Save Big on Cameras, Lenses, Lights, and More With the Best Fourth of July Photography Deals

Looking to save on new photography gear this Fourth of July? This week’s holiday deals include substantial discounts on cameras, lenses, drones, lighting equipment, action cameras, and accessories from many of the biggest names in photography and filmmaking.

Whether you’re upgrading your primary camera, adding a new lens to your kit, or picking up accessories for summer adventures, there are plenty of worthwhile discounts available this week. Highlights include savings on cameras from Canon, Nikon, Sony, and OM System, popular lenses from Sigma, Tamron, and Canon, DJI drones, Godox lighting equipment, action cameras, printers, and more.

Cameras

Canon EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

Canon’s flagship hybrid camera delivers high-resolution stills, advanced autofocus, and powerful video capabilities for professional photographers and filmmakers alike. B&H has reduced the price to $3,999, a $400 savings from its regular $4,399.

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera

Sharing much of the technology found in Nikon’s flagship Z9, the Z8 offers impressive speed, autofocus performance, and professional video features in a smaller body. Normally $4,297, it can now be picked up for $3,397.

Nikon Z6 III Mirrorless Camera

The Z6 III is a versatile full-frame camera designed for photographers and hybrid creators who need excellent stills and video performance in one package. Buyers can save $700, bringing the price down from $2,697 to $1,997.

Sony FX3A Full-Frame Cinema Camera

Built for filmmakers, the FX3A combines a compact cinema-focused design with excellent low-light performance and professional video features. The cinema camera is selling for $3,898 after a $400 price cut.

Sony a7R V Mirrorless Camera

Sony’s high-resolution flagship remains a favorite among landscape, wildlife, and commercial photographers thanks to its impressive sensor and AI-powered autofocus system. The current promotion drops the price from $3,798 to $3,298.

Canon PowerShot V1 Digital Camera

Designed with content creators in mind, the PowerShot V1 offers a compact form factor with video-focused features for travel, vlogging, and everyday shooting. Originally priced at $1,029, it is now available for $899.

OM System OM-5 Mark II with 14-150mm Lens

This lightweight Micro Four Thirds kit pairs the OM-5 Mark II with a versatile all-in-one zoom lens, making it a practical option for travel and outdoor photography. The bundle is marked down by $150, lowering the price to $1,350.

Lenses

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2

Tamron’s popular standard zoom remains one of the best all-around options for Sony E-mount photographers, covering everything from portraits to landscapes. Selling for $699 instead of its usual $899, it is one of the strongest standard zoom deals this week.

Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD

Offering significant reach in a relatively compact package, this telephoto zoom is well-suited for wildlife, bird, aviation, and sports photography. The $200 discount brings the lens down to $1,199.

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM

Canon’s professional super-telephoto zoom provides outstanding flexibility for wildlife and outdoor photographers who need both reach and portability. It has been reduced from $3,099 to $2,899 for the holiday sale.

Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary

Known for its bright aperture and compact design, this portrait-length prime is an excellent addition to Sony APS-C camera kits. It sees a $125 discount, bringing the price to $454.

Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports

Wildlife and bird photographers can save on Sigma’s lightweight super-telephoto prime, which delivers long reach in a relatively portable design. The lens is available for $2,999, a $300 discount off its regular price.

Sony E 11mm f/1.8

This compact ultra-wide prime is a popular choice for vloggers, travel photographers, and creators shooting with Sony APS-C cameras. The holiday sale cuts the price to $648, a $50 savings.

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm f/1.2 PRO

This fast portrait prime combines a bright f/1.2 aperture with weather-sealed construction, making it an attractive option for portrait and low-light photography. Reduced by $300, the lens is now selling for $1,300.

Drones & Action Cameras

DJI has several of its most popular products on sale this week, with discounts spanning entry-level drones, advanced aerial platforms, and handheld video gear. The promotion includes the DJI Mini 3, Mini 3 Fly More Combo, Mini 4K Fly More Combo, the new Mini 5 Pro Bundle, the Air 3S Fly More Combo, and the Osmo Pocket 3, making it a good opportunity for both new pilots and experienced creators looking to upgrade.

Insta360 has also discounted its latest 360-degree cameras, including both the standalone X5 and the X5 Essentials Bundle. Whether you’re upgrading an existing action camera or stepping into immersive video for the first time, both packages are available at lower prices during the holiday sale.

GoPro rounds out the action camera deals with its MAX2 360 Action Camera Accessory Bundle. The bundle pairs the company’s latest 360-degree camera with useful accessories, making it an appealing option for travel, sports, and adventure creators.

Lighting

Godox has also discounted a broad selection of lighting gear for photographers and filmmakers. This week’s sale includes the V1 Flash for Canon, AD100Pro II Pocket Flash, AD300Pro Outdoor Flash, SL60IIBI Bi-Color LED Video Light, MF-R76N TTL Macro Ring Flash, and the compact ML30Bi Bi-Color LED Light. Whether you’re building your first lighting kit or expanding an existing setup for portraits, macro photography, or video production, there are several worthwhile savings to take advantage of.

Accessories

Epson Expression Photo HD XP-15000 Inkjet Printer

Photographers looking to produce large-format prints at home can save on Epson’s Expression Photo HD XP-15000, which supports borderless prints up to 13 x 19 inches. The printer is now available for $250, compared to its regular $430 price.

Epson FastFoto FF-680W Photo Scanner

Designed for quickly digitizing family archives and print collections, the FastFoto FF-680W offers fast scanning with wireless connectivity. It has fallen from $630 to $560 during the sale.

Insta360 Link 2 4K AI Webcam

The Link 2 combines 4K video with AI-powered tracking features for livestreaming, video calls, and content creation. Shoppers can pick it up for $150, down from its regular $200 price.

Domke PhoTOGS Vest

Designed for photographers working in the field, the PhoTOGS Vest offers numerous storage pockets for lenses, batteries, memory cards, and accessories while keeping gear easily accessible. Available for $104, it represents a savings from its usual $130 price.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

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