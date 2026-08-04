Sony’s New FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS Is an $850 Zoom for the Masses

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Jeremy Gray

A black Sony telephoto zoom lens with a lens cap attached, resting horizontally on a dark green surface.

In stark contrast to its recent FE 100-400mm f/4.5 G Master lens, Sony has announced the 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS, the most affordable full-frame 100-400mm lens on E-mount.

Sony FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSSBuy new on B&HSony FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSSBuy used on KEH.com

The new $850 telephoto zoom lens may lack the “G” series classification of Sony’s 10-year-old 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 G OSS, but it arguably better serves a very similar audience for significantly less money. It incorporates much of Sony’s more modern technology, including a pair of linear autofocus motors and support for 120 frames per second continuous shooting. Of course, Sony a9 III owners aren’t itching for a consumer-grade zoom lens, but the point is that a lot has changed in Sony’s Alpha landscape since the 70-300mm was released.

A black telephoto zoom lens stands vertically against a solid teal background, with the text "FE 5.6-8/100-400" visible on its barrel.
Sony FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS

As expected, there are some trade-offs for Sony to hit its aggressive price point with the FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS. The lens has a relatively slow aperture, for starters, hitting f/8 at just 220mm. The lens also lacks Sony’s latest autofocus and optical technology, opting for standard linear motors rather than XD ones and fairly standard glass.

A black Sony telephoto zoom lens sits on a dark green surface, showing the front element with text reading "FE 5.6-8/100-400" and "φ67".

Among its 15 elements, the new 100-400mm lens features a pair of ED elements and two aspherical lenses. It also features a nine-bladed aperture. Sony admits that the lens will not deliver the resolution, overall image quality, or bokeh of its G or G Master lenses, but the company promises good quality.

With the 100-400mm lens’s slower aperture and relatively unsophisticated optical design comes a relatively compact and lightweight form factor. The lens weighs just 654 grams (23 ounces) and is only 164.5 millimeters (6.5 inches) long. The lens extends a bit as the user zooms, as expected. It ships with a lens hood and accepts 67mm filters.

A close-up of a camera lens barrel featuring a zoom lock switch and text reading 4.5-5.6/100-400 and Optical SteadyShot.
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Sony’s new lens is nearly 500 grams lighter than Sigma’s $1,049 100-400mm f/5.6-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary lens, making it the lightest and most affordable 100-400mm E-mount zoom lens.

The Sony 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS lens is not quite a macro lens, but it nonetheless delivers strong close-up performance thanks to its 0.41x maximum magnification. This gives the lens quite a bit of versatility, which is clearly one of Sony’s key objectives. A 100-400mm telephoto zoom lens is a popular choice among many budding photographers, offering significantly more reach than a typical kit lens.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS lens will be available in September for $849. It is available to preorder now.

Sony FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSSBuy new on B&HSony FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSSBuy used on KEH.com

Image creditsPhotos by Erin Thomson for PetaPixel

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