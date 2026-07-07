The King and Queen of England Are Hiring a Videographer

King Henry VII infamously employed a Groom of the Stool, Queen Victoria hired a bagpipe player to perform each morning beneath her royal window, and now King Charles III is searching for a creator to shoot sizzle content.

According to a report in The Times of London, Buckingham Palace is searching for a full-time videographer who will produce on-trend content for social media.

The job pays £52,000 ($70,000) and the successful applicant will be expected to work at major public appearances as well as capture more intimate, behind-the-scenes moments.

King Charles is believed to be “very enthusiastic” about the position, and it marks the first time that a British monarch is hiring a videographer.

According to the job listing, the role will require the videographer to “work within the Private Secretary’s Office,” it highlights that “you’ll take a social-first approach to storytelling, working on end-to-end video and photography production to produce high-quality content for platforms including Instagram, X, and YouTube.”

So while the role title says “Videographer,” it’s apparent that the person will be required to wear many hats.

“Use a range of equipment, from high-end DSLR cameras to a mobile, applying your instinct for what works to create on trend content that reaches new audiences,” reads the ad. “Proficiency in Adobe Creative Cloud, particularly Premiere Pro and After Effects.”

While the Royal Family has historically been private and aloof, it increasingly engages more with social media in the modern era. Prince William and Princess Kate are known to hire professional photographers and videographers to shoot content for their social media channels.

The King and Queen already have an official cameraman, Duncan Stone, whose job is to provide footage of the sovereign to television broadcasters.

Despite the British monarchy looking to up its social media game, it will no doubt feature wholesome, non-controversial content. In 2023, King Charles warned against a “shouty” online culture.

“That the temptation to turn ourselves into a shouty, recriminating society must be resisted, or at least heavily mitigated whenever possible. Especially in the digital sphere where civilised debate too often gives way to rancour and acrimony,” Charles said during his annual King’s Speech.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.