The Most Hilarious Bloopers From the Robot Games in China

Features
Matt Growcoot

A three-panel image shows a humanoid robot falling and sparking while performing athletic movements on a blue indoor track.

The 2026 World Humanoid Robot Games are being held in Beijing this week, a competition that sees robots compete in track-and-field-style events.

It’s created some head-turning results: Usain Bolt’s 100m 9.58-second world record has been defeated twice by robots called Lightning (9.47 seconds) and Tiangong Ultra (9.39 seconds).

Those results are particularly impressive given that last year’s game saw the robots run a time of over 20 seconds in the 100m event. However, unlike Bolt, the humanoids struggled to slow down after crossing the line.

According to Reuters, the games have been heavily promoted by Chinese state media. As well as Olympics-style events, there are other challenges: serving food, EV charging, industrial assembly, emergency incident handling, a cable connection challenge, and more.

There’s no photo shoot challenge yet, but it’s clear that China is flexing its robotic muscles as it seeks to be the leader in autonomous technology.

But as this series of amusing bloopers from this year’s robot games shows, the humanoid robots can’t yet be fully trusted. So let’s enjoy the robots falling flat on their faces — while we still can.

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