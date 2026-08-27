Sports Photography Festival Removes Gaza Soccer Photo to ‘Not Offend Anyone’

An image taken by a Palestinian photographer of a soccer game in Gaza was removed from a sports photography festival following requests from outside sources — with organizers saying they did not want to “offend” anyone.

The picture, taken by Associated Press photographer Jehad Alshrafi, was one of 300 photos being shown at the Deauville Sport Images Festival in France, which runs through September 6. Alshrafi’s image depicts Palestinian players participating in a soccer match on a makeshift pitch in Gaza on February 14, surrounded by heavily damaged buildings.

But according to French news reports, the photograph of soccer players in Gaza was quietly replaced last week with an image of cyclists. The removal did not go unnoticed by photography fans, who have questioned the decision and demanded answers from the organizers of Deauville Sport Images Festival.

Photo Festival Wants No ‘Controversy’

The Deauville Sport Images Festival organizers confirmed to French news outlet Le Pays d’Auge that the photo had been replaced following requests from unnamed external sources. While the festival organizers did not provide further details about the sources, they said they removed the image “so as not to offend anyone.”

“We don’t want to get into a controversy, nor offend anyone,” the Deauville Sport Images Festival organizers say in a statement to the publication.

However, the decision to remove the photograph from the Deauville Sport Images Festival continues to draw scrutiny in France, with local politicians questioning the circumstances behind its removal.

“This disappearance raises a simple and legitimate question: why was this photograph removed?” Sylvain Larcher, a local political leader, says. “This photograph doesn’t simply show a football match. It tells a much deeper story: the will to keep playing, to come together, to live, and to maintain a glimmer of hope when everything around them has been destroyed,” he explained.

Reclaiming Soccer

According to an article by the Associated Press in February, Gaza’s main soccer stadium was destroyed during the Israel-Hamas war and has since been used as a tent camp for displaced families. However, Alshrafi’s photo shows that in Jabalia camp, the Palestinian Football Federation has created a new space for soccer. Workers have cleared rubble, laid worn artificial turf and erected a fence next to the remains of destroyed buildings.

Palestinian amputees train on the improvised field on Wednesday and Saturday. In Alshrafi’s image, which was displayed at the Deauville Sport Images Festival, players from the Gaza Sports Club and Egyptian club Al-Ahly are seen playing a soccer game in the enclave on February 14. Associated Press reports that the Palestinian photojournalist’s image shows how, despite the extensive destruction caused by the war and a fragile ceasefire, residents have continued to find ways to resume aspects of everyday life, including soccer.