The Statera 90-180mm T3.2 Combines Vintage Spherical Glass With Modern Anamorphic Optics

Two of the biggest trends in the cinema lens space in recent years have been the significant expansion of new anamorphic optics and the unending love affair with “vintage” rendering. Ancient Optics’ newest lens ticks both of these boxes.

As reported by NewsShooter, Ancient Optics has unveiled the new Statera 90-180mm T3.2 anamorphic zoom lens.

The Statera 90-180mm T3.2 joins a series of seven Statera anamorphic prime lenses, all of which have been built over a three-year collaboration between Ancient Optics and Old Fast Glass, two big names in the highly specialized custom cinema lens space.

“Our goal was to create a cohesive family of anamorphic FF+ lenses with the perfect balance of vintage character and modern performance,” Old Fast Glass explains.

What’s particularly interesting about the Statera lenses, including the brand-new zoom lens, is that they combine vintage spherical lenses with a front-mounted modern anamorphic optical structure. The entire series, prime and zoom alike, promise to deliver a balanced, sharp image with vintage rendering styles.

As Ancient Optics and Old Fast Glass explain, each Statera lens incorporates optics from “the best of the best” lenses from the 1950s through the 1980s. The teams tested hundreds of different ones to determine their best options. Although the specific taking lenses “will remain a secret,” the companies promise that there is “no better glass” for the Statera series.

The anamorphic quality comes from a modern anamorphic assembly on the front, featuring a variable front diopter focusing system and 1.5x anamorphic squeeze ratio, delivering a “classic front-anamorphic look.” The video below showcases the Statera 50mm, 75mm, and 100mm primes shot on an Arri Alexa 265.

Each lens is housed in a custom, classically inspired silver metal housing developed by GL Optics. Save for the widest lens in the Statera family, the 30mm T2.1, all the lenses cover full-frame image sensors. Some of them even cover larger sensors, although the new 90-180mm T3.2 is not one of them.

The move to a zoom design has come with a serious weight gain. While the heaviest Statera prime is quite hefty at 10.3 pounds (4.67 kilograms), the Statera 90-180mm is much bigger. It weighs a staggering 17.9 pounds (8.2 kilograms). This is not a lens for handheld shooting, unless someone has a robust shoulder-mounted rig.

As Old Fast Glass says on Instagram, the Statera 90-180mm T3.2 is only the start for new anamorphic zooms.

“The goal: to build the most beautiful set of anamorphic zooms that brings the beauty, performance, and character of Statera Anamorphic Primes to a family of zooms.”

The company believes the new zoom will quickly become a favorite option for filmmakers. That has already proven true with the Statera prime lenses, which have become a go-to choice for those seeking vintage optical aesthetics inside a modern, professional-oriented cinema lens design.

The Ancient Optics Statera lenses, including the new zoom, are high-end, custom-built anamorphic cinema lenses. To that end, they are not available for purchase through traditional channels. They are available to rent through Old Fast Glass for an undisclosed price.

Image credits: Ancient Optics, Old Fast Glass