Wedding Photographer Sues Police for Falsely Arresting Her for Stealing Maid of Honor’s Wallet

A wedding photographer has sued police alleging that they falsely arrested her for stealing the maid of honor’s wallet — in a case that she says damaged her professional reputation.

The unnamed female wedding photographer has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Reno, Nevada as well as a cop with the Reno Police Department and another law enforcement officer with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

The photographer accuses them of false arrest, wrongful imprisonment, and violations of her constitutional rights over a theft that took place on a client’s wedding day.

According to a report by local news outlet This is Reno, the photographer shot a wedding on June 15.

At the wedding, the maid of honor’s car was burglarized and her wallet and debit card were stolen. The wedding photographer was then falsely accused of the theft.

This is despite the fact that the maid of honor’s stolen debit card was reportedly used by the thief at several locations in Reno the day after the wedding — while the accused photographer was with family in Sacramento, California.

The publication reports that the maid of honor is the daughter of former Sparks Police public information officer Damon O’Connell, who allegedly is friends with Reno Police Department detective Eric Hague.

The wedding photographer claims that Detective Hague and WCSO deputy Shelly Tone accused her of stealing the items and ignored evidence showing she was not in Reno when the theft occurred.

The photographer alleges that she even showed the law enforcement officers photos and documents proving she was with family in Sacramento at the time.

‘Substantial Damage to Her Professional Reputation’

In court documents cited by This is Reno, the wedding photographer claims that Detective Hague then coerced her into an interview which turned into a lengthy interrogation. When the photographer attempted to leave the interview for a prescheduled appointment, Detective Hague allegedly refused to let her leave and kept her in the interrogation room.

The wedding photographer was then arrested. She was handcuffed and transported to the Washoe County jail “where she was forced to endure the booking process, yelled at, forced to undress and shower, and remain in custody until she was released on her own recognizance,” according to the lawsuit.

“This was an absolute abuse of power by this detective. There was no probable cause whatsoever to arrest,” the photographer’s lawyers write. “There was overwhelming evidence she was not in Reno when the crimes actually occurred by the real perpetrator.”

The lawsuit states that the district attorney dismissed all charges against the wedding photographer after reviewing evidence in the case. However, despite the charges being dismissed, the photographer claims that “substantial damage” was done to her “personal and professional reputation, as well as to her emotional well-being.

The photographer also claims that Detective Hague willfully withheld “clear videotape” evidence that showed the actual thief from the district attorney. Moreover, she alleges that Detective Hague falsely stated in a declaration that the belt bag he seized from [the wedding photographer] had the maid of honor’s stolen credit card in it.

According to This is Reno, the wedding photographer is requesting a jury trial. The City of Reno, Washoe County, Detective Hague, and Deputy Tone have not responded to the allegations or offered comment for the publication’s story.



Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.