround him.
Mr. Tanaka (Owner) | Every time I visited UCB, Mr. Tanaka and a store clerk were busy helping customers, most from overseas, answering a variety of questions about the vintage cameras and other equipments that fills the shop. My patience finally paid off and I was able to have a pleasant conversation with Mr. Tanaka about photography, the nuances of different lenses, and the special times he’s spent with long-time photographer friends at his vacation home over the years. He even printed a book documenting some of his adventures there, which I enjoyed as he recounted some of the enjoyable times he’s had there. Then it was on to take his photo in the shop. I thought it only fitting that he be surrounded by the numerous steel & glass showcases containing the many cameras packed into his small space.

Packed from floor to ceiling with used film cameras, lenses, and accessories, this small shop packs a lot of punch for analog photography enthusiasts. Many visitors describe the selection as overwhelming in the best possible way, making it smart to arrive with a wishlist or ask the staff for help navigating.

A narrow aisle in a camera shop lined with glass display cases filled with various camera lenses and equipment, with yellow bins of gear on the floor and flags hanging above.

A narrow aisle in a cluttered camera shop, with glass display cases full of camera lenses on the left and shelves, boxes, and baskets of photo equipment on the right; various flags hang above the aisle.

Narrow aisle in a camera store with Nikon sign, various cameras on display, international flags hanging from the ceiling, posters on the walls, and people browsing inside.

The seasoned and knowledgable owner is known for his kindness, patience, and willingness to provide assistance to customers’ needs and inquiries. Trying out and comparing items before purchasing is encouraged. Anyone seeking point-and-shoots to classic medium format cameras and a whole lot in between, a visit to Used Camera BOX is highly recommended.

Yodobashi Camera Shinjuku

A busy street scene in front of a large Japanese electronics store, Yodobashi Camera, with people walking by. The storefront displays large banners, camera advertisements, and colorful signs in Japanese.

Website | Map Link
Area: Shinjuku
Address: 1-11-1 Nishishinjuku Shinjuku-ku Tokyo 160-0023
Special Building Details: None
Phone Number: 03-3346-1010

A busy street scene in Japan with people walking past a large electronics store called Yodobashi Camera, surrounded by tall buildings covered in colorful signs and advertisements.

Yodobashi Camera Shinjuku’s Camera store is part of the expansive Yodobashi Camera complex in West Shinjuku, steps away from Shinjuku Station. Nine floors are filled with almost every imaginable photography product on the market.

A well-lit camera store interior with display cases of photography equipment, cameras, and accessories. A person stands at the checkout counter on the left, while shelves and products fill the spacious, organized shop.

A well-lit camera store interior with photography equipment, studio lights, cameras, and accessories displayed on shelves and glass counters; posters and signs with Japanese text are visible.

A wide-angle view of a brightly lit electronics store in Japan, with signs in Japanese, various gadgets on display, and a staff member in a white shirt and blue pants standing near a promotional sign.

Geared towards amateurs, enthusiasts, and pros alike, with the exception of a limited number of price-reduced demo products, this photographic complex only sells new products. Make sure to enrol in their loyalty point program to take advantage of receiving points (typically 10% of purchase price) that can be used on future purchases.

Rows of camera tripods on display in an electronics store, with bright lighting, informational signs in Japanese, and a wooden chair visible on the left side of the aisle.

A brightly lit store interior with shelves and racks displaying backpacks and electronics. Signs with Japanese text are visible above the aisles, and glass display cases line the right side of the walkway.

Glass display cases in a camera store showcase various camera lenses, adapters, and accessories. The shelves are filled with neatly arranged boxes and products, with Japanese and English signage above and around the displays.

Staff are friendly and knowledgable, and some clerks speak English.

Image credits: Unless otherwise noted, all photos by Steve Morin

