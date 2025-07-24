Today Only: Save Big on Used Cameras and Lenses in KEH’s Overstock Sale

For just one more day, KEH has nearly 3,000 pieces of overstock photography gear on sale, including cameras, lenses, tripods, and more. Here are some of the best deals for frugal photographers.

Whether looking to upgrade an existing kit or get started in photography without breaking the bank, KEH’s Overstock Sale is a great option. Using code “OS10” at checkout, photographers can save 10% on a wide range of photo equipment, excluding new, like-new, like-new-minus, and non-overstock models.

Even so, there is still a lot of great gear available at relatively low prices — buying used equipment is, all else equal, significantly easier on the wallet than buying brand-new.

On the absolute bargain end of things, photographers can grab a 35mm film camera for under $10 today, including Pentax A3000, Yashica FX-D Quartz, Canon T80, and Yashica FX-2 models. A Minox 35 PL, Argus C3, or Nikon FT (Non AI) are barely over the $10 mark, too.

Of course, a budding analog photographer needs a lens, and there are nearly 1,000 on offer in the Overstock Sale, including dozens of primes and zooms in various mounts for under $10. Photographers could buy an analog camera and lens for less than the cost of some rolls of film.

However, perhaps you don’t want to shoot film; that’s fine, because many used digital cameras and lenses are available.

There are some great DSLRs, including a Canon 40D for around $60 before discount, a Canon Rebel XSI for just $10 more, a Nikon D200 (which has a 10-megapixel CCD sensor, by the way) for $70, and a Nikon D80, which also has a 10-megapixel CCD sensor, for about $80.

While these are all APS-C DSLR models, the KEH Overstock Sale also features full-frame DSLR cameras. The legendary Canon EOS 5D Mark II starts at a shade over $200, the compact Nikon D600 is $335 before discount, and the Nikon D750 begins at under $500. Heck, there are even flagship professional DSLRs available, including the Nikon D4 and Nikon D810, both priced around $500 each, and the Canon EOS 1D X, starting at around $530.

For photographers who don’t want to go the DSLR route and would rather set themselves up for the future by starting with an affordable mirrorless camera, there are some overstock choices there, too.

The Nikon Z5, still a great camera, is about $635 in “excellent” condition. The original Nikon Z6 is only a few bucks more. The 42-megapixel Sony a7R II can be yours for as little as $650, while the 45.7-megapixel Nikon Z7 is priced at $910.

Many additional overstock cameras, which cost significantly more, are also available, including Leica models, both analog and digital, as well as some other relatively recent mirrorless cameras.

As for lenses, there are nearly 1,000 available, covering every format imaginable. There are exotic telephotos for thousands of dollars, Leica M-mount glass that’ll make your wallet tremble, and, of course, a litany of more typical lenses for under $100.

Alongside cameras and lenses, KEH’s Overstock Sale also includes tripods, monopods, accessories, flashes, and even vintage camera instruction manuals.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to combine the 10% “OS10” code at checkout with the 5% code that all PetaPixel members get when they sign up, but that 5% off code is suitable for a separate order on anything not included in the Overstock Sale, or just a new camera or lens for your bag down the road. PetaPixel memberships start at $3 per month or $30 annually, so photographers who buy something really nice will get their membership money back in no time. There are other discounts, too, including a $15 coupon off your first order of $50 or more from the Moment store, 25% off orders from the PetaPixel merch store, ad-free reading, plus access to our exclusive Sample Galleries.

Image credits: KEH