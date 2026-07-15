Voigtländer’s ‘Astonishingly Compact’ 90mm f/4 M-Mount Lens Arrives Soon

Cosina had a very busy CP+ 2026 this February, showing off early examples of numerous new Voigtländer lenses, including the APO-Lanthar f/4 Close Focus VM-Mount lens. This distinct new prime has now been fully revealed ahead of its August launch.

The Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 90mm f/4 Close Focus is an impressively compact and lightweight 90mm telephoto lens for Leica M-Mount cameras. Longer lenses, like 90mm primes, can often be challenging to use on Leica M-Mount rangefinders because their barrels block the rangefinder. However, with the new Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 90mm f/4 Close Focus, the lens diameter is just 53 millimeters (2.1 inches), and it is only 54.8 millimeters (2.16 inches) long. The lens accepts 43mm filters. The lens weighs just 235 grams (8.3 ounces).

The APO-Lanthar 90mm f/4 Close Focus features an apochromatic design, as its name explains. This means that the lens has been carefully constructed to “thoroughly eliminate” axial chromatic aberrations. As PetaPixel recently explained, it can be very difficult to eliminate chromatic aberration, as different wavelengths of light do not typically want to focus at the same point.

Specifically, the new lens has eight elements arranged across six groups, including abnormal partial dispersion glass. Only two of the lens elements are not made using abnormal partial dispersion glass. The lens features a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm.

Beyond its compact form factor, the new Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 90mm f/4’s claim to fame is its close focusing performance. The lens can focus as close as 0.5 meters (1.6 feet) when using a camera’s live view functionality. It is rangefinder-coupled to 0.7 meters (2.3 feet), depending on the camera used. The lens has a maximum magnification ratio of 0.28x, which is just beyond 1:4 macro capability. While not a “true” macro lens or even a half-macro, it still promises respectable close-focusing performance, especially for a VM-mount lens.

On the topic of VM mount, this means the lens is natively compatible with Leica M-Mount cameras and other rangefinders that use the M-mount. However, its generous full-frame image circle makes it easy to adapt to other cameras, including full-frame mirrorless bodies.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The new Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 90mm f/4 Close Focus is expected to begin shipping in August. In Japan, it will be priced at 103,320 yen, which is around $640 at current exchange rates. Global pricing has not been announced.

Image creditsCosina Voigtländer. Sample photos by Takashi Koike.