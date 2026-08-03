Body Camera Footage Shows Cop Handling Photographer’s ‘Stolen’ Camera Bag at Delaney Hall Protest

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On May 30, photojournalist Angelina Katsanis was covering the protests outside Delaney Hall, Newark, where immigrants are being held by ICE. Katsanis, who was working for the Associated Press, was then struck by the wooden beam as police and demonstrators clashed.

The photographer sought medical attention and left her camera bag behind during the incident. She later returned to the area in a wheelchair to retrieve her gear, but it was gone. While Katsanis was in the hospital, the AirTag attached to her camera bag showed that it had been moved to a home in Sparta, New Jersey, an address listed to Essex County police sergeant Darryl Brown.

Officials reviewing Brown’s body camera footage said it showed him “interacting” with Katsanis’s bag. Brown’s home was later searched, and officers recovered several of the photographer’s missing items, some of which had Katsanis’ name and phone number on them. Brown was suspended without pay and charged with third-degree theft. The charges carry a potential sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

In June, nonprofit news outlet The Jersey Vindicator filed a lawsuit against the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office after it refused to release Brown’s body-worn camera footage, which could show whether one of its officers took a photojournalist’s camera bag. On Thursday, officials released the body camera footage after much legal pressure.

The video, published by The Jersey Vindicator, begins after protesters and journalists were cleared from the protest by police. Brown and other law enforcement officers are seen walking through the scene with flashlights, examining first-aid supplies, food, backpacks, and other belongings scattered across the ground and on tables and chairs.

At one point, Brown asks the other officers, “Anyone need to wash their eyes out? They’ve got everything.”

As cops continue going through items left in the area, Brown asks, “Are we going to leave all this stuff? All they’re going to do is be back tomorrow.”

Shortly afterward, he adds: “They’ve got mad sh-t over there. I’m going to check over here too.”

During the search, officers find an open bag among the belongings. Inside appears to be a professional camera. Brown asks if it is a camera before saying, “Give me that sh-t.”

The footage shows Brown closing the bag, moving it aside, and continuing to search through other items nearby. Another officer remarks, “They’ve got a whole flea market over here.”

Brown responds: “They should have DPW or whatever come get all this sh-t because tomorrow is going to be the same thing.”

Moments later, Brown picks up another item and asks, “What’s this? Just a battery?” Another officer replies that it is likely a charger.

Less than two minutes later, Brown tells the other officers, “You can shut down,” and the body camera recording ends. The footage does not show what happened to the bag afterward.