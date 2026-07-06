How Underwater Filmmaking Can Help Save Hammerhead Sharks Before It’s Too Late

Jeremy Gray
A scuba diver with underwater camera gear swims among a large group of hammerhead sharks in deep blue ocean water.
Host, Bertie Gregory dives with several Hammerhead Sharks. (credit: National Geographic/Jeff Hester)

National Geographic kicked off its annual summer Sharkfest event in a huge way with a brand-new, jaw-dropping special, Hammerhead Sharks Up Close With Bertie Gregory. These eye-catching, iconic sharks are wildly misunderstood, unfairly feared, and face an existential threat. Gregory spoke to PetaPixel about his new special on hammerhead sharks and what people can do to protect marine life.

Bertie Gregory’s name should be familiar to anyone who enjoys nature and wildlife documentaries. Gregory, an award-winning cinematographer, filmmaker, and environmentalist, is perhaps best known for his Up Close series of nature documentaries, including Cheetahs Up Close and Dolphins Up Close. Gregory also worked on the acclaimed television mini series, Seven Worlds One Planet and A Perfect Planet.

Gregory is one of the premier names in wildlife filmmaking today. He is extremely committed to his craft and bringing science to the masses in a way that’s digestible, accessible, and entertaining.

“A picture paints a thousand words, right?” Gregory tells PetaPixel. “I don’t know the last time you read a scientific paper — you know, I studied zoology, I know how to read science, work with lots of scientists — science is not written for entertainment. Science is written for science… it’s often very dry, very boring.”

A smiling diver in a blue wetsuit sits on a boat holding a large underwater camera, with rocky cliffs and the ocean in the background.
Host, Bertie Gregory, with his camera ready, excited at the prospect of another dive. (credit: National Geographic/Will West)

However, as Gregory knows firsthand, the science is also extremely important for decision-making processes, including political action and legislation. The mission then is to make that science easy to understand so that good research can drive appropriate actions.

“So my job is pairing that scientific data with visuals to bring it to life,” Gregory says. “Good decisions are based on data. But they’re often also based on emotion, and that’s where my work comes in.”

How Gregory brings that science to life through pictures depends largely on which animal he’s filming. In the case of cheetahs in Cheetahs Up Close, he and his team used massive rigs with remotely controlled super-telephoto zoom lenses attached to trucks, super-fast drones, and groundbreaking technology. Filming hammerhead sharks underwater is an entirely different ballgame.

A scuba diver in a full-face mask and blue patterned wetsuit films underwater near a rocky reef, holding a large video camera as small fish swim nearby.
Host, Bertie Gregory dives at Revillagigedo Islands. (credit: National Geographic/Jeff Hester)
A scuba diver with an underwater camera films a group of hammerhead sharks swimming in the deep blue ocean. The diver is silhouetted against the light, surrounded by several sharks.
Host, Bertie Gregory dives with several Hammerhead Sharks. (credit: National Geographic/Jeff Hester)
A scuba diver in a blue camouflage wetsuit and full-face mask operates underwater equipment, surrounded by blue water and a few fish in the background.
Host, Bertie Gregory underwater in Mexico. (credit: National Geographic/Jeff Hester)
A scuba diver underwater faces a large shark swimming closely overhead, with several other sharks visible in the blue background. The rocky ocean floor and scattered fish are also visible.
Host, Bertie Gregory, finds himself surrounded by Galapagos and white tip sharks as he continues to search for hammerheads. (credit: National Geographic)

“One of the key benefits of being underwater is that because water is viscous, it’s like you’re shooting with a gimbal the entire time,” Gregory says. “So on land, in order to track alongside the cheetahs, we needed a half-a-million-dollar camera system and drones and things. Underwater, you can just, if you’re good, swim around and it’s like you’ve got a gimbal in your hand. So it’s a lot more immersive.”

“Unfortunately, we can’t breathe underwater,” Gregory laughs. “It’s very annoying. So we traditionally use scuba equipment, but those bubbles are noisy. Hammerhead sharks are very shy.”

Gregory and the team used rebreathers for Hammerhead Sharks Up Close. These military-grade apparatus recycle the wearer’s air, which is significantly quieter than scuba gear. Gregory says the quietness is “key” because hammerhead sharks are very quick to hide.

That’s a big misconception about sharks in general, that they are aggressive, man-eating killers. It’s just not true. There were 65 confirmed unprovoked shark bites worldwide last year, nine of them, unfortunately, fatal. Given the total number of people who go into the ocean every year, shark bites are exceedingly rare. In the case of hammerhead sharks specifically, they are even rarer still. There are just over 30 documented hammerhead shark bites on record since 1580.

A close-up view of a shark swimming underwater, with a few fish visible nearby in the blue ocean.
A formidable bull shark, swimming in the safety of protected waters that have allowed shark numbers to steadily increase. (credit: National Geographic)
A hammerhead shark swims underwater in the ocean, surrounded by several other fish, with deep blue water in the background.
A scalloped hammerhead shark swims safely in the protected waters of a national park, away from the legal fishing that has contributed to Hammerhead numbers crashing by 97% in some parts of Mexico. (credit: National Geographic)
A close-up of four grayish-blue sharks lying closely together on the ocean floor, with their mouths slightly open and gills visible.
White Tip Reef sharks asleep in a cuddle puddle. (credit: National Geographic/Bertie Gregory)
Close-up of a shark’s face underwater, showing its mouth slightly open, sharp teeth visible, and a clear view of its eye and textured skin. The background is blurred with hints of brown and blue tones.
White Tip reef shark face. (credit: National Geographic/Bertie Gregory)

“I think a lot of people believe they’re quite sort of dangerous and aggressive,” Gregory says of hammerhead sharks. “But the reality is, in the case of the scalloped hammerhead sharks, the species we were focusing on, it’d have been nice if they were a bit more interested in us. It’d certainly make filming them easier. We spent the entire time trying to sneak up on them and working hard to get close.”

Sadly, scalloped hammerheads, which used to be plentiful in the waters around the Baja Peninsula where Gregory filmed a lot, are facing an existential threat.

“Since the 90s, because of the massive rise in shark fishing for shark fin soup, the population around the peninsula has fallen off,” Gregory explains. “They’ve suffered a 97% decline since the 90s.”

While this tragedy gets significant attention in the new documentary, National Geographic also has a written feature that takes a closer look at the threats hammerhead sharks face, the greatest of which is humanity.

Humans also have the potential to undo some of this damage and get sharks back on the right path. While it is not particularly difficult to justify the value of any living animal in and of itself, as Gregory says, sharks are exceptionally important to the ocean ecosystem, which is in turn vital to humanity’s survival and ability to thrive.

“You should want to look after sharks not just because I’m telling you they’re not scary and dangerous and that they look cool, but you should want to look after sharks because they’re really important ecosystem engineers,” Gregory says. “They keep the ecosystem in balance and make the ocean healthier.

Aerial view of a sandy beach with hundreds of sea lions gathered on the shore and swimming in the ocean, bordered by rugged, rocky hills and distant mountains under a cloudy sky.
Seal colony at Madalena Bay. (credit: National Geographic/Erick Higuera)
A diver swims near a towering underwater rock formation, surrounded by deep blue water and small fish, with sunlight filtering through the surface above.
Host, Bertie Gregory dives at Revillagigedo Islands. (credit: National Geographic/Jeff Hester)
A scuba diver photographs a large school of fish circling around floating seaweed in clear blue ocean water, surrounded by numerous fish.
Host, Bertie Gregory dives with a bait ball. (credit: National Geographic/Jeff Hester)
A group of hammerhead sharks swim above a rocky ocean floor, with a scuba diver holding a camera among them. Small fish are also visible in the clear blue water.
Host, Bertie Gregory dives with several Hammerhead Sharks. (credit: National Geographic/Jeff Hester)
A scuba diver swims underwater surrounded by a large school of fish in the deep blue ocean, with bubbles rising to the surface.
Host, Bertie Gregory, films a huge school of Pacific white sided dolphins. (credit: National Geographic)
A scuba diver with a camera films a large manta ray swimming overhead in clear blue ocean water, with sunlight filtering from the surface above.
Host, Bertie Gregory dives with a Giant Manta Ray (credit: National Geographic/Jeff Hester)
A hammerhead shark swims in the deep blue ocean, surrounded by small fish with the seafloor visible below.
Hammerhead Shark at Revillagigedo Islands. (credit: National Geographic/Bertie Gregory)

“And that’s not something we should want to do because they’re interesting or because morally that’s the right thing to do. We humans benefit when the ocean’s healthy. Just come at it from a totally selfish perspective, and it doesn’t really matter what you think about sharks. That’s what I’m trying to shout about.”

Hammerhead Sharks Up Close With Bertie Gregory is available now on Disney+, Hulu, and National Geographic. If viewers could take just three things from his new film, Gregory hopes it would be this:

“Hammerhead sharks are awesome. That’s point one,” he exclaims.

“Point two, don’t be scared of sharks. Be respectful of them. But they should be a lot more scared of us than we are of them based on what we’re doing to them.”

Perhaps most importantly, “the ocean needs more marine protected areas.”

“Find out who the local authority is responsible for making those decisions and tell them to make more. If we all do that, the oceans, and humans, will be in a much better place.”

Image credits: National Geographic

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