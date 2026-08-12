Influential San Francisco Photography Gallery to Close After 52 Years

Pioneering San Francisco photo gallery SF Camerawork — which has exhibited work by influential photographers such as Sally Mann and Robert Mapplethorpe — is closing after 52 years.

SF Camerawork, a nonprofit gallery dedicated to contemporary photography, announced this week that it will close its doors on August 16. Founded in 1974 by a group of artists, the gallery has been based at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture and has become one of San Francisco’s best-known venues for fine art photography.

The gallery — which was free for visitors — served as an early platform for emerging local photographers as well as photography icons such as Robert Mapplethorpe and Sally Mann before they achieved international recognition, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard.

In a statement posted on its website and Instagram, SF Camerawork says rising operating costs, declining public funding, and a difficult fundraising environment had forced the organization to close after more than five decades.

“This decision follows years of rising operating costs, declining public funding, and a changing philanthropic landscape,” the board says in a statement on the organization’s website. “SF Camerawork is not alone in facing these pressures; arts organizations across the country are confronting similar challenges.”

“Despite the determined efforts of our staff, Board, artists, donors, and supporters to secure a sustainable future, we have reached the difficult conclusion that we can no longer continue operations.”

The gallery’s final exhibition, a solo show by Bay Area photographer John Chiara, will close on August 16. Over the past 52 years, SF Camerawork has focused on exhibiting contemporary and experimental photography, with a particular emphasis on emerging artists. The organization has also hosted artist talks, workshops, and gallery tours. In February 2024, SF Camerawork was designated a Legacy Business by San Francisco’s Small Business Commission, in part for its role in strengthening the city’s photography community and for presenting experimental photographic work.

According to the San Francisco Standard, the announcement comes amid a series of gallery closures across San Francisco. Since June 2025, at least five major galleries have shut down, with several citing financial challenges.