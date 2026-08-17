Beautiful Tilt-Shift Video of Remote Arctic Region of Norway Inspires Wanderlust













Joerg Daiber travels the world creating mesmerizing videos using a tilt-shift perspective and recently traveled to the stunning Norwegian archipelago of Lofoten.

Lofoten is famous for its dramatic Arctic mountains and iconic red fishing villages. But Daiber’s tilt-shift miniature effect makes the jagged peaks look like small plastic models, the fishing boats look like bath toys, and the famous villages look like tiny, intricate playsets.

“This shoot was actually a major highlight of a massive nine-week road trip through the Baltics and Scandinavia,” Daiber tells PetaPixel.

“The Lofoten part of the trip began as I drove down from Tromsø and Senja. I traveled all the way from the north of Lofoten down to the south, eventually taking the ferry out to Bodø.”

The German filmmaker spent eight days in Lofoten carefully crafting the video. The flight restrictions caused him the most bother.

“Managing airspace was a major hurdle. Around the Svolvær area, drone flying was highly restricted, requiring me to directly coordinate and get clearance from the local air traffic control tower for my flights,” he explains.

“In other restricted zones, like the national parks where drones are completely banned, I pivoted to an old-school approach: I packed my heavy gear, climbed up mountain peaks, and shot traditional ground-based timelapses.”

Fortunately for Daiber, he had near-constant light because it was summertime and when you’re that far north, the Sun basically doesn’t set.

“I was incredibly lucky with the conditions for the most part, and I absolutely fell in love with the surreal, endless light of the midnight Sun,” he adds.

Daiber used a DJI Mini 4 Pro and Lumix Micro Four Thirds cameras and processed the sequences using DaVinci Resolve to enhance the shallow depth of field.

He has previously shot tilt-shift videos in the Ore Mountains, Germany, North Korea, Moldova, and the famous ‘flower carpet’ in Brussels.

More of Daiber’s work can be found on his YouTube channel, with his portfolio also available on his website and Instagram.