ShiftCam’s New Lenses Promise to Improve Your Smartphone Photos

ShiftCam Gear’s new mobile lenses, which the company promised would set a new standard in mobile optics in April, have officially arrived.

ShiftCam’s new LensUltra mobile lens ecosystem comprises P and V Series mobile optics, each designed for mobile creators at “different stages of their visual journey.” What this really means is that the P Series lenses are more affordable and aimed at casual photographers, travelers, and those taking their first steps into smartphone add-on lenses.

The P Series lenses are built around the primary 1x main camera on compatible smartphones and cover three common use cases. There’s a 60mm telephoto lens for portraits and lifestyle photography, a 16mm wide-angle lens for landscapes and interior shots, and a 10x Micro lens designed for close-up photography, like when photographing food, flowers, or bugs.

“The P Series helps users move beyond the limitations of digital zoom and software effects by changing the image optically before it reaches the phone’s sensor,” ShiftCam says. “The result is more natural framing, improved composition, and greater creative flexibility without added complexity.”

These lenses are $129 each or $299 for the three-lens kit.

The V Series lenses, on the other hand, feature ShiftCam’s most advanced mobile optics yet, including full fluorite glass, advanced coatings, and an ultra-low-chromatic-aberration design. These lenses work alongside the new S.Mount attachment system, enabling larger, heavier optics that promise better clarity, color performance, and sharpness.

The V Series lineup includes 60mm telephoto and 16mm wide-angle lenses, too, albeit different ones that ShiftCam says are superior. It also includes a 75mm Long Range Macro for detailed close-ups, a 200° Fisheye for more immersive photos and videos, and compatibility with ShiftCam’s cinematic filter series.

Each V Series lens is just under $200, although a kit that includes all four lenses, a carrying case, a precision aluminum phone case with a built-in grip, and four magnetic filters (Hard VND, Soft VND, Black Mist, and CPL) is available for $1,049.

Regardless of which mobile lens creators opt for, ShiftCam says that real, proper optics can help enhance the smartphone photo and video experience.

“While modern smartphones have become remarkably capable, software alone cannot replicate the optical characteristics of dedicated lenses,” ShiftCam says. “Telephoto optics create natural compression and subject separation. Wide-angle optics reveal more of a scene while preserving composition. Macro optics unlock detail invisible to the naked eye. Specialized optics such as fisheye lenses introduce entirely new creative possibilities.”

The company promises that “by changing the image before it reaches the phone’s sensor,” ShiftCam lenses let mobile photographers capture photos with improved depth, perspective, clarity, and overall visual style and impact than would be possible with built-in smartphone lenses and digital zoom.

ShiftCam’s new P and V Series lenses require a ShiftCam Camera Case. These are available for iPhone 14 through 17 Pro Series models, including Max variants. On Android, ShiftCam supports the Samsung S25 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Image credits: ShiftCam