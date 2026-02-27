Flickr Announces Three-Day Immersive Photo Festival

Flickr has announced the debut of MODE by Flickr, a three-day photography festival scheduled for September 18–20, 2026, in Minneapolis. Conceived as an immersive, citywide gathering, MODE is designed to bring photographers out from behind their screens and into shared physical spaces for workshops, exhibitions, photowalks, live music, and keynote conversations.

Organizers are careful to distinguish the event from a traditional industry conference. MODE is positioned instead as an experiential festival, blending hands-on learning with creative exchange. The aim, according to Flickr, is to recreate the spontaneous energy that defines in-person artistic communities, something that cannot be replicated online.

“Photographers need something real. That’s why we’re bringing our community together for a three-day festival in Minneapolis, dedicated to the craft of photography. With hands-on workshops and demos, in-person portfolio reviews with industry pros, and lectures from your photography heroes, MODE has something for everyone,” Flickr says.

Minneapolis as Creative Backdrop

Minneapolis was selected after more than a year of collaboration with local partners and arts leaders. The city’s established creative infrastructure, historic downtown venues, and active cultural scene made it a compelling host for the inaugural edition. Support from Mayor Jacob Frey and city officials will see multiple venues activated across the downtown core, with organizers citing both economic and cultural impact as key outcomes of the partnership.

Programming will be structured around seven thematic pillars intended to reflect the breadth of contemporary photography, from documentary storytelling and environmental work to business strategy, emerging technology, motion-based media, and analog processes. The framework is designed to accommodate a wide range of practitioners, whether they work in street photography, portraiture, landscape, fine art, or commercial production.

Serving as the festival’s Artist-in-Residence is Brooke Shaden, whose cinematic self-portraiture has earned international recognition for blending photography with painterly aesthetics. Shaden will participate in workshops and collaborative sessions throughout the weekend.

A Lineup Spanning Genres and Generations

Keynote speakers include adventure photographer Chris Burkard, known for documenting some of the planet’s most remote environments; photographer and filmmaker Keith Ladzinski, whose work often follows extreme human pursuits; and Minneapolis native Jimmy Steinfeldt, whose career photographing rock icons spans decades.

Additional speakers reflect the event’s cross-genre ambitions. Portrait and fine art photographer Sandro Miller will join the lineup, alongside Polly Irungu, founder of Black Women Photographers and an advocate for greater industry equity, and documentary photographer Penny De Los Santos, whose work explores food, culture, and identity worldwide. Organizers say further announcements are forthcoming in the months ahead.

Beyond programming, MODE is being framed as a values-driven event. Accessibility across venues, diverse representation in speaker selection, sustainability measures, and comprehensive safety planning have been integrated into the festival’s structure. The event is also certified by the 1% for the Planet network, underscoring its environmental commitment.

Early Bird passes are now available in limited quantities through the official festival website. Flickr Pro members will receive exclusive benefits, including access to a dedicated Pro Lounge and early entry to workshop registration. Additional speakers, workshops, and musical acts are expected to be announced ahead of the September 2026 launch.

Image credits: Flickr