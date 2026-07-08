Flickr and Black Women Photographers Launch $10,000 Grant

Applications are now open for Flickr and Black Women Photographers’ largest grant program to date, featuring a $10,000 grand prize.

Flickr and the organization Black Women Photographers have announced the return of their annual grant program, offering a $10,000 award to a Black female or non-binary photographer.

Now in its fourth year, the initiative represents the largest grant the partnership has offered to date. The recipient will be revealed during the inaugural MODE by Flickr festival, which takes place September 18–20 in Minneapolis.

Largest Grant Awarded Through the Partnership

In addition to the $10,000 grant, the selected recipient will receive a two-year Flickr Pro membership and a one-year SmugMug Pro membership. 10 additional photographers will also be recognized through the program, with each receiving one-year memberships to Flickr Pro and SmugMug Pro.

According to the organizations, the grant program is designed to expand access, visibility, and career opportunities for Black photographers while helping connect them with broader audiences and professional opportunities.

Supporting Black Photographers Worldwide

Founded in 2020, Black Women Photographers has grown into a global network of more than 2,100 Black and African creatives across more than 60 countries and 35 US states. The organization provides educational resources, grants, portfolio reviews, workshops, and industry connections to expand professional opportunities for Black photographers.

To date, the organization says it has awarded more than $185,000 in grants and photography equipment to Black creatives through its programs and partnerships.

This Year’s Theme Is ‘Traces of Connection’

The 2026 grant program centers on the theme “Traces of Connection,” selected by 2025 grant recipient and guest judge Éléonore Menga.

Photographers are invited to explore the visible and invisible threads that connect people, places, memories, environments, and identities. The organizations say submissions may examine themes such as belonging, intimacy, distance, memory, and the lasting impact of human connection.

“Black Women Photographers is home to an incredible network of artists and storytellers,” said Crystal Duarte, Director of Marketing at Flickr. “We’re excited to partner with an organization built on inclusivity and community values that go hand-in-hand with the self-expression and individuality we celebrate at Flickr.”

How to Apply

Applications are open now through August 3, 2026.

To be eligible, applicants must be members of Black Women Photographers, join the organization’s Flickr Community, submit a photograph inspired by the theme “Traces of Connection,” and provide a brief explanation of how the image relates to the theme.

The winner will be selected by a judging panel that includes Black Women Photographers founder Polly Irungu, Flickr Community Manager MacKenzie Joslin, 2025 grant recipient Éléonore Menga, and members of the Flickr Community team.

The grant recipient will be announced during the MODE by Flickr festival in Minneapolis this September. Additional information about the program, eligibility requirements, and submission guidelines is available on Flickr’s website.

Image credits: Cover image June McDoom by Edwina Hay Courtesy Flickr, Black Women Photographers