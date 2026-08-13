Wedding Photographer Falsely Arrested Over Maid of Honor’s Stolen Wallet Wins Key Ruling in Lawsuit

A wedding photographer’s lawsuit against police claiming that they falsely arrested her for stealing the maid of honor’s wallet — in a case that she says damaged her professional reputation — is moving forward.

The unnamed female wedding photographer filed a federal lawsuit back in 2024 against the city of Reno, Nevada, as well as a cop with the Reno Police Department and another law enforcement officer with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

At the wedding that she was shooting in Reno, the maid of honor’s car was burglarized and her wallet and debit card were stolen. The wedding photographer was then falsely accused of the theft. This is despite the fact that the maid of honor’s stolen debit card was reportedly used by the thief at several locations in Reno the day after the wedding — while the accused photographer was with family in Sacramento, California.

According to the wedding photographer’s lawsuit, the maid of honor is the daughter of former Sparks Police public information officer Damon O’Connell, who allegedly is friends with Reno Police Department detective Eric Hague.The wedding photographer claims that Detective Hague and WCSO deputy Shelly Tone accused her of stealing the items and ignored evidence, including photos and documents, showing she was not in Reno when the theft occurred. The photographer also alleges that Detective Hague withheld “clear videotape” showing the actual thief and falsely claimed in a declaration that the belt bag he seized contained the maid of honor’s stolen credit card.

The lawsuit states that the wedding photographer was then subjected to a lengthy interrogation and arrested. She was handcuffed and transported to the Washoe County jail “where she was forced to endure the booking process, yelled at, forced to undress and shower, and remain in custody until she was released on her own recognizance.”

Photographer Fights for Justice

The district attorney dismissed all charges against the wedding photographer after reviewing evidence in the case. However, despite the charges being dismissed, the photographer claims that “substantial damage” was done to her “personal and professional reputation, as well as to her emotional well-being.

The photographer filed the lawsuit accusing them of false arrest, wrongful imprisonment, and violations of her constitutional rights over a theft that took place on a client’s wedding day. The wedding photographer requested a jury trial.

The City of Reno, Washoe County, Detective Hague and Deputy Tone attempted to have the photographer’s lawsuit dismissed. But according to a report by This is Reno, a judge on Monday declined to dismiss the photographer’s lawsuit and allowed several claims to proceed.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du denied parts of the summary judgment motions filed by the City of Reno, Washoe County, Detective Hague and Deputy Tone and found that the photographer’s claims had enough merit for the case to continue.

This is Reno reports that Judge Du allowed the photographer’s claims against Deputy Hague and Deputy Tone for false arrest, false imprisonment, and malicious prosecution to proceed. She also found that there are disputed facts that need to be resolved before a court can determine whether the officers had probable cause to arrest the wedding photographer.

However, the judge’s ruling does not establish that the officers violated the photographer’s rights; those issues will be decided as the lawsuit proceeds.

Image creditsHeader photo licensed via Depositphotos.