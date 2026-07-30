The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Is Finally Available Everywhere Except the USA

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Jeremy Gray

Two DJI Osmo handheld gimbal cameras, one white and one black, stand upright on a flat surface against a dark, gradient background.

The DJI Pocket 4P has finally been made available in all markets (except the USA, where all DJI products remained banned) after a long, drawn-out, and confusing release schedule. But the wait may have been worth it, as the Pocket 4P stands to be DJI’s most impressive compact camera ever.

Two Cameras, One New LOFIC Sensor

The Osmo Pocket 4P is DJI’s first dual-lens camera system that elevates performance over the previously announced Osmo Pocket 4 through the integration of a new Type 1 LOFIC-style sensor that promises 17 stops of dynamic range and vastly improved low-light performance. That pairs with DJI’s new 10-bit D-Log 2 profile for superior post-production capability. This sensor also boasts up to 4Kp240 recording for slow motion output.

A person holds a small handheld gimbal camera, filming themselves with the blurred silhouette of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in the background.

“The integration of the new 10-bit D-Log 2 color profile, paired with 17 stops of dynamic range, preserves unparalleled highlight and shadow details — on par with premium cinema cameras. With a 10-bit color depth capturing over one billion colors, tonal transitions stay exceptionally smooth, maximizing flexibility for post-production color grading,” DJI says.

A woman in a white top holds a small, handheld gimbal camera while filming a woman playing a cello.

That new sensor is only found on the wider 20mm f/1.4 equivalent lens system of the two cameras, however, and the 60mm f/1.8 (f/6.3 equivalent depth of field) equivalent telephoto camera uses a much smaller Type 1/1.28 sensor that doesn’t use LOFIC technology. Still, combining both sensors and lenses into one camera makes for a compact gimbal system that is more versatile than anything DJI has made before.

A woman in a brown dress holds a small, white handheld gimbal camera in a sunny outdoor setting with a swimming pool in the background.

DJI also notes that the Pocket 4P can capture what it calls Slow Shutter Video, which it says can be used to trace flowing light, creating a motion blur or capturing movement trails and the passage of time.

The Gimbal and Extra Features

The Pocket 4P weighs just 230 grams but sports a three-axis mechanical gimbal system based on DJI’s Ronin series of high-end stabilization systems. This pairs with DJI’s ActiveTrack 8 to, as the company claims, keep subjects (such as people, vehicles, pets, and other objects) centered and in focus, even when using the 12x digital zoom.

The Pocket 4P isn’t just for video, as DJI says it can capture 37 megapixel high-resolution photos as well. Below are a few sample images taken with the DJI Pocket 4P, provided courtesy of DJI.

A young woman with long dark hair holds a large bouquet of white orchids while standing in tall grass by the ocean at dusk.
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DJI also included 4K Live Photo, which automatically records 1.5-second clips for every photo in 4K detail. The camera also features Gesture Control, built-in storage, and up to 800 MB/s high-speed transfer for offloading footage.

DJI claims a runtime of up to 210 minutes with fast charging that will get the battery from empty to 80% full in 18 minutes.
 
The DJI Pocket 4P is available in all regions except for the United States for €599 or $859 CAD, while a Vlog Combo option is available for €689 EUR or $969 CAD.

Image creditsDJI

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