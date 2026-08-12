Photographers Can Save an Extra 10% With KEH’s Limited-Time Overstock Sale

KEH is back with another Overstock Sale. Ending on August 14, the promotion lets photographers save an additional five or 10 percent on select cameras, lenses, lights, and accessories.

As of writing, there are 187 camera models up for grabs, 421 different lenses, nearly 50 tripods, over 100 lights, and hundreds of accessories. There is something for just about everyone, whether they’re looking for an all-new kit or a small accessory like a lens mount adapter.

Some highlights include full-frame mirrorless camera models like the Sony a7 III, Sony a7 IV, Sony a7R III, Canon EOS R5, Canon EOS R6, Canon EOS R1, Fujifilm GFX100 II, Leica SL3-S, and Hasselblad X2D 100C.













There are many classic DSLR cameras available, too, including the beloved Nikon D750 and Nikon D500, the Canon EOS 5D Mark II, Canon EOS Rebel T7, and more.

Analog photographers can get in on the savings as well. Canon AE-1 and Pentax K1000 35mm film cameras are available for under $100.

There are many great lenses on sale right now. Some particular highlights for mirrorless users are the Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 GM, Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM, Canon RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM, Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4, Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS C, and Fujifilm XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR. Of course, there are a ton of great SLR lenses available, too.













On the lighting side, there are many on-camera flashes in the Overstock Sale, plus light meters, flash controllers, and full-size studio lights.

As mentioned, all the Overstock Sale products come with either a 5 or 10 percent discount. Photographers can see which discount is available for which product by viewing the individual product page. Customers must also use the code “OS80” at checkout to actually receive the discount. New and Like New versions of applicable products are not eligible for the discount.

PetaPixel Members can save 5 percent on all products at KEH year-round, but the Overstock Sale is a great chance for everyone else to save extra money on their next used purchase. The PetaPixel Member code does not stack with the OS80 code.

Full disclosureKEH is a sponsor of PetaPixel and its YouTube channel. This story is not related to that sponsorship, but is nonetheless worth mentioning.

Image creditsSony, Canon, and Nikon. Header image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.