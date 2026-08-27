ShiftCam’s New Lenses Deliver 350mm Equivalent Focal Length on iPhone

ShiftCam has announced its next lenses for smartphone photographers, the SuperZoom X.Series optics.

The new X.Series follows the P and V Series lenses that company announced just a few months ago, and promise even more reach than before. While the P and V Series of lenses comprise wide-angle, medium, and telephoto lenses, the X.Series lenses go all-in on reach.

There are two focal lengths in the series, at least so far, and they promise 2x and 3.5x zoom. These lenses work alongside Apple’s periscope telephoto camera module, so in the case of the newest iPhone 17 Pro series phones, photographers can get up to a 350mm equivalent focal length using the 3.5x SuperZoom. The 2x SuperZoom can deliver up to 192mm (equivalent). On some other phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the 3.5x can deliver a 420mm equivalent focal length.

ShiftCam says the 2x SuperZoom is best for action, events, and urban scenes, while the longer 3.5x SuperZoom can work well for wildlife, distant landscapes, and even close-up architecture work. The 2x lens can focus as close as six meters (19.7 feet) and the 3.5x lens only focuses to eight meters (26.2 feet). In neither case is that close-up at all.

ShiftCam promises high optical quality thanks to the use of fluorite crystal, multi-element optical designs, and extensive coatings. Real-world testing is required to fully evaluate the lenses, of course, but the company offers up a wide range of samples that at least help illustrate what type of image quality users can expect.

Pricing, Availability, and Compatibility

Like ShiftCam’s other new mobile lenses, the X.Series lenses requires that photographers use ShiftCam’s S.Mount Camera Case. The case comes in gray and light gray fabric colorways, plus a transparent plastic version for some devices. The cases start at $39.99 and are available for iPhone 14 Pro and newer, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and newer, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and newer, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro and newer.

The ShiftCam X.Series 2x SuperZoom is available to preorder now for $256, a small discount over its eventual retail price of $269. The 3.5x SuperZoom is available to preorder for $351, but will cost $369.90 later. ShiftCam says that preorders will begin shipping the week of September 9.

Image creditsShiftCam Gear